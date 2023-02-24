Live stream: Nets 87, Bulls 131

The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) play against the Chicago Bulls (27-33) at United Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 87, Chicago Bulls 131 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Double-doubles = Domino’s! Take 50% off @yourlocaldomino’s pizza tomorrow. 🍕⭐️ — #LetsFly
*Available throughout the greater Charlotte area, Hickory and Chapel Hill. Not available at all locations. pic.twitter.com/ViiN2xSExH – 11:15 PM
Double-doubles = Domino’s! Take 50% off @yourlocaldomino’s pizza tomorrow. 🍕⭐️ — #LetsFly
*Available throughout the greater Charlotte area, Hickory and Chapel Hill. Not available at all locations. pic.twitter.com/ViiN2xSExH – 11:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley on whether he was surprised to be starting tonight: “No.” – 11:12 PM
Patrick Beverley on whether he was surprised to be starting tonight: “No.” – 11:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley continued his hype of Billy Donovan post-game: “Billy Donovan got some shit, man. I’ve been around a lot of coaches and just his ability to get what he wants — offensively, defensively — from his from his players, it’s phenomenal.” – 11:10 PM
Patrick Beverley continued his hype of Billy Donovan post-game: “Billy Donovan got some shit, man. I’ve been around a lot of coaches and just his ability to get what he wants — offensively, defensively — from his from his players, it’s phenomenal.” – 11:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Beverley made his debut for his hometown team on Friday, and while it’s only one game, what a game it was. New-look starting unit, and a new edge.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:08 PM
Patrick Beverley made his debut for his hometown team on Friday, and while it’s only one game, what a game it was. New-look starting unit, and a new edge.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:08 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam about stars, the All-Star and all those gamers from Pat Bev to Bobby Wilkerson and beyond.
bit.ly/3xQUczh – 11:08 PM
Ask Sam about stars, the All-Star and all those gamers from Pat Bev to Bobby Wilkerson and beyond.
bit.ly/3xQUczh – 11:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ big home win over Brooklyn and the difference Patrick Beverley makes with his energy, hustle and defense. pic.twitter.com/47qBwx5BLO – 11:00 PM
DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ big home win over Brooklyn and the difference Patrick Beverley makes with his energy, hustle and defense. pic.twitter.com/47qBwx5BLO – 11:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
From Bulls PR: Andre Drummond is the 1st player in NBA history to record 3 double-doubles in less than 15 minutes played in each game in a season. He is also tied for the most such double-doubles in NBA history (Mike Gminski – 3).
(via @EliasSports) – 10:51 PM
From Bulls PR: Andre Drummond is the 1st player in NBA history to record 3 double-doubles in less than 15 minutes played in each game in a season. He is also tied for the most such double-doubles in NBA history (Mike Gminski – 3).
(via @EliasSports) – 10:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley on his Bulls debut in tonight’s win over Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/7bsJWNzOIE – 10:49 PM
Patrick Beverley on his Bulls debut in tonight’s win over Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/7bsJWNzOIE – 10:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Another day in the office.”
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/k9FaMZ9Fpt – 10:48 PM
“Another day in the office.”
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/k9FaMZ9Fpt – 10:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry and Cam Thomas combine to outscore Nets starters.
Nets turn in legendary loss to No. 11 Chicago Bulls, 131-87.
trib.al/WtocTkp – 10:44 PM
Seth Curry and Cam Thomas combine to outscore Nets starters.
Nets turn in legendary loss to No. 11 Chicago Bulls, 131-87.
trib.al/WtocTkp – 10:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine looked smooth as ever tonight.
32 points | 12-17 FG | 4-6 from three pic.twitter.com/zgG2C358a6 – 10:41 PM
Zach LaVine looked smooth as ever tonight.
32 points | 12-17 FG | 4-6 from three pic.twitter.com/zgG2C358a6 – 10:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn took longer than usual w/ his assistants, and talking to his #Nets: “I was probably a little longer in what I said to them than normal. Just because I am looking forward to how we respond. I told them to own this thing. We got our tails kicked.” #NBA – 10:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn took longer than usual w/ his assistants, and talking to his #Nets: “I was probably a little longer in what I said to them than normal. Just because I am looking forward to how we respond. I told them to own this thing. We got our tails kicked.” #NBA – 10:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn: “You cannot have nights like this where you play this bad.” #Nets – 10:37 PM
Jacque Vaughn: “You cannot have nights like this where you play this bad.” #Nets – 10:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he thought the Nets had some good looks early in the game, just couldn’t get them to fall. Understands it’s harder to play defense when shots aren’t falling. – 10:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he thought the Nets had some good looks early in the game, just couldn’t get them to fall. Understands it’s harder to play defense when shots aren’t falling. – 10:36 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Shout out @GHerbo for pulling up tonight 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Q04eTa6ddz – 10:34 PM
Shout out @GHerbo for pulling up tonight 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Q04eTa6ddz – 10:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said part of the Nets being successful moving forward is players being “unconditional teammates.”
Message being regardless of how many minutes you play, the energy cannot waiver. – 10:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn said part of the Nets being successful moving forward is players being “unconditional teammates.”
Message being regardless of how many minutes you play, the energy cannot waiver. – 10:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
As predicted pregame, Billy Donovan said Patrick Williams’ development can still continue with second unit because he’s in role where he can be more aggressive offensively – 10:33 PM
As predicted pregame, Billy Donovan said Patrick Williams’ development can still continue with second unit because he’s in role where he can be more aggressive offensively – 10:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said part of the Nets being successful moving forward is players being “unconditional teammates.”
Message being regardless of how many minutes you play, the energy cannot waiver, – 10:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn said part of the Nets being successful moving forward is players being “unconditional teammates.”
Message being regardless of how many minutes you play, the energy cannot waiver, – 10:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win- end a six game slide – time to dance ! pic.twitter.com/45NiLERyC7 – 10:31 PM
Bulls win- end a six game slide – time to dance ! pic.twitter.com/45NiLERyC7 – 10:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan thinks this new look will be good for PWill and his development too. The power forward scored 17 points off the bench. – 10:31 PM
Billy Donovan thinks this new look will be good for PWill and his development too. The power forward scored 17 points off the bench. – 10:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan said he’s still deciding if the Bulls will stick with Patrick Beverley as a starter, but he was pleased with tonight’s energy behind that smaller starting group: “I thought our team needed a jolt.” – 10:30 PM
Billy Donovan said he’s still deciding if the Bulls will stick with Patrick Beverley as a starter, but he was pleased with tonight’s energy behind that smaller starting group: “I thought our team needed a jolt.” – 10:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another WIN vs the Wolves!
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/WYzDCROARp – 10:30 PM
Another WIN vs the Wolves!
#LetsFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/WYzDCROARp – 10:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
La derrota de @Brooklyn Nets ante @Chicago Bulls por 44 puntos iguala el cuarto peor margen de derrota en la historia de la franquicia. Estaban “struggling”. Nueve de sus próximos 11 serán fuera de @BarclaysCenter. Quintos en el Este, pero ¿por cuánto tiempo? pic.twitter.com/t8xtdNCPSO – 10:30 PM
La derrota de @Brooklyn Nets ante @Chicago Bulls por 44 puntos iguala el cuarto peor margen de derrota en la historia de la franquicia. Estaban “struggling”. Nueve de sus próximos 11 serán fuera de @BarclaysCenter. Quintos en el Este, pero ¿por cuánto tiempo? pic.twitter.com/t8xtdNCPSO – 10:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan cited Patrick Beverley’s defensive communication as one of his biggest impacts on the night – 10:29 PM
Billy Donovan cited Patrick Beverley’s defensive communication as one of his biggest impacts on the night – 10:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Final Numbers from a Bulls W:
Zach: 32p / 6r / 2a
Deebo: 17p/4r/4a/1s/1b
Paw: 17p/6r/3a/2s
Vooch: 13p/10r/2a/2b
Dre 13p/10r/1a/2s
DT: 11p/1r
Pat Bev: 8p/5r/4a
Dos: 7p/9r/3a/1s
Coby: 5p/4r/4a
AC: 4p/2r/1a/1b
TT: 4p pic.twitter.com/Y7N8Z7WvMn – 10:28 PM
Final Numbers from a Bulls W:
Zach: 32p / 6r / 2a
Deebo: 17p/4r/4a/1s/1b
Paw: 17p/6r/3a/2s
Vooch: 13p/10r/2a/2b
Dre 13p/10r/1a/2s
DT: 11p/1r
Pat Bev: 8p/5r/4a
Dos: 7p/9r/3a/1s
Coby: 5p/4r/4a
AC: 4p/2r/1a/1b
TT: 4p pic.twitter.com/Y7N8Z7WvMn – 10:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Postgame Media Availability following tonight’s win against the Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:28 PM
LIVE: Postgame Media Availability following tonight’s win against the Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
That’s more like it. 44-point Bulls Win! pic.twitter.com/DoLaLFBHNm – 10:22 PM
That’s more like it. 44-point Bulls Win! pic.twitter.com/DoLaLFBHNm – 10:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Been tweeting for years that the Bulls needed a Pat Bev … now they got him. Game 1 with the Chicago product? A 44-point win over the Nets on Friday. – 10:20 PM
Been tweeting for years that the Bulls needed a Pat Bev … now they got him. Game 1 with the Chicago product? A 44-point win over the Nets on Friday. – 10:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Random observation: Patrick Beverley didn’t exchange any greetings with Nets players after game. LaVine had a hug for Ben Simmons. #Bulls – 10:20 PM
Random observation: Patrick Beverley didn’t exchange any greetings with Nets players after game. LaVine had a hug for Ben Simmons. #Bulls – 10:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Bulls 131, Nets 87
Brooklyn shoots 37% from the field and 27% from three in the worst loss of the season. Not the start you’d hope for coming out of the break. – 10:19 PM
Final: Bulls 131, Nets 87
Brooklyn shoots 37% from the field and 27% from three in the worst loss of the season. Not the start you’d hope for coming out of the break. – 10:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Bulls beat the Nets 131-87. That’s a 44-point blowout, topping the 43-point loss in Boston on Feb. 1. Cam Thomas had a team-high 22 points in the loss. Nets’ lead over the Knicks for the fifth seed is down to a game. – 10:19 PM
Final: Bulls beat the Nets 131-87. That’s a 44-point blowout, topping the 43-point loss in Boston on Feb. 1. Cam Thomas had a team-high 22 points in the loss. Nets’ lead over the Knicks for the fifth seed is down to a game. – 10:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls win it big with a 131-87 finish over the Nets.
Beginning of the Pat Bev era? A back-from-break fluke? Somewhere in between? We’ll have to wait and see — and the next two games against the Wizards and Raptors are a high-stakes way to test this team. – 10:18 PM
Bulls win it big with a 131-87 finish over the Nets.
Beginning of the Pat Bev era? A back-from-break fluke? Somewhere in between? We’ll have to wait and see — and the next two games against the Wizards and Raptors are a high-stakes way to test this team. – 10:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Patrick Beverley Bulls debut:
8 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
Beat the Nets by 44 points. pic.twitter.com/nK9wOe2bmg – 10:18 PM
Patrick Beverley Bulls debut:
8 PTS
5 REB
4 AST
Beat the Nets by 44 points. pic.twitter.com/nK9wOe2bmg – 10:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 131, Nets 87.
Patrick Beverley’s debut: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2-4 FGs, 1-3 3PTs, 3-5 FTs, 1 turnover in 22 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Final: Bulls 131, Nets 87.
Patrick Beverley’s debut: 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2-4 FGs, 1-3 3PTs, 3-5 FTs, 1 turnover in 22 minutes. – 10:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dalen Terry’s gone 3-for-3 from 3-point range during garbage time. Final score: #Bulls 131, Nets 87 – 10:18 PM
Dalen Terry’s gone 3-for-3 from 3-point range during garbage time. Final score: #Bulls 131, Nets 87 – 10:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 131, Nets 87
Bulls snap 6-game skid, post first W since Feb. 6
LaVIne 32 pts
Beverley 8 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists
Opponent season-low for points – 10:18 PM
Bulls 131, Nets 87
Bulls snap 6-game skid, post first W since Feb. 6
LaVIne 32 pts
Beverley 8 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists
Opponent season-low for points – 10:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
He ballin’
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/P28xLeC8P3 – 10:15 PM
He ballin’
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/P28xLeC8P3 – 10:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Welcome to Chicago, TT!
@TerryTaylor21 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/KUKuTzx3cc – 10:12 PM
Welcome to Chicago, TT!
@TerryTaylor21 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/KUKuTzx3cc – 10:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine in 29 minutes:
32 PTS
6 REB
12-17 FG
4-6 3P
One point away from passing D-Rose in all-time scoring by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/mjwkwtzTNy – 10:11 PM
Zach LaVine in 29 minutes:
32 PTS
6 REB
12-17 FG
4-6 3P
One point away from passing D-Rose in all-time scoring by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/mjwkwtzTNy – 10:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets avoid an NBA season-low. Next suspense: Will they eclipse Bulls’ opponent season-low of 88 points? – 10:11 PM
Nets avoid an NBA season-low. Next suspense: Will they eclipse Bulls’ opponent season-low of 88 points? – 10:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tonight …
Nets trailed Bulls by 50
Heat trailed Bucks by 35
Cavs trailed Hawks by 32
Chicago’s lead matched the biggest in the NBA this season. Memphis led the Bucks by 50 on Dec. 15. – 10:10 PM
Tonight …
Nets trailed Bulls by 50
Heat trailed Bucks by 35
Cavs trailed Hawks by 32
Chicago’s lead matched the biggest in the NBA this season. Memphis led the Bucks by 50 on Dec. 15. – 10:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Patrick Beverley in his Bulls debut:
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
+24
Has the energy shifted in Chicago? #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/JzrqYIO57J – 10:10 PM
Patrick Beverley in his Bulls debut:
8 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
+24
Has the energy shifted in Chicago? #BullsNation
pic.twitter.com/JzrqYIO57J – 10:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Terry Taylor getting his entry into this game with four minutes to go. Complete run-out for the Bulls. – 10:08 PM
Terry Taylor getting his entry into this game with four minutes to go. Complete run-out for the Bulls. – 10:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Terry Taylor getting mop-up minutes is a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing – 10:08 PM
Terry Taylor getting mop-up minutes is a sentence I didn’t think I’d be typing – 10:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas’ three-point shooting lately has been a very promising development.
