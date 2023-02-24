Thunder vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

February 24, 2023

By |

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,241,560 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $5,490,508 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 24, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rylan Stiles
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 OKC falls to the Jazz
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was awesome
🏀 What comes next for this team?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/0S7KAlIxHy2:35 AM

Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler made good on a gifted moment by burying his first official 3-pointer Thursday night vs. OKC, then got back to doing what he does best, with the last of his seven blocked shots saving the game at the end of regulation. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…2:14 AM

