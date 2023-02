Rockets optimistic about bringing James Harden back to Houston

When 76ers star James Harden saw the news that John Hao — a 20-year-old Michigan State student and huge fan of the future Hall of Fame point guard — had been paralyzed from the chest down in the tragic shooting on the university’s campus earlier this month, Harden knew he had to do something . “There’s things like that, where you sit back and think about just real life and things bigger than basketball,” Harden said after Philadelphia’s 110-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Wells Fargo Center Thursday night, the Sixers’ first game back from the All-Star break. “I heard that he was a fan of mine, so I wanted to get up on that ASAP and just see what I could do, anything I could do.” -via ESPN / February 24, 2023