Mac McClung signed 'six-figure' deal with Puma?

Kane Pitman: “I don’t know the exact number, but he definitely had a six figure weekend..” @NickDePaula on Mac McClung’s new shoe deal with Puma, capping off a massive All-Star weekend! Catch Kane and Copes on ESPN, Kayo and the ESPN Aus YouTube page. pic.twitter.com/lk3SVD6xGk
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If the Philly fans start booing again Doc should check Mac McClung into the game in his street clothes. – 8:55 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tonight’s bell ringer: Mac McClung #Sixers pic.twitter.com/pNSdij2MHv – 7:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan on Mac McClung: “He saved the dunk contest.”
(fire emoji) – 1:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After signing a two-way deal, Mac McClung has expressed his desire to play in the NBA #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/22/mac… via @SixersWire – 10:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Slam Dunk Champ Mac McClung back in Delaware for tonight’s @blue_coats game pic.twitter.com/aNO7iJppi4 – 6:03 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mac McClung: “I never pictured it would get this response. You don’t look at things like that. You just be present and when stuff like that happens, it’s just such a gift. And then the love from LeBron and Steph Curry, it’s got me really speechless.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/i-… – 3:55 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mac McClung on how he was able to do a 540-degree jam, spinning his body one and a half times in the air.
“I don’t even know, to be honest,” he told me. “I guess that’s God.”
foxsports.com/stories/nba/i-… – 1:56 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive with Mac McClung on what the last 72 hours have been like for him since he turned into the viral sensation of All-Star weekend.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/i-… – 9:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Great read on the availability gap for Mac McClung jerseys after his Dunk Contest win.
No red #9 jerseys are on the 76ers’ site yet, but his Gate City high school is pre-selling his #0 jersey for $50, via Google Forms.
by @IanStonebrook on @Boardroom:
boardroom.tv/mac-mcclung-je… – 6:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry had praise for Mac McClung after his performance in the dunk contest. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/18/war… – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: David Stockton Jordan Bell Xavier Moon McKinley Wright Deonte Burton Chris Chiozza Cody Demps Jared Harper Chasson Randle Malik Ellison Shaquille Harrison Nathaniel Hinton Alize Johnson George King Mac McClung Haywood Highsmith Isaiah Thomas Joe Johnson Langston Galloway -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / February 24, 2023
After a tough night shooting the ball (2-for-9 overall) for the Delaware Blue Coats in Wednesday’s loss to the Motor City Cruise, McClung did express a desire to eventually get to the NBA. “I wanna be in the NBA,” McClung said succinctly. “I wanna make an impact. I can’t have nights like tonight, but waiting my turn and I can control what I can control and that’s about it.” -via Sixers Wire / February 23, 2023