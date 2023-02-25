Live stream: Celtics 71, 76ers 75

The Boston Celtics (43-17) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (39-19) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Boston Celtics 71, Philadelphia 76ers 75 (Q3 02:57)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

9-0 Horford run in just over a minute.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Three straight Al Horford 3-pointers have pulled Boston back to within 75-71 late in the third.

Three straight Al Horford 3-pointers have pulled Boston back to within 75-71 late in the third.

Things fell apart for Philly in the first half when Joel Embiid went to the bench. We'll see if Paul Reed is back in or if Rivers goes another way.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

A missed three by Harden that would have put the lead up to 16, then back to back triples by Horford and it's a 7 point game.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Mazzulla should ride Derrick White for as long as he can here. He's a plus-9 and the offense is better with him in the game. #Celtics

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid making mostly great reads out of doubles tonight, makes it tougher for Boston to commit multiple guys toward him when he hits shooters as often as he has tonight. Just as important as all the scoring.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Horford with his first two 3-pointers of the game to bring the #Celtics to within 7. Tatum still playing like he's in one of those 40th Street Black trances. #76ers

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Al Horford with some above the break 3s at the Wells Fargo Center, following the script that was drawn up 3 years ago.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Back to back Horford 3s cut the lead to 7 after Philly controlled much of the first 8 minutes of the 3Q.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Sixers fans booing Al Horford after he hits back to back 3s no love lost on a night when the Sixers are wearing their city of brotherly love jerseys

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Boston surging after Sixers built a lead up to 15. And Joel goes for a rip through, no whistle.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

This is about as poorly as I've seen the #Celtics guard Embiid over the years. He's getting in so many advantageous positions. Just scored on a straight line drive through White.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics missed 8 straight 3s after starting 7-14. Al Horford ends that drought.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Tatum pump fakes out of an open 3 and hands Brown a grenade instead. Just waaaaaay off his game tonight.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Derrick White needs to play crunch-time minutes tonight.

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Some of the fans being escorted from their seats after a dust-up with Celtics guard Marcus Smart. They are currently talking with arena security.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Jayson is in the "Barbershop" Tatum 1s today, with the handwritten "Deuce" tribute on the heel, as always.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

A couple of Sixers fans seated near the Celtics bench were kicked out of the arena area after getting into it with Boston players during the timeout.

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Not sure who's been worse tonight – Tatum or Smart. Just brutal.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jayson Tatum's 3-10 from the field for 6 points and 2 of those FGs have bene putback dunks.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Smart and a #76ers fan getting into it during timeout. Blake Griffin laughs the fan off as he's ejected from arena.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Since the Celtics took a 7-point lead early in the 2nd, they've shot just 5-18 from the field and 1-6 on 3s.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics healthy starting five getting worked at the start of the second half in two straight games now after the break.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

11-2 Sixers run out of halftime and the C's are down 67-52. Mazzulla calls timeout. Not much going for the Boston offense.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

There's been a few times tonight when Jaylen Brown has had to adjust his mask after driving the lane, but he hasn't backed off yet from being aggressive

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“So just give me a whistle. You give me a whistle I’ll call it for you over there.”

– Tobias Harris thinks he has a better angle of the action so he just needs a whistle 🤣

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Joel Embiid made 8 free throws in the first half.

If that seems familiar… 9:57 PM Joel Embiid made 8 free throws in the first half.If that seems familiar… pic.twitter.com/aDQJykE1XE

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Embiid leading the way with 20 points at the half vs. Boston 💪

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun Fact: Mark Williams and Walker Kessler have both recorded a 15/20 game this season.

The first time multiple rookies have recorded those numbers in a season since Al Horford and Aaron Gray in 2008. 9:46 PM Fun Fact: Mark Williams and Walker Kessler have both recorded a 15/20 game this season.The first time multiple rookies have recorded those numbers in a season since Al Horford and Aaron Gray in 2008. pic.twitter.com/1tyGlA2q1j

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Sixers led by as many as 9 in the first half but never got it to double-figures.

