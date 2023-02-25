Ben Simmons to miss significant time?

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons missed Friday night’s 131-87 loss to the Chicago Bulls and has been ruled out for at least one more game due to left knee soreness. And Simmons said he could miss even more time. “We’re going to reevaluate it in about a week and see where I’m at,” Simmons said, according to the New York Post. “There’s some targets I need to hit and get to.”
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Random observation: Patrick Beverley didn’t exchange any greetings with Nets players after game. LaVine had a hug for Ben Simmons. #Bulls – 10:20 PM
Random observation: Patrick Beverley didn’t exchange any greetings with Nets players after game. LaVine had a hug for Ben Simmons. #Bulls – 10:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to miss some time with left knee injury nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports #NBA – 8:52 PM
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to miss some time with left knee injury nypost.com/2023/02/24/net… via @nypostsports #NBA – 8:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
All the intel on Ben Simmons’ knee with the big man set to miss Brooklyn’s next two games. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 8:29 PM
All the intel on Ben Simmons’ knee with the big man set to miss Brooklyn’s next two games. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls kick off the final stretch of the season shortly. No Ben Simmons, but this group looked good going into the break. With Simmons out who gets his minutes? Sumner? Updates to come. – 7:51 PM
Greetings from Chicago. Nets-Bulls kick off the final stretch of the season shortly. No Ben Simmons, but this group looked good going into the break. With Simmons out who gets his minutes? Sumner? Updates to come. – 7:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons said he had his knee drained and received a PRP injection just before the All-Star break.
Called the injury “frustrating” and said he hasn’t been 100 percent at any point this season. – 7:12 PM
Ben Simmons said he had his knee drained and received a PRP injection just before the All-Star break.
Called the injury “frustrating” and said he hasn’t been 100 percent at any point this season. – 7:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he hasn’t been 100 percent all year. Expects to be re-evaluated in a week. – 6:49 PM
Ben Simmons said he hasn’t been 100 percent all year. Expects to be re-evaluated in a week. – 6:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Uh oh. Ben Simmons out tonight. JV says he will not play in Atlanta either. He’s in a “strengthening phase” with his knee after experiencing soreness in practice. pic.twitter.com/q9iRrxUUOj – 6:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said there were “zero conversations” about shutting Ben Simmons down.
Referenced the playoffs upcoming. – 6:36 PM
Jacque Vaughn said there were “zero conversations” about shutting Ben Simmons down.
Referenced the playoffs upcoming. – 6:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is in a “strengthening phase,” per Jacque Vaughn. He’ll miss at least two games. The #Nets have NOT considered shutting him down for the season. – 6:36 PM
Ben Simmons is in a “strengthening phase,” per Jacque Vaughn. He’ll miss at least two games. The #Nets have NOT considered shutting him down for the season. – 6:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the past two days and reported soreness at the end of it. He’s now in a strengthening phase so it doesn’t keep reoccurring. – 6:34 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the past two days and reported soreness at the end of it. He’s now in a strengthening phase so it doesn’t keep reoccurring. – 6:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 6:34 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 6:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is out vs. the #Bulls tonight with left knee soreness. #Nets – 6:31 PM
Ben Simmons is out vs. the #Bulls tonight with left knee soreness. #Nets – 6:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Georges Niang refuses to hold back on Ben Simmons, saying he ‘kinda handicapped us’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:46 PM
Sixers’ Georges Niang refuses to hold back on Ben Simmons, saying he ‘kinda handicapped us’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:46 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal anecdote at the end of this @Brooklyn Nets story by @Steve Bulpett is outstanding.
“‘$5000 says I will make these’
‘Want to make it $20000?’
Then he went up and bricked.”
For @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 2:24 PM
The Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal anecdote at the end of this @Brooklyn Nets story by @Steve Bulpett is outstanding.
“‘$5000 says I will make these’
‘Want to make it $20000?’
Then he went up and bricked.”
For @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 2:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Georges Niang refuses to hold back on Ben Simmons, saying he ‘kinda handicapped us’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:01 PM
#Sixers’ Georges Niang refuses to hold back on Ben Simmons, saying he ‘kinda handicapped us’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:01 PM
More on this storyline
Brooklyn will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and playing the Knicks in New York on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating,” Simmons said. “But it’s something that’s an injury I’ve never dealt with before. So it’s something I’m learning about, that we’re learning about. “I didn’t have a normal All-Star [break]. I was rehabbing the whole time still, after the PRP. So my break was just rehabbing and it was trying to get back out there. And then obviously, we played 5-on-5 three days ago, four days ago, which was good. But [I] wasn’t moving, I didn’t move and didn’t have that strength.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons practiced the last two days and reported some knee soreness after. JV said Simmons is going to undergo a “strengthening period” to try to ensure this isn’t a reoccurrence moving forward. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / February 24, 2023