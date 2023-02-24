Lonzo Ball to get plasma injections to help with knee

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan with absolutely the right, human and empathetic answer on Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/ETSjmsHOxS – 8:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Should they tank? What does Lonzo Ball’s injury mean for the future?
The Bulls start down an uncertain path for the next 23 games. Took a look at some of the top questions facing them to close the season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 10:50 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Russ to Clips, Love to Heat, Lonzo out, J. Vaughn extension, fixing All-Star w/ @Ohm Youngmisuk. Then @Kendrick Perkins on his new book: wagers w/ Paul Pierce, weed w/ KG, anger management, more:
Apple: apple.co/3Z6HZBW
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IoC44r – 9:15 AM
Daniel Greenberg: Tristan Thompson said on ESPN that he talked to the agent for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and he said that Lonzo has seen doctors all over the country and they say that he has a “unique injury that they have never seen before.” -via Twitter / February 22, 2023
Arturas Karnisovas: “Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities. Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.” -via NBA.com / February 21, 2023
KC Johnson on Lonzo Ball: He’s not even running or cutting yet, it’s February 17, so… To me it’s a foregone conclusion [he’s done for the season]. At this point it’s just whenever the team makes it official. -via Art19.com / February 18, 2023