2022-23 Boston Celtics

7-14 when trailing by 10…

36-3 when they stay within 9 (77-12 the last two years) – Sixers led by as many as 9 in the first half but never got it to double-figures.2022-23 Boston Celtics7-14 when trailing by 10…36-3 when they stay within 9 (77-12 the last two years) – 9:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid tonight:

20 PTS

4 REB

2 BLK

6-11 FG

Only Luka and Kyrie have more 20-point halves this season. 9:41 PM Joel Embiid tonight:20 PTS4 REB2 BLK6-11 FGOnly Luka and Kyrie have more 20-point halves this season. pic.twitter.com/5tUyXTiDCb

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics down 56-50 at halftime to the Sixers. C's outscored 24-11 to end the half. Embiid has 20 points, Harris has 14. Brown has 16 points for the C's. Boston gonna need a lot more from Tatum, who has just 4/6/3 and 4 turnovers.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

All things considered, Boston has to feel pretty good about where it sits at halftime in this game. Philly has played with terrific energy, got a great first half from Joel Embiid, has a 17-7 edge in FTAs, Jayson Tatum didn't play well, and it's still only a 6-point game.

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Really good response by the Sixers once they got their starters back in (really, once they went to PJ at center) and they'll take a 56-50 lead into the break. Embiid's up to 20, including 8-9 from the charity stripe. Harris with 14. Tucker with 7 points and 11 boards.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers lead 56-50 at halftime. Starters had a big half, specifically when they played together. 20, 4 and 3 for Joel Embiid.

Non-Embiid minutes were the issue. Think we’re going to see small-ball with Tucker at 5 in the second half. – Sixers lead 56-50 at halftime. Starters had a big half, specifically when they played together. 20, 4 and 3 for Joel Embiid.Non-Embiid minutes were the issue. Think we’re going to see small-ball with Tucker at 5 in the second half. – 9:40 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 56, Celtics 50. Really entertaining half and great energy in the gym. Embiid has 20-4-3. Harris with 14 on 6-of-8 shooting. Two concerns for Sixers: Bench stretch was bad, and Celtics have 12 points off 6 Philly turnovers. – Halftime: Sixers 56, Celtics 50. Really entertaining half and great energy in the gym. Embiid has 20-4-3. Harris with 14 on 6-of-8 shooting. Two concerns for Sixers: Bench stretch was bad, and Celtics have 12 points off 6 Philly turnovers. – 9:40 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The

Embiid: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 14 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fg

Tucker: 7 PTS / 11 REB

Harden: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Celtics, 56-50, at halftime.Embiid: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 3 ASTHarris: 14 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fgTucker: 7 PTS / 11 REBHarden: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 3 AST – 9:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers lead 56-50 at the half. Embiid has 20 points to lead all scorers

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime: Sixers 56, Celtics 50.

Joel Embiid has 20-4-3 for Philly, which shot 48 percent overall and has a 17-7 edge in FTAs.

Celtics were led by 16 points for Jaylen Brown, and went 7-for-15 from 3-point range.

Really fun first half all around. – Halftime: Sixers 56, Celtics 50.Joel Embiid has 20-4-3 for Philly, which shot 48 percent overall and has a 17-7 edge in FTAs.Celtics were led by 16 points for Jaylen Brown, and went 7-for-15 from 3-point range.Really fun first half all around. – 9:40 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

All jokes aside, a highly enjoyable first half in front of a rowdy as hell crowd. This version of Tobias Harris makes you believe in Philly's championship equity.

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

PJ Tucker looking more like PJ Tucker in a string of big games for the Sixers 🤔

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Brutal half for Tatum.

His only two made shots were uncontested dunks, no free throws, and 4 turnovers. – Brutal half for Tatum.His only two made shots were uncontested dunks, no free throws, and 4 turnovers. – 9:39 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Tatum almost never runs a play when he has a 2 for 1. Always tries to go iso and the defense pre-rotates it to take away his passing outlets.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid up to 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the half.

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Embiid and Joker top 10 centers?