He’s 26/55 over his last 10 games. Such a key part of unlocking his game moving forward. – 10:07 PM
Cam Thomas’ three-point shooting lately has been a very promising development.
He’s 26/55 over his last 10 games. Such a key part of unlocking his game moving forward. – 10:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
No shoe, no problem.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yaeACsWZMs – 10:02 PM
No shoe, no problem.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yaeACsWZMs – 10:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls led by 50 points in the 4th quarter- largest win in team history…56 pts against Portland in 1976. – 10:00 PM
The Bulls led by 50 points in the 4th quarter- largest win in team history…56 pts against Portland in 1976. – 10:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
are the Bulls *winning* by 50 points or are the Nets *losing* by 50 points pic.twitter.com/I3kqcffiOJ – 9:59 PM
are the Bulls *winning* by 50 points or are the Nets *losing* by 50 points pic.twitter.com/I3kqcffiOJ – 9:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby lob to Dre!
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/7cVpyyNabu – 9:58 PM
Coby lob to Dre!
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/7cVpyyNabu – 9:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams just needs to work on his ball control/containment a bit more, he’d have a 20-piece easily at this point if he hadn’t bobbled so many challenged passes and handles tonight – 9:57 PM
Patrick Williams just needs to work on his ball control/containment a bit more, he’d have a 20-piece easily at this point if he hadn’t bobbled so many challenged passes and handles tonight – 9:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick going in for that BOOM 💥
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/zmRUL6FCtf – 9:56 PM
Nick going in for that BOOM 💥
@Nick Richards | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/zmRUL6FCtf – 9:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
We’ll see how it works in the long run. #Bulls might go back to Javonte Green at PF when he’s healthy. Tonight, the young guys + Drummond worked well with the second team. – 9:56 PM
We’ll see how it works in the long run. #Bulls might go back to Javonte Green at PF when he’s healthy. Tonight, the young guys + Drummond worked well with the second team. – 9:56 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I ultimately think the Nets did quite well in what they got for Kyrie and KD, respectively, and will probably be a spirited, fun team in this post 7/11 era.
But, man, were those takes about the Simmons for Harden trade awful. – 9:56 PM
I ultimately think the Nets did quite well in what they got for Kyrie and KD, respectively, and will probably be a spirited, fun team in this post 7/11 era.
But, man, were those takes about the Simmons for Harden trade awful. – 9:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The finish line is in sight!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/h20FvlgfIw – 9:55 PM
The finish line is in sight!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/h20FvlgfIw – 9:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
I’ve written about this a lot: After #Bulls gave up 3 first-round picks to get Vuc & DeMar, it made no sense to match them with young guys still going through a lot of growing pains.
Adding Beverley allows #Bulls to play a veteran lineup and try to get the most of those guys. – 9:53 PM
I’ve written about this a lot: After #Bulls gave up 3 first-round picks to get Vuc & DeMar, it made no sense to match them with young guys still going through a lot of growing pains.
Adding Beverley allows #Bulls to play a veteran lineup and try to get the most of those guys. – 9:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Closing time.
Zach LaVine: 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3FG) pic.twitter.com/lYyQWZXkW1 – 9:52 PM
Closing time.
Zach LaVine: 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3FG) pic.twitter.com/lYyQWZXkW1 – 9:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The biggest issue on the Bulls’ game all season long was the defense and the consistency on that end through the 48-minute game. Against the Nets it looks like their biggest strength, allowing 51 points after 36 playing minutes. Patrick Beverley has entered the chat! #BullsNation – 9:52 PM
The biggest issue on the Bulls’ game all season long was the defense and the consistency on that end through the 48-minute game. Against the Nets it looks like their biggest strength, allowing 51 points after 36 playing minutes. Patrick Beverley has entered the chat! #BullsNation – 9:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls end the third quarter up 97-51. Tapping on the door of a 50-point lead. – 9:50 PM
Bulls end the third quarter up 97-51. Tapping on the door of a 50-point lead. – 9:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets need to score 40 points in 4th to tie NBA season-low 81 points by the Cleveland Cavaliers. – 9:50 PM
Nets need to score 40 points in 4th to tie NBA season-low 81 points by the Cleveland Cavaliers. – 9:50 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
New York, New York …
Julius Randle tonight: 46 points in 36 minutes
Brooklyn Nets tonight: 46 points in 35 minutes – 9:47 PM
New York, New York …
Julius Randle tonight: 46 points in 36 minutes
Brooklyn Nets tonight: 46 points in 35 minutes – 9:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Well, I was way off with the idea Bridges and Finney-Smith would have a defensive impact tonight. Zach LaVine has 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting.
This one is starting to remind me of Game 3 of ’98 Finals (Bulls 96, Utah 54) – 9:47 PM
Well, I was way off with the idea Bridges and Finney-Smith would have a defensive impact tonight. Zach LaVine has 32 points on 12-of-17 shooting.
This one is starting to remind me of Game 3 of ’98 Finals (Bulls 96, Utah 54) – 9:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
GET UP OR GET OUT THE WAY.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/5knlOK6ekG – 9:46 PM
GET UP OR GET OUT THE WAY.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/5knlOK6ekG – 9:46 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If the Nets lose, which seems pretty likely, they will be clinging to fifth place. They have a one-game lead on the No. 6 Knicks, whom they play Wednesday at MSG. – 9:46 PM
If the Nets lose, which seems pretty likely, they will be clinging to fifth place. They have a one-game lead on the No. 6 Knicks, whom they play Wednesday at MSG. – 9:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is Zach LaVine’s 13th 30-point game, 3 behind team leader DeMar DeRozan – 9:44 PM
This is Zach LaVine’s 13th 30-point game, 3 behind team leader DeMar DeRozan – 9:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Minnesota moments 📸
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/sDDLH3AxeK – 9:44 PM
Minnesota moments 📸
#LetsFly | @TIAA pic.twitter.com/sDDLH3AxeK – 9:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine with a punctuation dunk off a transition miss from Ayo Dosunmu. That was nasty.
Bulls offense has stalled a bit in the third quarter, but they’re still holding that 42-point lead. – 9:44 PM
Zach LaVine with a punctuation dunk off a transition miss from Ayo Dosunmu. That was nasty.
