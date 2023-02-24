Rockets vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $10,547,957 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $6,623,129 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!