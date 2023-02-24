Live stream: Rockets 49, Warriors 66

The Houston Rockets (13-45) play against the Golden State Warriors (29-30) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Houston Rockets 49, Golden State Warriors 66 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Putting the work in & doing what I can to be prepared.”
-Moses Moody when asked on the broadcast at half about how he stays ready when he doesn’t know if he’ll play or not. 🥹🥹 Moody had 4pts, 1ast, +12 in 8mins, was a big part of the warriors 2nd quarter comeback. #dubnation – 11:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP BUZZER BEATER & it COUNTED
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole beat the second-quarter buzzer with a deep 3-pointer to give Warriors a 66-49 lead over Houston at halftime.
It was Golden State’s 10th triple of the quarter and 14th of the game.
Warriors outscored Houston 40-23 in that period and shot 60%. – 11:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole from 38-feet out before the buzzer put the Warriors up 66-49 at the half.
Klay Thompson has 17 points, Donte DiVincenzo and Poole each has 12. That trio went 6-for-9 from 3 in the second quarter. – 11:11 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole hits a 3 at the buzzer and the Warriors lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime. Poole and and Donte DiVincenzo both have 12 points. Klay Thompson with 17.
Golden State has hit 14 3’s so far. – 11:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole splashes the buzzer-beating 3 and the Warriors now lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime after outscoring Houston 40-23 in the second quarter
Klay: 17 points
Poole: 12 points
DiVincenzo: 12 points
Warriors are 14-for-27 from deep, good for 51.9% – 11:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hungry for more.
Another half 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nkpZ2T5sF3 – 11:09 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Golden State Warriors @warriors
back to back for Dont3
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8iGOKsjr8W – 11:07 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jabari 𝙅𝘼𝙈!
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/eUdIUXBDNe – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Peep Gary & Steph at the bench 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0k49dZRiQX – 10:49 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Steve Kerr praises rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.: ‘I see a future rotation player’
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/xwosUGOTs4 – 10:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He11o Klay Thompson 3️⃣
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/8HBC1COy1D – 10:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry and Cam Thomas combine to outscore Nets starters.
Nets turn in legendary loss to No. 11 Chicago Bulls, 131-87.
trib.al/WtocTkp – 10:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is checking in
Rejoice, Warriors Twitter – 10:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ballin’👌
Klay joins Stephen as the only players in NBA history with eight-or-more seasons of 200+ threes. pic.twitter.com/QmvJdNpKVx – 10:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 26
Warriors: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/hoy4bwFJsz – 10:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors and Rockets all tied up at 26 apiece after the first quarter
The Rockets took 9 more shots than the Warriors – 10:38 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the first quarter
The most free throws he has attempted all season is 6 – 10:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That was 🔥 JP
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/eB05AGn2KG – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody and Klay checking in
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Timberwolves lose to the Hornets falling to 31-31, tied for 8th in the West. Minnesota’s next five games: @ Warriors, @ Clippers, @ Lakers, @ Kings, 76ers.
With the Jazz owning their unprotected first-round pick, a worst-case scenario potentially unfolding for Minnesota. – 10:28 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
J. Green for Kuminga, Lamb for DiVincenzo
Jerome
Poole
Lamb
JMG
Looney – 10:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors were down 12-5 about four minutes in, which forced an early timeout from Steve Kerr. They’ve since outscored Houston 12-4 to go up a point with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
Donte DiVincenzo has knocked down two of his first three attempts from deep. – 10:25 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
CHA 121, MIN 113
Yet another awful performance against a bad team.
Wolves have now lost to Hornets twice, Wizards twice, Spurs twice, Pistons twice and Rockets. That will be on their tombstone for this season. – 10:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JT on the attack 😤
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/x1KwaUjTwe – 10:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
KT starts us off with a 👌
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Rr0MEoz0JV – 10:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Warrriors: Washington (1st career start), Tate, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun.
Warriors starters: DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Looney, Poole, Thompson – 9:51 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
No Draymond, Steph, Wiggins, Andre, GP2 – 9:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game time is upon us
Stream the action live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/HhG501FCB7 – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
➡️ on #WarriorsGround
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ar6AbPJEuW – 9:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Rockets
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 9:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused on the work
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/0BQnpI9oOj – 9:14 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reps for prep
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/iTqnrXX6E8 – 8:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody will be in the rotation for the Warriors tonight. He gave a detailed answer on Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr.‘s playing time pregame. Compared Moody to a young Kevon Looney.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is currently going through an on-court workout with Rick Celebrini on the Warriors’ practice court
Steve Kerr: “Things are coming along well. All good signs.” – 8:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night basketball
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mNWpM1Kuuu – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “I’m going to play Moses tonight.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Andrew Wiggins timetable is fluid. He’s been away dealing with a family matter.
“It’s just when he’s ready to come back (he’ll) come back,” Kerr said. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green’s status: “I think he’ll play.”
Draymond went through walkthrough and is going to warmup. Sounds like Kerr expects him to play tonight vs. the Rockets – 8:23 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Checking in for work
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/54cXk1afcI – 8:10 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night basketball
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LTmS6jBi8G – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2 things about decision to move PWil to reserve role:
Bulls are tripling down on play-in chase
Prepare postgame for Donovan to revive his logic from night of Golden State road game—-bringing Williams off bench can aid development because he’s in more aggressive offensive role – 7:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most rebounds in the 3rd quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29 pic.twitter.com/MM5BSJlsOW – 6:37 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook is set to make his Clippers debut vs. Sacramento. His stats in 1st games with new teams:
• 2008, OKC ›› 13 pts, 4 ast
• 2019, HOU ›› 24 pts, 16 reb
• 2020, WAS ›› 21 pts, 15 ast, 11 reb
• 2021, LAL ›› 8 pts, 5 reb
What numbers will he have tonight? pic.twitter.com/E57k7ywC29 – 6:15 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
It’s always a bit of a homecoming when Fresno native and @ProlificPrep alum, Jalen Green comes back to the Bay.
He won’t play on Friday night with a left groin strain, but he went through a good workout with John Lucas after shoot around this morning. pic.twitter.com/LePXhqO5Cp – 6:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at it tonight 🏀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/wEwqNNmdoM – 6:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Had a fun conversation with Tari Eason at Rockets shootaround this morning.
-Being the best defensive rookie
-His funnest defensive assignments
-Thoughts on Draymond Green
-How he’s not developing bad habits amidst all the losing: pic.twitter.com/Y1EpFDaUGg – 5:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers players since 2019-20 that were…
Previous Kawhi Leonard teammates:
– JaMychal Green
– Serge Ibaka
– Norman Powell
Previous Paul George teammates:
– Patrick Patterson
– Russell Westbrook – 5:03 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
WARRIORS INJURY REPORT TONIGHT
Draymond Green: questionable, right knee bruise
Steph Curry: out, left shin injury
Andrew Wiggins: out, personal reasons
Andre Iguodala: out, right hip soreness
GPII: out, right adductor soreness
Ryan Rollins: out, right foot surgery
#dubnation – 4:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