Bulls offense has stalled a bit in the third quarter, but they’re still holding that 42-point lead. – 9:44 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mikal Bridges has been traded twice: Once away from his favorite team growing up (76ers) and once for his favorite player growing up (Kevin Durant). pic.twitter.com/Iza8NRNfrR – 9:40 PM
Mikal Bridges has been traded twice: Once away from his favorite team growing up (76ers) and once for his favorite player growing up (Kevin Durant). pic.twitter.com/Iza8NRNfrR – 9:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If the Nets lose this, which seems pretty likely, they will be 3-5 since Kyrie demanded a trade. – 9:36 PM
If the Nets lose this, which seems pretty likely, they will be 3-5 since Kyrie demanded a trade. – 9:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Chicago held BKN to 29 1st-half points, marking the team’s fewest points allowed in a 1st half since 2013-14 (26 pts at WAS – 4/5/14). Brooklyn’s FG% in the half (.244) is also the lowest by a Bulls opponent in a 1st half since 2012-13 (.205 vs. ATL – 1/14/13), says Bulls PR. – 9:35 PM
Chicago held BKN to 29 1st-half points, marking the team’s fewest points allowed in a 1st half since 2013-14 (26 pts at WAS – 4/5/14). Brooklyn’s FG% in the half (.244) is also the lowest by a Bulls opponent in a 1st half since 2012-13 (.205 vs. ATL – 1/14/13), says Bulls PR. – 9:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This lead is Bulls-proof … print it. The 21 will make sure of that. – 9:34 PM
This lead is Bulls-proof … print it. The 21 will make sure of that. – 9:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Meanwhile, whatever is happening with the #Nets is … interesting. – 9:34 PM
Meanwhile, whatever is happening with the #Nets is … interesting. – 9:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ largest margin of victory in the Billy Donovan era is 46 points, set against Detroit on Jan. 10, 2022. – 9:31 PM
The Bulls’ largest margin of victory in the Billy Donovan era is 46 points, set against Detroit on Jan. 10, 2022. – 9:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Quick outlet feed from Pat Bev to AC 🔥
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/SlqNhtbu4C – 9:31 PM
Quick outlet feed from Pat Bev to AC 🔥
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/SlqNhtbu4C – 9:31 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Chicago’s largest margin of victory this season is 29 points, set against Dallas on Dec. 9. – 9:29 PM
Chicago’s largest margin of victory this season is 29 points, set against Dallas on Dec. 9. – 9:29 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Dalen Terry knew his 27 minutes of work against Milwaukee was because the Bulls were short-handed at the time. But he was still hoping for a rotation look. That’s now out the window for the rookie. Plus, Zach plays recruiter, and some Ayo news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:27 PM
Dalen Terry knew his 27 minutes of work against Milwaukee was because the Bulls were short-handed at the time. But he was still hoping for a rotation look. That’s now out the window for the rookie. Plus, Zach plays recruiter, and some Ayo news.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
In case you’re wondering, the Bulls’ opponent season-low for points in a game is 88, set by Charlotte on Nov. 2.
Brooklyn is sitting on 34 points with 9:11 remaining in the third. – 9:27 PM
In case you’re wondering, the Bulls’ opponent season-low for points in a game is 88, set by Charlotte on Nov. 2.
Brooklyn is sitting on 34 points with 9:11 remaining in the third. – 9:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn’s 29 points tied the low for any team in a half this season. Ironically, they held the #Wizards to just 29 in the second half on Nov. 4, 2022. The last time a team was held to 29 at halftime was the Clippers on Jan. 11, 2022, per Elias. #Nets – 9:26 PM
Brooklyn’s 29 points tied the low for any team in a half this season. Ironically, they held the #Wizards to just 29 in the second half on Nov. 4, 2022. The last time a team was held to 29 at halftime was the Clippers on Jan. 11, 2022, per Elias. #Nets – 9:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
The Nets bench has yet to score a field goal. The team has a whole is shooting 25.6 percent as the Nets trail 70-34. – 9:25 PM
The Nets bench has yet to score a field goal. The team has a whole is shooting 25.6 percent as the Nets trail 70-34. – 9:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wizards lose and arrive at United Center on Sunday.
If Bulls hang on, they’re within 1.5 games of the 10th seed entering that game.
#play-infever – 9:25 PM
Wizards lose and arrive at United Center on Sunday.
If Bulls hang on, they’re within 1.5 games of the 10th seed entering that game.
#play-infever – 9:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
There’s no place like home @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/aiM2ewq9F5 – 9:24 PM
There’s no place like home @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/aiM2ewq9F5 – 9:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mikal Bridges flashed a suttle three-point celebration on the last possession.
Seems less fun when you’re down 38. – 9:24 PM
Mikal Bridges flashed a suttle three-point celebration on the last possession.
Seems less fun when you’re down 38. – 9:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
It’s halftime in Chicago and the new-look Brooklyn Nets are down by 34 points to the Bulls. 🫣
Brooklyn shooting just 24.4% from the field… pic.twitter.com/iJ6XzCxilp – 9:23 PM
It’s halftime in Chicago and the new-look Brooklyn Nets are down by 34 points to the Bulls. 🫣
Brooklyn shooting just 24.4% from the field… pic.twitter.com/iJ6XzCxilp – 9:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
At half:
63 — Bulls
29 — Nets
The Pat Bev effect. pic.twitter.com/F0hcprgLJN – 9:19 PM
At half:
63 — Bulls
29 — Nets
The Pat Bev effect. pic.twitter.com/F0hcprgLJN – 9:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Traffic won’t stop Gordon 🚥
@Gordon Hayward | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/2A9nonO3LD – 9:16 PM
Traffic won’t stop Gordon 🚥
@Gordon Hayward | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/2A9nonO3LD – 9:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Charlotte, who is 29th in offense this season, scored 70 points in 54 possessions in the first half — 1.296 points per possession.
The Wolves have only given up over 1.3 points per possession in six games this season — 1 win (the CHI game, where they scored 150) and 5 losses. – 9:16 PM
Charlotte, who is 29th in offense this season, scored 70 points in 54 possessions in the first half — 1.296 points per possession.
The Wolves have only given up over 1.3 points per possession in six games this season — 1 win (the CHI game, where they scored 150) and 5 losses. – 9:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago’s own @GHerbo in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zdqOEnbEyg – 9:16 PM
Chicago’s own @GHerbo in the building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zdqOEnbEyg – 9:16 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Not me spending Friday night building a shrine to the Andre Drummond Era Detroit Pistons.
Hit me with your weirdest Groups themes 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ZdoSq2PxPh – 9:14 PM
Not me spending Friday night building a shrine to the Andre Drummond Era Detroit Pistons.
Hit me with your weirdest Groups themes 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/ZdoSq2PxPh – 9:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Historically bad half for the Nets, who mustered just 29 points through the first two quarters against the Bulls of all teams. pic.twitter.com/dZgaSwdcK6 – 9:13 PM
Historically bad half for the Nets, who mustered just 29 points through the first two quarters against the Bulls of all teams. pic.twitter.com/dZgaSwdcK6 – 9:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Chicago Bulls lead 63-29 over the Nets at halftime. The Patrick Beverley effect has arrived to Chicago! #BullsNation – 9:10 PM
The Chicago Bulls lead 63-29 over the Nets at halftime. The Patrick Beverley effect has arrived to Chicago! #BullsNation – 9:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Chicago Bulls lead 63-29 over the Nets at halftime. The Patrick Beverley effect has coming to Chicago! #BullsNation – 9:09 PM
The Chicago Bulls lead 63-29 over the Nets at halftime. The Patrick Beverley effect has coming to Chicago! #BullsNation – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC to the rack!
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/25AIcuQphV – 9:09 PM
AC to the rack!
