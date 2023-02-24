Trae Young 'honestly surprised' by McMillan firing

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young, on the coaching change: pic.twitter.com/iaS20jchlZ
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks’ Trae Young expresses ‘love and respect’ for former coach Nate McMillan ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 1:36 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One conversation with Nate McMillan that Trae Young referenced today was one they shared at halftime of the CLE play-in game when they were down 10 on the road and Clint Capela was out for the game. – 11:41 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young, on the coaching change: pic.twitter.com/iaS20jchlZ – 11:31 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Hey all good y’all – had to take care of a family medical issue but ready to get back at it tomorrow 💪🏽 – 8:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was excused from practice for personal reasons today, so he won’t have a media availability. – 12:15 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Heading into the practice facility to do media availability with coach and players. We were given a heads up that Trae Young had an excused absence today for personal reasons. – 12:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NEW PODCAST! @Chris Haynes and I connect for some All-Star Weekend storytelling, our look at Trae Young and the Hawks in the wake of Nate McMillan’s firing and a breakdown of a busy buyout market that routed Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love to new teams: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 11:25 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New Young Ones on @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Will Guillory @Law Murray on Trae Young and another coach going down, why the Clips actually think Russ can be their starting point guard, and our favorite NBA meme accounts.
💻 @AndrewKSchlecht
open.spotify.com/episode/5noAP1… – 9:39 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young posted some pictures via Instagram and he wore a Steve Nash jersey in some of them.
Is this a sign about the future? 👀
#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/oxH7QlNGZn – 2:32 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Good Morning It’s Basketball — The Trae Young Hawks: one good stretch in an era of mediocrity ziller.substack.com/p/the-trae-you… – 9:39 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Trae Young needs to alter his game after Nate McMillan’s firing, or he could be next to go in Atlanta
cbssports.com/nba/news/trae-… – 9:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard: Asked Trae about the last time Prunty “coached” him and he scored 56 in Portland while McMillan was in COVID protocol. He said it came up in conversation with Prunty and another player but smiled and said he wanted a win this time. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 24, 2023
Kevin Chouinard: Joe Prunty said that the team was made aware of Trae’s reason for absence “early”. When asked if he expected Trae Young to be available tomorrow, Joe Prunty said, ‘Yeah. We’re hoping that everything continues to remain positive in terms of the information that we get.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / February 23, 2023