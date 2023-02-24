Paul George drove decision for Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook

“The Clippers are pretty much admitting that Paul George drove this decision,” Windhorst said of the team’s signing of Russell Westbrook. “And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. “Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi Leonard supported it. And they looked more into it, and they were like, ‘Well, there are some things he could potentially help us with.’”
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Russell Westbrook nears his Clippers debut, running back this piece on the most pressing questions facing the Clippers and Russ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:23 PM
As Russell Westbrook nears his Clippers debut, running back this piece on the most pressing questions facing the Clippers and Russ espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:23 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking lots of injuries and returns, Russell Westbrook expected to start, new additions like Kevin Love, rotation changes, and a lot more with @jphanned.
Free on YouTube NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=0fALWe… – 2:01 PM
Talking lots of injuries and returns, Russell Westbrook expected to start, new additions like Kevin Love, rotation changes, and a lot more with @jphanned.
Free on YouTube NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=0fALWe… – 2:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Paul George ‘drove decision’ for Clippers to bring in Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/rep… – 1:22 PM
Report: Paul George ‘drove decision’ for Clippers to bring in Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/rep… – 1:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
In today’s @latimessports: Is Russell Westbrook the championship X-factor? Five questions Clippers must answer latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:01 PM
In today’s @latimessports: Is Russell Westbrook the championship X-factor? Five questions Clippers must answer latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter hit on what the Clippers will be looking for from a rejuvenated Russell Westbrook when they return to the floor tonight vs Sacramento pic.twitter.com/6dkuTxdVic – 12:47 PM
SportsCenter hit on what the Clippers will be looking for from a rejuvenated Russell Westbrook when they return to the floor tonight vs Sacramento pic.twitter.com/6dkuTxdVic – 12:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings gameday: Russell Westbrook set to make Clippers debut; Sacramento starts difficult series of back-to-backs with playoff bid hanging in the balance
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:44 PM
Kings gameday: Russell Westbrook set to make Clippers debut; Sacramento starts difficult series of back-to-backs with playoff bid hanging in the balance
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:44 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
-Russell Westbrook with the Clippers
-Six X-Factor Role Players in the 2023 NBA Title Race
-A dive into Leonard Miller, an interesting G League Ignite Prospect
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 7:27 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here!
-Russell Westbrook with the Clippers
-Six X-Factor Role Players in the 2023 NBA Title Race
-A dive into Leonard Miller, an interesting G League Ignite Prospect
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 7:27 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Forget getting the Lakers to trade for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. LeBron getting Darvin Ham to challenge that obvious foul against him was his biggest power move since joining the franchise. AK – 12:09 AM
Forget getting the Lakers to trade for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. LeBron getting Darvin Ham to challenge that obvious foul against him was his biggest power move since joining the franchise. AK – 12:09 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Was really hoping to see Russell Westbrook’s Jazz debut in person tonight. He’d have given them a real upgrade on the shooting they have at PG tonight. – 9:31 PM
Was really hoping to see Russell Westbrook’s Jazz debut in person tonight. He’d have given them a real upgrade on the shooting they have at PG tonight. – 9:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers Lawrence Frank on why team brought in Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/23/cli… – 7:32 PM
Clippers Lawrence Frank on why team brought in Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/23/cli… – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last one from me for today
Asked Mason Plumlee about his takeaway from defending and gameplanning against Russell Westbrook now that they’re teammates.
Plumlee: “It’s more like, you just got to make life tough for them. You got to make them inefficient.” pic.twitter.com/xm24KgqC60 – 5:32 PM
Last one from me for today
Asked Mason Plumlee about his takeaway from defending and gameplanning against Russell Westbrook now that they’re teammates.
Plumlee: “It’s more like, you just got to make life tough for them. You got to make them inefficient.” pic.twitter.com/xm24KgqC60 – 5:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum on balancing Terance Mann and Russell Westbrook:
“That’s exactly why I don’t want to be a coach. I mean, it should be a headache for T Lue. That’s exactly why I don’t want to be a coach.” pic.twitter.com/wL9yJarFfc – 5:29 PM
Nicolas Batum on balancing Terance Mann and Russell Westbrook:
“That’s exactly why I don’t want to be a coach. I mean, it should be a headache for T Lue. That’s exactly why I don’t want to be a coach.” pic.twitter.com/wL9yJarFfc – 5:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @MG_Schindler and I are starting to podcast! We’re starting with Russell Westbrook and the Clippers, then diving into X-Factor role players that could have an enormous impact on the NBA title race.
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 5:21 PM
Hey! @MG_Schindler and I are starting to podcast! We’re starting with Russell Westbrook and the Clippers, then diving into X-Factor role players that could have an enormous impact on the NBA title race.
youtube.com/live/p3CPOLZ_O… – 5:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Since January 19, Clippers average only 10.6 turnovers per game. The best mark in NBA, and a major turnaround for a team that ranked 24th in TO% through January 19.
Asked Tyronn Lue how Clippers maintain that with Westbrook, 3 other new players in the fold.
(LAC healthy btw😆) pic.twitter.com/eBlLi4ZjrS – 5:00 PM
Since January 19, Clippers average only 10.6 turnovers per game. The best mark in NBA, and a major turnaround for a team that ranked 24th in TO% through January 19.
Asked Tyronn Lue how Clippers maintain that with Westbrook, 3 other new players in the fold.