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/25AIcuQphV – 9:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The bank’s still open on Friday 🤑
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/l85PL8woBn – 9:09 PM
The bank’s still open on Friday 🤑
@LaMelo Ball | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/l85PL8woBn – 9:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets scored 29 points in the first half (11 in 2nd quarter):
10/41 from the field (24.4%)
3/22 from three (13.6%)
You expected off nights with this new version of the team, but man oh man. – 9:08 PM
The Nets scored 29 points in the first half (11 in 2nd quarter):
10/41 from the field (24.4%)
3/22 from three (13.6%)
You expected off nights with this new version of the team, but man oh man. – 9:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn trails the #Bulls 63-29 at the half. They’re shooting 24.4 percent overall and just 13.6 from deep. #Nets – 9:07 PM
Brooklyn trails the #Bulls 63-29 at the half. They’re shooting 24.4 percent overall and just 13.6 from deep. #Nets – 9:07 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s early, but go ahead and sign Patrick Beverley to a lifetime contract. #Bulls lead Bkn 63-29 at half. LaVine has 18 pts, 2 assists, so he’s taken P-Bev’s advice. DeRozan has 13, Beverley 6 pts, 4 rebs – 9:07 PM
It’s early, but go ahead and sign Patrick Beverley to a lifetime contract. #Bulls lead Bkn 63-29 at half. LaVine has 18 pts, 2 assists, so he’s taken P-Bev’s advice. DeRozan has 13, Beverley 6 pts, 4 rebs – 9:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets down 63-29 against the Bulls entering the half. Nothing went their way. Bulls are the Eastern Conference’s 11th seed. – 9:07 PM
Nets down 63-29 against the Bulls entering the half. Nothing went their way. Bulls are the Eastern Conference’s 11th seed. – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls take a 34-point into the half — and the Nets only scored **29** points in the opening two frames.
Yes, the Bulls are clamping down on defense, but the Nets were also categorically awful in that first half. – 9:07 PM
The Bulls take a 34-point into the half — and the Nets only scored **29** points in the opening two frames.
Yes, the Bulls are clamping down on defense, but the Nets were also categorically awful in that first half. – 9:07 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
New look Bulls destroying the Nets at the half – 63-29 – Brooklyn shooting 24.4% from the field and 13.6% from three. – 9:07 PM
New look Bulls destroying the Nets at the half – 63-29 – Brooklyn shooting 24.4% from the field and 13.6% from three. – 9:07 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bulls 63, Nets 29
Best half of basketball for the Bulls this season? – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Bulls 63, Nets 29
Best half of basketball for the Bulls this season? – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 63, Nets 29 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 13 pts
Beverley 6 pts, 4 rebs, multiple primal screams
Nets 24.4%FG
Fewest points Bulls have allowed in half this season – 9:06 PM
Bulls 63, Nets 29 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 13 pts
Beverley 6 pts, 4 rebs, multiple primal screams
Nets 24.4%FG
Fewest points Bulls have allowed in half this season – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Bulls lead the Nets 63-29. Mikal Bridges has 10. Just an awful shooting half for the Nets and the lack of a go-to scorer has shown. – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Bulls lead the Nets 63-29. Mikal Bridges has 10. Just an awful shooting half for the Nets and the lack of a go-to scorer has shown. – 9:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mark this in the books as the Nets’ worst offensive half of the season. – 9:04 PM
Mark this in the books as the Nets’ worst offensive half of the season. – 9:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kelly comin’ in HOT with the two hand hammer 🥵
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PRtvw5W4ah – 9:03 PM
Kelly comin’ in HOT with the two hand hammer 🥵
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/PRtvw5W4ah – 9:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls force a shot clock violation to enter the final two minutes with a 56-28 lead.
Alex Caruso bounds off the court screaming his head off, then turns around and bumps chests with a grinning Beverley.
Bulls back?? – 9:01 PM
Bulls force a shot clock violation to enter the final two minutes with a 56-28 lead.
Alex Caruso bounds off the court screaming his head off, then turns around and bumps chests with a grinning Beverley.
Bulls back?? – 9:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat Bev from deep 🎯🎯🎯
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/vGodaYwfGm – 9:01 PM
Pat Bev from deep 🎯🎯🎯
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/vGodaYwfGm – 9:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale hasn’t been any better tonight, but he’s been more consistent for the year overall. – 9:00 PM
Royce O’Neale hasn’t been any better tonight, but he’s been more consistent for the year overall. – 9:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
This is the most life this team has played with in quite some time … coincidence? Bulls have built a big lead, but stepping on throats to keep it so far. – 8:59 PM
This is the most life this team has played with in quite some time … coincidence? Bulls have built a big lead, but stepping on throats to keep it so far. – 8:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Really rough start for Joe Harris. Just a tough year for him coming back from the ankle surgeries.
If Joe’s gonna look like this I’m not sure how much longer you can keep Yuta Watanabe out of the rotation. – 8:58 PM
Really rough start for Joe Harris. Just a tough year for him coming back from the ankle surgeries.
If Joe’s gonna look like this I’m not sure how much longer you can keep Yuta Watanabe out of the rotation. – 8:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is really picking his shots well to start tonight, going 6-for-8 from the field and sinking both of his 3-point attempts for 14 points – 8:57 PM
Zach LaVine is really picking his shots well to start tonight, going 6-for-8 from the field and sinking both of his 3-point attempts for 14 points – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This Nets team is going to be dramatically affected by shooting variance. They’re as far in the red tonight there are you could imagine.
8/32 from the field (25%)
2/18 from three (11%) – 8:55 PM
This Nets team is going to be dramatically affected by shooting variance. They’re as far in the red tonight there are you could imagine.
8/32 from the field (25%)
2/18 from three (11%) – 8:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’d avoid lineups without Bridges, Dinwiddie and Thomas if I were the Nets.
Should not be playing extended stretches with all of those guys on the bench. – 8:53 PM
I’d avoid lineups without Bridges, Dinwiddie and Thomas if I were the Nets.
Should not be playing extended stretches with all of those guys on the bench. – 8:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to miss some time with left knee injury nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports #NBA – 8:52 PM
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to miss some time with left knee injury nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports #NBA – 8:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’d avoid lineups without Bridges, and Dinwiddie and Thomas moving forward if I were the Nets.
Should not be playing extended stretches with all of those guys on the bench. – 8:52 PM
I’d avoid lineups without Bridges, and Dinwiddie and Thomas moving forward if I were the Nets.
Should not be playing extended stretches with all of those guys on the bench. – 8:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets shooting 26.7% from the field and 12.5% from downtown. – 8:51 PM
Nets shooting 26.7% from the field and 12.5% from downtown. – 8:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Don’t forget about Dre.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RjkorWP5rq – 8:49 PM
Don’t forget about Dre.
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RjkorWP5rq – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I’m scared of what the score would be if the Bulls were better than they are – 8:48 PM
I’m scared of what the score would be if the Bulls were better than they are – 8:48 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you on @NetsOnYES
@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/ETCuEdyM3N – 8:47 PM
We got you on @NetsOnYES
@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls pic.twitter.com/ETCuEdyM3N – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bulls up 21 midway through the second quarter against the Nets tonight. Cam Thomas is first off BKN bench and plays all the way through into second quarter. Nets continue to struggle generating offense. Tough to watch. – 8:46 PM
Bulls up 21 midway through the second quarter against the Nets tonight. Cam Thomas is first off BKN bench and plays all the way through into second quarter. Nets continue to struggle generating offense. Tough to watch. – 8:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have a lot of subpar ball handlers running iso/pick-and-roll tonight.
Not a recipe for success in the halfcourt. – 8:45 PM
Nets have a lot of subpar ball handlers running iso/pick-and-roll tonight.
Not a recipe for success in the halfcourt. – 8:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls lead the Nets by 21 with 9:17 left in the second quarter.
