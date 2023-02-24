Live stream: Thunder 0, Suns 0

The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-30) play against the Phoenix Suns (32-28) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dario Saric on being back in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/iaNbnBqE4G – 9:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Friday night hoops.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric facing former team. Acknowledges #Suns fans. pic.twitter.com/JIi5S1sEiW – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Everyone happy to see Dario Saric again pic.twitter.com/T6NL3TP46T – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Dario Saric says hi to some old friends pic.twitter.com/zjwgCWwiJt – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant working out pregame pic.twitter.com/Z14e0tspnV – 9:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Relive the Utah Jazz fun overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder via the radio calls on @KSLSportsZone featuring Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/53Klj3sBer – 8:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta poured in a season-high 81 points in tonight’s first half, marking the most points scored in an opening half since 3/30/22 at OKC (franchise-record 85 points). – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ish Wainright signs multi-year contract. #Suns pic.twitter.com/0agZxDkAwj – 8:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT tonight with hip, ankle injuries.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns make the Ish Wainright signing officially official: pic.twitter.com/LpaQoZZ53h – 8:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the hip flexor is something SGA has been dealing with. Sounds like the ankle soreness is from last night.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Putting pen to paper ✍️
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight against the Suns, on the second night of a back to back. The Thunder are back in action on Sunday at home against the Kings, we will see if SGA can play then.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight.
Second night of a road back to back and SGA took numerous hard falls and had his foot stepped on last night.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness; left hip flexor strain) is ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Suns – 8:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Monty Williams on the Thunder. Almost exactly what Will Hardy said about OKC last night. pic.twitter.com/k8FnNgyPr5 – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams described this as a “multiple effort” game because of the pace OKC plays with in both half-court offense and in transition. Called SGA one of the best players in the league and also complimented the supporting cast and its effort. – 8:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“You guys know we play OKC tonight, right?” Monty Williams says 10 minutes into his pregame presser. Lot of KD questions, understandably. – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail 20-8 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Cam Thomas enters. Nets missing the easy shot creation from KD and Kyrie. Maybe Thomas can heat up a bit and get the offense going. – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams anticipates a bigger role for Terrence Ross tonight. I asked about where he has seen the new guys improve the most on learning and he didn’t want to speak on progress points or a letter grade. Noted how hard it is because of how much gets thrown at them. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (foot) is available tonight vs. OKC. Will be on a minute restriction. #Suns – 8:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well-deserved for Ish Wainright. I know some people wanted the Suns to look at someone on the buyout market, but they may be comfortable with the ball-handlers they have now, and Wainright’s size, strength, defense and 3-point shooting make this a well-earned deal to stay put – 6:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
What are you looking forward to in Phoenix?
Start, bench, cut pancakes, waffles, and french toast.
Does he believe in ghosts?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are signing two-way forward Ish Wainwright to a new two-year, $2.5 million deal, his agents Jim Tanner and Deirunas Visockas of Tandem Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Team option on the 2023-24 season. – 6:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/sun… – 6:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Russell Westbrook is set to make his Clippers debut vs. Sacramento. His stats in 1st games with new teams:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
To celebrate the launch of our 22-23 City Edition jerseys, @vickalmighty created these custom Jordans, including the ORIGINATIV logo on the tongue and references to all 22 tribes on the midsole 👟
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder looks to make Bucks debut tonight as they play Miami. He helped the Heat reach 2020 finals before going to Phoenix.
Played key role in Suns reaching 2021 finals and having #NBA best record in 2021-22.
Didn’t play for Phoenix this season.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jarace Walker is a perfect fit for the #Thunder and one of my favorite draft prospects. I wrote about his offensive and defensive potential and how it’s as if he was made for OKC:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App👇
“Solo Termine” today and he’ll be joined by Former Suns GM Ryan McDonough at 5:20p ET.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder looks to push the tempo and bring energy on both ends of the floor all 48 minutes.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Back to it in Phoenix, the Thunder has an opportunity to apply key lessons as it looks to push the tempo and pace for all 48 minutes.
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham on D’Angelo Russell: “I doubt that he’ll be able to play Sunday” at Dallas.
Lakers then have back-to-back Tues and Weds at Memphis and OKC.
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Every year I bust out my favorite book. Rebels On The Backlot by @sharonwaxman. Tried to pattern my reporting style after it.
The handsome book on the right? My deep dive on the beloved Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Be glad to send you a copy, Sharon.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The reason the Suns were able to slow him down in the 2021 series wasn’t because Ayton is a defensive stopper. It’s because the Suns could shrink the floor SO much that it felt like double teams without having to actually double. – 3:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now listed as Questionable with a hip and ankle injury:
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable tonight vs Phoenix due to right ankle soreness.
OKC playing the second night of a road back to back after an OT game last night.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Suns – 3:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Oklahoma civil rights pioneer Clara Luper would have turned 100 later this year. As we celebrate Black History Month, voices within the Thunder reflect on Mrs. Luper’s impact on our city, state and nation. pic.twitter.com/c0pbsA6dkK – 3:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Finding a rhythm on the offensive end. 📈