Russell

Chamberlain

Abdul-Jabbar

Malone

Olajuwon

O’Neal

Robinson

Ewing – Embiid and Joker top 10 centers?RussellChamberlainAbdul-JabbarMaloneOlajuwonO’NealRobinsonEwing – 9:33 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Horford shares a quick word with Smart to calm him after another blocking foul call. Two more for Embiid, who's up to 9 FTA.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics went 3:07 between points as the Sixers went on a 16-4 run. Big-time and-1 from Jaylen to stop the bleedijng.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brown said a few words to Grant inside after another foul call guarding Embiid. Now Grant and Horford talking it out too. 7 FTA already for Embiid.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

PJ Tucker has 11 rebounds in this first half. 4 are on the offensive glass.

He is listed at 6'5″.

He is listed at 6’5″. – PJ Tucker has 11 rebounds in this first half. 4 are on the offensive glass.He is listed at 6’5″. – 9:29 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

PJ Tucker has already set his season high in rebounds. He's got 11 late in the second quarter.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Somehow, PJ Tucker is already at 11 rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#76ers step up defensively with Embiid back in the game. Rejects a few Smart paint touches and gets Philly running again on a 6-0 turnaround.

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

This is why they gave PJ Tucker "that" contract.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Only four players have gotten to the line 20 times in at least two different games this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 5

Luka Doncic, 3

Joel Embiid, 2

and now, Jimmy Butler, 2 – Only four players have gotten to the line 20 times in at least two different games this season:Giannis Antetokounmpo, 5Luka Doncic, 3Joel Embiid, 2and now, Jimmy Butler, 2 – 9:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown just feasting against the Sixers lack of rim protection with second unit.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

What looked like a strip by Derrick White there was actually a blocked shot.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

PJ Tucker has been excellent in this one on both ends. Give the guy credit, he's always gonna fight for everything out there. #Sixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Celtics lead 13-2 in bench points. Their reserves are shooting 5-for-8. The Sixers bench has two points on 2-for-6 shooting. Boston leads 39-32 with 8:28 left in the half.

Dave Early @DavidEarly

The Sixers basically had since December 30th to start testing this Harden-Maxey-Reed on Embiid off stretch. They didn't take it. Now they're trying to find some chemistry on the fly vs the Celtics and it's going poorly.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Another Spain PNR, another 3 (that one by Brogdon). Sixers gotta clean that up.

They also have to clean up Paul Reed standing in the corner on a Harden iso. And Harden throwing it to him. – Another Spain PNR, another 3 (that one by Brogdon). Sixers gotta clean that up.They also have to clean up Paul Reed standing in the corner on a Harden iso. And Harden throwing it to him. – 9:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Harden + bench getting roasted here to open the second. Some weird Harden passing decisions so far — though "Why is he passing to Reed in the corner?" is a question followed by "Why is Paul Reed in the corner?"

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Boston with a 20-4 run here in the late 1st / early 2nd and they've jumped out to a 39-32 lead with 8:28 left in the half. The bench minutes have been a struggle.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Now a 20-4 run for Boston over the past six minutes of game action, which has put the Celtics ahead 39-32. In what is an all-too-common refrain in Sixers games, things have gone south in a hurry with Joel Embiid on the bench.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Sixers have just two points in 3:32 with Embiid of the floor, which feels problematic. And familiar.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Hauser checking in for Grant after 8:11 for the latter.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Grant Williams already with 8 minutes tonight, which is 2 more than he played the entire game against the Pacers.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown has such a smooth and confident release on a jumper, but then he gets to the line and he holds it at the top like he isn't sure if he actually is gonna shoot it or not

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Second-unit slippage for the Sixers, who have allowed Boston to take a 34-30 lead early in the second. Brown is taking advantage of his matchup against Niang.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

14-2 Celtics run to take their first lead of the game at 33-30 on that Grant 3

Dave Early @DavidEarly

A double win for Boston there to hang close that first quarter with Embiid going the whole way. since now Rivers will turn to his bench heavy look.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

That was the first shot Rob Williams hit outside the paint this season (chart via @StatMuse

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Paul Reed checks in for Philadelphia. Finally the party can REALLY get started.