But the Bulls have no problem building 20-point leads. Keeping them is their problem. – 8:45 PM
The Bulls lead the Nets by 21 with 9:17 left in the second quarter.
But the Bulls have no problem building 20-point leads. Keeping them is their problem. – 8:45 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Now that the shock of losing KD and Kyrie has sunk in/worn off, is this the Nets team we are going to get. – 8:44 PM
Now that the shock of losing KD and Kyrie has sunk in/worn off, is this the Nets team we are going to get. – 8:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu with back-to-back steals and back-to-back misses in transition – 8:43 PM
Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu with back-to-back steals and back-to-back misses in transition – 8:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo beats the buzzer!
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/2ti8iMvriR – 8:43 PM
Deebo beats the buzzer!
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/2ti8iMvriR – 8:43 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Off the glass for ✌️
@Nick Richards | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Ee88miLur6 – 8:42 PM
Off the glass for ✌️
@Nick Richards | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Ee88miLur6 – 8:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
New-look lineup puts up 33 in the first quarter and handcuffs the Nets for 18. Pat Bev is a plus-8 in plus/minus in his eight minutes of work. – 8:40 PM
New-look lineup puts up 33 in the first quarter and handcuffs the Nets for 18. Pat Bev is a plus-8 in plus/minus in his eight minutes of work. – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Up after one.
Zach LaVine: 10 pts (4-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/aUbrC0GoG3 – 8:40 PM
Up after one.
Zach LaVine: 10 pts (4-5 FG) pic.twitter.com/aUbrC0GoG3 – 8:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan works the clock-nails a mid range 17 footer – as the quarter ends…“ Hold my beer”——as the Bulls lead by 15 after 3. – 8:40 PM
DeRozan works the clock-nails a mid range 17 footer – as the quarter ends…“ Hold my beer”——as the Bulls lead by 15 after 3. – 8:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail 33-18 after a first quarter that saw them shoot just 6-for-21 with four turnovers. This against a subpar lineup from a #Bulls team that has lost six straight. – 8:39 PM
#Nets trail 33-18 after a first quarter that saw them shoot just 6-for-21 with four turnovers. This against a subpar lineup from a #Bulls team that has lost six straight. – 8:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead 33-18 after 1stQ, LaVine has 10 pts, DeRozan 9; Beverley 2 pts, 3 rebs – 8:38 PM
#Bulls lead 33-18 after 1stQ, LaVine has 10 pts, DeRozan 9; Beverley 2 pts, 3 rebs – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 34-18. Cam Johnson has six points. He just headed to the locker room after checking out, but didn’t appear to be moving awkwardly. Nets are 2-for-11 from 3, shooting less than 30 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
End of the first quarter: Bulls lead the Nets 34-18. Cam Johnson has six points. He just headed to the locker room after checking out, but didn’t appear to be moving awkwardly. Nets are 2-for-11 from 3, shooting less than 30 percent from the field. – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are 2/11 from three. They trail Chicago 33-18 after one. pic.twitter.com/RxFfhYDAJk – 8:38 PM
Nets are 2/11 from three. They trail Chicago 33-18 after one. pic.twitter.com/RxFfhYDAJk – 8:38 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls lead the Nets 34-18 after the first quarter of Patrick Beverley’s debut, clearly they’re closing the season 23-0 – 8:38 PM
Bulls lead the Nets 34-18 after the first quarter of Patrick Beverley’s debut, clearly they’re closing the season 23-0 – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Mikal Bridges
Day’Ron Sharpe
Imagine telling a Nets fan at the start of last season that this would be a lineup in 2022-23. – 8:35 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie
Cam Thomas
Royce O’Neale
Mikal Bridges
Day’Ron Sharpe
Imagine telling a Nets fan at the start of last season that this would be a lineup in 2022-23. – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
During that time out, Patrick Beverley was out on the court talking to referee Michael Smith, then yelled some instructions to Ayo as he headed back to the bench. #Bulls – 8:33 PM
During that time out, Patrick Beverley was out on the court talking to referee Michael Smith, then yelled some instructions to Ayo as he headed back to the bench. #Bulls – 8:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond is 9th player to play in Billy Donovan’s new-look rotation.
If he goes 10, look for Derrick Jones Jr.
If he stays 9, this is it.
Goran Dragic is out tonight but don’t see where his minutes come from moving forward unless Dosunmu goes from starter to DNP – 8:32 PM
Andre Drummond is 9th player to play in Billy Donovan’s new-look rotation.
If he goes 10, look for Derrick Jones Jr.
If he stays 9, this is it.
Goran Dragic is out tonight but don’t see where his minutes come from moving forward unless Dosunmu goes from starter to DNP – 8:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeRozan getting set to check back in alongside Andre Drummond.
It appears Derrick Jones Jr. again is the odd man out of the rotation. Will be interesting to see how Goran Dragić’s minutes play out going forward as well. – 8:30 PM
DeRozan getting set to check back in alongside Andre Drummond.
It appears Derrick Jones Jr. again is the odd man out of the rotation. Will be interesting to see how Goran Dragić’s minutes play out going forward as well. – 8:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Don’t see a Zach LaVine post-up very often. He’s got 10 pts and #Bulls lead 26-14 late 1stQ – 8:29 PM
Don’t see a Zach LaVine post-up very often. He’s got 10 pts and #Bulls lead 26-14 late 1stQ – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
All the intel on Ben Simmons’ knee with the big man set to miss Brooklyn’s next two games. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 8:29 PM
All the intel on Ben Simmons’ knee with the big man set to miss Brooklyn’s next two games. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 8:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
These two doing what they do best 🤞
@LaMelo Ball x @Mark Williams | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iRZTIJI9qZ – 8:28 PM
These two doing what they do best 🤞
@LaMelo Ball x @Mark Williams | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iRZTIJI9qZ – 8:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat Bev’s first bucket as a Bull!
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TJIol4GwNn – 8:27 PM
Pat Bev’s first bucket as a Bull!
@Patrick Beverley | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/TJIol4GwNn – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams and Coby White come in as the first shift change with 5:50 left in the quarter, then Ayo Dosunmu comes in with 4:07 left.
Vooch and LaVine staying out there with the young guys. – 8:27 PM
Patrick Williams and Coby White come in as the first shift change with 5:50 left in the quarter, then Ayo Dosunmu comes in with 4:07 left.
Vooch and LaVine staying out there with the young guys. – 8:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Beverley’s first stint: a plus-10 as he exits with 4:07 left in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Beverley’s first stint: a plus-10 as he exits with 4:07 left in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 20-8 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Cam Thomas enters. Nets missing the easy shot creation from KD and Kyrie. Maybe Thomas can heat up a bit and get the offense going. – 8:25 PM
Nets trail 20-8 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Cam Thomas enters. Nets missing the easy shot creation from KD and Kyrie. Maybe Thomas can heat up a bit and get the offense going. – 8:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley’s first bucket: a driving, and-one bank shot with 5:39 left in the first quarter. – 8:25 PM
Patrick Beverley’s first bucket: a driving, and-one bank shot with 5:39 left in the first quarter. – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams and Coby White check in at 5:50 mark. Still no Ayo Dosunmu. – 8:24 PM
Patrick Williams and Coby White check in at 5:50 mark. Still no Ayo Dosunmu. – 8:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are 2/8 from the field, 1/6 from three to start this one. Not a lot of life offensively. The one time Dinwiddie got downhill resulted in a lob.
