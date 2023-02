Ben Simmons to miss significant time?

Brooklyn will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday before hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and playing the Knicks in New York on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating,” Simmons said. “But it’s something that’s an injury I’ve never dealt with before. So it’s something I’m learning about, that we’re learning about . “I didn’t have a normal All-Star [break]. I was rehabbing the whole time still, after the PRP. So my break was just rehabbing and it was trying to get back out there. And then obviously, we played 5-on-5 three days ago, four days ago, which was good. But [I] wasn’t moving, I didn’t move and didn’t have that strength.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023