(LAC healthy btw😆) pic.twitter.com/eBlLi4ZjrS – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
While Tyronn Lue discussed Westbrook/T-Mann dynamic, he shared that he sees next 5-6 games as “adjustment period”
That adjustment period is full of critical games:
– vs Kings
– at Denver
– vs Timberwolves
– at Golden State
– at Sacramento
– vs Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/OMJ5txByp2 – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that he is “very” surprised that Clippers got Russell Westbrook
“To get a caliber player like that, you know, for the minimum. It’s rare to see.” pic.twitter.com/Ms7noGfShI – 4:49 PM
Tyronn Lue says that he is “very” surprised that Clippers got Russell Westbrook
“To get a caliber player like that, you know, for the minimum. It’s rare to see.” pic.twitter.com/Ms7noGfShI – 4:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue running Russell Westbrook through some sets pic.twitter.com/7if0PAPldL – 4:04 PM
Ty Lue running Russell Westbrook through some sets pic.twitter.com/7if0PAPldL – 4:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if there was one thing he saw from Russell Westbrook in practice yesterday that opened his eyes and is really something the Clippers can use, Ty Lue said, “Speed.” – 3:56 PM
Asked if there was one thing he saw from Russell Westbrook in practice yesterday that opened his eyes and is really something the Clippers can use, Ty Lue said, “Speed.” – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Practice things
T Lue is on the floor with the four new guys (Gordon, Plumlee, Hyland, Westbrook + assistant Beau Levesque) getting them caught up. pic.twitter.com/iPltolZtoy – 3:52 PM
Practice things
T Lue is on the floor with the four new guys (Gordon, Plumlee, Hyland, Westbrook + assistant Beau Levesque) getting them caught up. pic.twitter.com/iPltolZtoy – 3:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s.
We’ll see tomorrow – 3:49 PM
It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s.
We’ll see tomorrow – 3:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said coaches have shown Russell Westbrook ways they hope they can optimize lineups with him/Kawhi/PG when the ball isn’t in RW’s hands. He said if the ball swings his way and it’s open, he wants him to shoot. Limiting turnovers and shots early in the clock is key. – 3:40 PM
Ty Lue said coaches have shown Russell Westbrook ways they hope they can optimize lineups with him/Kawhi/PG when the ball isn’t in RW’s hands. He said if the ball swings his way and it’s open, he wants him to shoot. Limiting turnovers and shots early in the clock is key. – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s.
We’ll see tomorrow – 3:39 PM
It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s.
We’ll see tomorrow – 3:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he was surprised the Clippers were able to get Russell Westbrook. Adds, again, that the Clips want “Russ to be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/NeT4r5vGs7 – 3:33 PM
Ty Lue says he was surprised the Clippers were able to get Russell Westbrook. Adds, again, that the Clips want “Russ to be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/NeT4r5vGs7 – 3:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum on impressions of Russell Westbrook:
“Always a nightmare to play against a guy like this … I’m just very excited to have him on our team. Can bring so much stuff. … I told you before I don’t really care what happened with him” at the Lakers. – 3:24 PM
Nico Batum on impressions of Russell Westbrook:
“Always a nightmare to play against a guy like this … I’m just very excited to have him on our team. Can bring so much stuff. … I told you before I don’t really care what happened with him” at the Lakers. – 3:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder players with multiple 40+ point games
1. Kevin Durant: 45
2. Russell Westbrook: 43
3. Paul George: 10
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6 – 11:30 AM
Thunder players with multiple 40+ point games
1. Kevin Durant: 45
2. Russell Westbrook: 43
3. Paul George: 10
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 6 – 11:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank clarified today that he was discussing Eric Gordon vs a “true point guard” when he appeared to be describing a player like Russell Westbrook in his evaluation of players around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/UvUaX84Tdm – 10:44 PM
Lawrence Frank clarified today that he was discussing Eric Gordon vs a “true point guard” when he appeared to be describing a player like Russell Westbrook in his evaluation of players around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. pic.twitter.com/UvUaX84Tdm – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Westbrook about connection with Paul George since leaving OKC, with Kawhi Leonard.
On PG: “He’s always been very supportive of me and trying to help me in any way I can.”
On Kawhi: “Super excited just to… pick his brain, find ways to make the game easy for him.” pic.twitter.com/G4fqA4EcH4 – 9:55 PM
Asked Westbrook about connection with Paul George since leaving OKC, with Kawhi Leonard.
On PG: “He’s always been very supportive of me and trying to help me in any way I can.”
On Kawhi: “Super excited just to… pick his brain, find ways to make the game easy for him.” pic.twitter.com/G4fqA4EcH4 – 9:55 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said coaches have shown Russell Westbrook ways they hope they can optimize lineups with him/Kawhi/PG when the ball isn’t in RW’s hands. He said if the ball swings his way and it’s open, he wants him to shoot. Limiting turnovers and shots early in the clock is key. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 23, 2023
“Brandon Miller has the body and looks like Paul George,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “His mentality is going to be the biggest key. There are a lot of guys who look the part but don’t necessarily act the part. He’s a heck of a shooter.” -via HoopsHype / February 23, 2023
NBA All-Star Paul George surprised the Salt Lake Sonics youth team with a $10,000 grant on Saturday. -via KUTV / February 20, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook is expected to start and Terance Mann is expected to rejoin second unit -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 24, 2023
Andrew Greif: Nico Batum said what Russell Westbrook brings to the current roster “is gonna be perfect for us.” “Situations are different. Sometimes it doesn’t work, doesn’t fit and I don’t really care. All I care about is what can he do for us? And I think he can be, can be great for us.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 23, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook is keeping his number 0. Jason Preston is taking #1, Reggie Jackson’s number. Keaton Wallace is taking #35, which has never been worn by a Clippers guard before (you’ve seen 35 on the likes of Loy Vaught, Chris Kaman, and Wenyen Gabriel) pic.twitter.com/noMrsFiC3d -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 23, 2023