17-5 hole. – 8:22 PM
Nets are 2/8 from the field, 1/6 from three to start this one. Not a lot of life offensively. The one time Dinwiddie got downhill resulted in a lob.
17-5 hole. – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Chicago: Cam Johnson gives the Nets life with a three, but the offense was nonexistent in the opening minutes against the Bulls. The Nets scored their first basket of the game at the 8:10 mark on an alley-oop from Spender Dinwiddie to Nic Claxton. Bulls lead 14-5. – 8:20 PM
Timeout, Chicago: Cam Johnson gives the Nets life with a three, but the offense was nonexistent in the opening minutes against the Bulls. The Nets scored their first basket of the game at the 8:10 mark on an alley-oop from Spender Dinwiddie to Nic Claxton. Bulls lead 14-5. – 8:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls jump to a 14-2 lead and Billy Donovan still takes the first time out. Beverley Era off to a decent start. – 8:19 PM
#Bulls jump to a 14-2 lead and Billy Donovan still takes the first time out. Beverley Era off to a decent start. – 8:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar picking up where he left off.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/lhWSPEUBIW – 8:18 PM
DeMar picking up where he left off.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/lhWSPEUBIW – 8:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls start out on an 11-0 run before the Nets finally get their first points off a lob dunk.
The defense is: good. The sense is: urgent. – 8:18 PM
Bulls start out on an 11-0 run before the Nets finally get their first points off a lob dunk.
The defense is: good. The sense is: urgent. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bulls scored the first 11 points of the game before Spencer found Clax on a lob. – 8:17 PM
Bulls scored the first 11 points of the game before Spencer found Clax on a lob. – 8:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Nets with 3 turnovers in first 2 minutes. #Bulls defensive lineup off to a good start. – 8:15 PM
Nets with 3 turnovers in first 2 minutes. #Bulls defensive lineup off to a good start. – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls have forced three turnovers in the opening two minutes.
Patrick Beverley already ended up in the laps of some court side fans hustling to close out on a 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM
The Bulls have forced three turnovers in the opening two minutes.
Patrick Beverley already ended up in the laps of some court side fans hustling to close out on a 3-pointer. – 8:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine splashes the first points for the Bulls back from the All-Star break.
(He did pass to DeMar on the opening possession, so not quite taking Patrick Beverley’s “we don’t need you to pass” advice so far.” – 8:13 PM
Zach LaVine splashes the first points for the Bulls back from the All-Star break.
(He did pass to DeMar on the opening possession, so not quite taking Patrick Beverley’s “we don’t need you to pass” advice so far.” – 8:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
From Chicago…No. 21…Patrick Beverley: pic.twitter.com/l6An9iDJNk – 8:12 PM
From Chicago…No. 21…Patrick Beverley: pic.twitter.com/l6An9iDJNk – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Chicago’s own Patrick Beverly gets an added cheer when introduced in the starting lineup for the first time as a Bull. – 8:10 PM
Chicago’s own Patrick Beverly gets an added cheer when introduced in the starting lineup for the first time as a Bull. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Beverley goes with the “From Chicago . . .” as he replaces another hometown product in Ayo Dosunmu who uses same call in lineup. – 8:09 PM
Patrick Beverley goes with the “From Chicago . . .” as he replaces another hometown product in Ayo Dosunmu who uses same call in lineup. – 8:09 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This Brooklyn lineup is still solid, with two of best wing defenders in league. Donovan counters by starting Caruso & Beverley. Maybe Nets lack scorers, but Bridges had 45 in last game; Dinwiddie & Cam Thomas can score. Should be interesting. #Bulls – 8:07 PM
This Brooklyn lineup is still solid, with two of best wing defenders in league. Donovan counters by starting Caruso & Beverley. Maybe Nets lack scorers, but Bridges had 45 in last game; Dinwiddie & Cam Thomas can score. Should be interesting. #Bulls – 8:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Friday night hoops coming up.
@betwayusa | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7aXBpv8lkH – 8:06 PM
Friday night hoops coming up.
@betwayusa | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/7aXBpv8lkH – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Difference between 1 & 2 seed in East..
R1 vs. 7 seed
Most likely #Knicks, #Nets, #Heat, #Hawks
R1 vs. 8 seed
Most likely BKN, ATL, #Raptors, #Wizards
Outside chance you get CHI, IND, ORL in a 1-8 too.
BOS has 1.0 game lead with 22 to play. – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s flyyyyy!
📍 – Minneapolis, MN
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ – 8pm
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kOMrbBv1NC – 7:59 PM
Let’s flyyyyy!
📍 – Minneapolis, MN
🆚 – @Minnesota Timberwolves
⏰ – 8pm
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/kOMrbBv1NC – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls kick off the final stretch of the season shortly. No Ben Simmons, but this group looked good going into the break. With Simmons out who gets his minutes? Sumner? Updates to come. – 7:51 PM
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls kick off the final stretch of the season shortly. No Ben Simmons, but this group looked good going into the break. With Simmons out who gets his minutes? Sumner? Updates to come. – 7:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2 things about decision to move PWil to reserve role:
Bulls are tripling down on play-in chase
Prepare postgame for Donovan to revive his logic from night of Golden State road game—-bringing Williams off bench can aid development because he’s in more aggressive offensive role – 7:49 PM
2 things about decision to move PWil to reserve role:
Bulls are tripling down on play-in chase
Prepare postgame for Donovan to revive his logic from night of Golden State road game—-bringing Williams off bench can aid development because he’s in more aggressive offensive role – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bball is back! 🖐️
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/rjwApmIDAN – 7:48 PM
Bball is back! 🖐️
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/rjwApmIDAN – 7:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley is half an hour away from debuting for the Chicago Bulls.
Earlier this week, he couldn’t contain his excitement about playing for his hometown team: “I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some (stuff) out I never did before.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:47 PM
Patrick Beverley is half an hour away from debuting for the Chicago Bulls.
Earlier this week, he couldn’t contain his excitement about playing for his hometown team: “I don’t know what might happen. I might pull some (stuff) out I never did before.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Welcome to Bulls Radio post All Star break @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ Always a pleasure 6:45 pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/l7PNGUTHYj – 7:44 PM
Welcome to Bulls Radio post All Star break @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ Always a pleasure 6:45 pre @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/l7PNGUTHYj – 7:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starting lineup…Patrick Beverley @Patrick Beverley joins me at half one on one tonight @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Pre game about to start at 6:45. Bulls-Nets. – 7:42 PM
Bulls starting lineup…Patrick Beverley @Patrick Beverley joins me at half one on one tonight @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Pre game about to start at 6:45. Bulls-Nets. – 7:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Since Ariza (who was more of a SF) started at PF to close 2020-21, very rare to find someone 6-8 or taller starting in power rotation with Bam. Omer started game with Bam last March, a win in Brooklyn. Of course, stretch big with Bam was common for Heat during Olynyk/Leonard eras – 7:42 PM
Since Ariza (who was more of a SF) started at PF to close 2020-21, very rare to find someone 6-8 or taller starting in power rotation with Bam. Omer started game with Bam last March, a win in Brooklyn. Of course, stretch big with Bam was common for Heat during Olynyk/Leonard eras – 7:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls starters. Patrick Beverley is in the lineup- LaVine, Vucevic, Caruso and DeRozan. – 7:40 PM
Bulls starters. Patrick Beverley is in the lineup- LaVine, Vucevic, Caruso and DeRozan. – 7:40 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I’m not surprised Patrick Beverley assumed the starting point guard after signing with the Bulls. I have questions about Alex Caruso starting in place of Patrick Williams. – 7:36 PM
I’m not surprised Patrick Beverley assumed the starting point guard after signing with the Bulls. I have questions about Alex Caruso starting in place of Patrick Williams. – 7:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Interested to see how these secondary rotations will look with both Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams moved out of the starting group.
Donovan wanted to experiment with moving them both into the secondary rotation last November, but injuries have prevented that from happening. – 7:35 PM
Interested to see how these secondary rotations will look with both Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams moved out of the starting group.
Donovan wanted to experiment with moving them both into the secondary rotation last November, but injuries have prevented that from happening. – 7:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill and Ayo are on the bench for now. Don’t fall in love with this look just yet, however. Could change Sunday for a bigger Wiz starting lineup.
So now the question is in intros, does PBev take the “From Chicago … ?” – 7:33 PM
PWill and Ayo are on the bench for now. Don’t fall in love with this look just yet, however. Could change Sunday for a bigger Wiz starting lineup.
So now the question is in intros, does PBev take the “From Chicago … ?” – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat Bev gets the start tonight in his Bulls debut ‼️
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NijeZNWBIr – 7:30 PM
Pat Bev gets the start tonight in his Bulls debut ‼️
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/NijeZNWBIr – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Baaack from Break (& to the Chi roots♥️)
@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/QUP84jqEvt – 7:21 PM
Baaack from Break (& to the Chi roots♥️)
@Brooklyn Nets at @Chicago Bulls on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/QUP84jqEvt – 7:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons said he had his knee drained and received a PRP injection just before the All-Star break.
Called the injury “frustrating” and said he hasn’t been 100 percent at any point this season. – 7:12 PM
Ben Simmons said he had his knee drained and received a PRP injection just before the All-Star break.
Called the injury “frustrating” and said he hasn’t been 100 percent at any point this season. – 7:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIN
Kelly Oubre Jr. & Terry Rozier have been upgraded and will be available to play.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/9fqY4OxssB – 7:00 PM
INJURY REPORT at MIN
Kelly Oubre Jr. & Terry Rozier have been upgraded and will be available to play.
Cody Martin (L Knee Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/9fqY4OxssB – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he hasn’t been 100 percent all year. Expects to be re-evaluated in a week. – 6:49 PM
Ben Simmons said he hasn’t been 100 percent all year. Expects to be re-evaluated in a week. – 6:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley sprinted out of the tunnel — for warmups! pic.twitter.com/EKSCFrc7p2 – 6:45 PM
Patrick Beverley sprinted out of the tunnel — for warmups! pic.twitter.com/EKSCFrc7p2 – 6:45 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Show up and do the work.
🎥 https://t.co/xkIiiJ4h1p pic.twitter.com/ZNF2A8YAxz – 6:40 PM
Show up and do the work.
🎥 https://t.co/xkIiiJ4h1p pic.twitter.com/ZNF2A8YAxz – 6:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – 6:37 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta, too. No timeline on this strengthening phase. Asked Vaughn if there was any discussion of shutting him down for the season: “Zero.” – 6:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said there were “zero conversations” about shutting Ben Simmons down.
Referenced the playoffs upcoming. – 6:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn said there were “zero conversations” about shutting Ben Simmons down.
Referenced the playoffs upcoming. – 6:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is in a “strengthening phase,” per Jacque Vaughn. He’ll miss at least two games. The #Nets have NOT considered shutting him down for the season. – 6:36 PM
Ben Simmons is in a “strengthening phase,” per Jacque Vaughn. He’ll miss at least two games. The #Nets have NOT considered shutting him down for the season. – 6:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the last two days and reported some knee soreness after.
JV said Simmons is going to undergo a “strengthening period” to try to ensure this isn’t a reoccurrence moving forward. – 6:35 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the last two days and reported some knee soreness after.
JV said Simmons is going to undergo a “strengthening period” to try to ensure this isn’t a reoccurrence moving forward. – 6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the past two days and reported soreness at the end of it. He’s now in a strengthening phase so it doesn’t keep reoccurring. – 6:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the past two days and reported soreness at the end of it. He’s now in a strengthening phase so it doesn’t keep reoccurring. – 6:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 6:34 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 6:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton almost played more minutes in 54 games this season than in the 94 games he played the 3 previous seasons.
Jacque Vaughn plans to monitor Claxton’s availability in back-to-backs, but also suggested Clax will play a 30+ minute workload. More 👇🏾
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:31 PM
Nic Claxton almost played more minutes in 54 games this season than in the 94 games he played the 3 previous seasons.
Jacque Vaughn plans to monitor Claxton’s availability in back-to-backs, but also suggested Clax will play a 30+ minute workload. More 👇🏾
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is out vs. the #Bulls tonight with left knee soreness. #Nets – 6:31 PM
Ben Simmons is out vs. the #Bulls tonight with left knee soreness. #Nets – 6:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/y5uW4IJbtX – 6:30 PM
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the ONLY way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/y5uW4IJbtX – 6:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bulls coach Billy Donovan coached Dorian Finney-Smith at Florida. Says “he will be fine” in Brooklyn. Calls him an “elite rebounder” and adds outside of a handful of bigger centers he can guard just about anyone. – 6:25 PM
Bulls coach Billy Donovan coached Dorian Finney-Smith at Florida. Says “he will be fine” in Brooklyn. Calls him an “elite rebounder” and adds outside of a handful of bigger centers he can guard just about anyone. – 6:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
“You feel his presence, his energy.” — Bulls coach Billy Donovan hours before Patrick Beverley makes his debut for his hometown team.
theathletic.com/4243576/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
“You feel his presence, his energy.” — Bulls coach Billy Donovan hours before Patrick Beverley makes his debut for his hometown team.
theathletic.com/4243576/2023/0… – 6:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he doesn’t see anything holding back Patrick Beverley’s playing time tonight, but declined to reveal starting lineup. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Donovan says he doesn’t see anything holding back Patrick Beverley’s playing time tonight, but declined to reveal starting lineup. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Goran Dragić is out tonight.
Billy Donovan declined to comment whether Patrick Beverley will start tonight so we’ll all find out together in a bit. – 6:21 PM
Goran Dragić is out tonight.
Billy Donovan declined to comment whether Patrick Beverley will start tonight so we’ll all find out together in a bit. – 6:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton ‘rejuvenated and reset’ after All-Star break in Virgin Islands – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:02 PM
Nic Claxton ‘rejuvenated and reset’ after All-Star break in Virgin Islands – New York Daily News nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
In our City threads tonight.
RT for a chance to win an autographed DeMar DeRozan City Edition jersey.
@MotorolaUS | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/DKN9hIcqht – 4:00 PM
In our City threads tonight.
RT for a chance to win an autographed DeMar DeRozan City Edition jersey.
@MotorolaUS | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/DKN9hIcqht – 4:00 PM