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Derrick White with 7 points on 3-4 shooting after the first. He's scored in double-figures for 13 straight games and looking like he'll get there again tonight.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics survive 12 1st q points from Tobias Harris & hot Sixers shooting (and 2-8 shooting from Tatum & Horford) to go into the 2nd down only 2. Good spot to be after a tough quarter from Philly

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Boston cuts the Sixers lead to 30-28 at the end of 1. Tobias Harris leads both teams with 12, and it would have been more but he missed a pair of FTs there towards the end of the quarter. Brown with 8 (all early) to lead Boston. Teams are shooting a combined 8-15 from 3.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After 1: Sixers 30, Celtics 28. Tob

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Non-Horford Celtics are 4-5 from beyond the arc. Good quarter for the Sixers, but they had some trouble defending the pick-and-roll.

Boston got whatever they wanted in Spain pick-and-roll, in particular. – Non-Horford Celtics are 4-5 from beyond the arc. Good quarter for the Sixers, but they had some trouble defending the pick-and-roll.Boston got whatever they wanted in Spain pick-and-roll, in particular. – 9:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Tobias Harris misses two free throws that could have put the Sixers up 9, then Derrick White drained a pull up 3, and Robert Williams splashed a mid range. Sixers by 2. Tough swing there to end the quarter. – Tobias Harris misses two free throws that could have put the Sixers up 9, then Derrick White drained a pull up 3, and Robert Williams splashed a mid range. Sixers by 2. Tough swing there to end the quarter. – 9:06 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Robert Williams SWISHES a long 2 at the buzzer.

Only his third long jump shot attempt all season.

30-28 9:06 PM Robert Williams SWISHES a long 2 at the buzzer.Only his third long jump shot attempt all season.30-28 #76ers after 1. pic.twitter.com/dpskLOE6tG

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers cling to a 30-28 lead after one quarter. They led by as many as nine points. Harris leads all scorers with 12 points. Embiid has eight and three rebounds. Tucker has three points and six rebounds. Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics with eight points. – 9:06 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Celtics down 30-28 after the first quarter. Rob hits a jumper to beat the buzzer. Sixers came to play but C’s do a good job keeping it close after falling behind by 9. – Celtics down 30-28 after the first quarter. Rob hits a jumper to beat the buzzer. Sixers came to play but C’s do a good job keeping it close after falling behind by 9. – 9:05 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 30, Celtics 28 at the end of the first after Williams hits the jumper for Boston at the buzzer. Sixers led by as many as 9 points and are shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Harris with 12 points. White gave the Celtics punch with seven points off the bench. – Sixers 30, Celtics 28 at the end of the first after Williams hits the jumper for Boston at the buzzer. Sixers led by as many as 9 points and are shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Harris with 12 points. White gave the Celtics punch with seven points off the bench. – 9:05 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Nice job by the Celtics to withstand that early punch from the Sixers.

Derrick White once again at the center of it. – Nice job by the Celtics to withstand that early punch from the Sixers.Derrick White once again at the center of it. – 9:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Jalen McDaniels has been terrific defensively to start this one. His length and his quickness will be a nice attribute to add to this team. 9:04 PM Jalen McDaniels has been terrific defensively to start this one. His length and his quickness will be a nice attribute to add to this team. #Sixers

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Good look for Tatum on the first set after timeout going downhill around a Rob screen, but he missed the layup. 2/5 FG start for Tatum. – Good look for Tatum on the first set after timeout going downhill around a Rob screen, but he missed the layup. 2/5 FG start for Tatum. – 9:02 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Beautiful setup there from Tatum to Williams. He sees the floor so well now – Beautiful setup there from Tatum to Williams. He sees the floor so well now – 9:02 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I don’t know what got into Tobias Harris before the game but he has been awesome this quarter – I don’t know what got into Tobias Harris before the game but he has been awesome this quarter – 9:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

It’s not a Celtics game until Grant goes down injured after contesting a shot and then pops up looking annoyed af – It’s not a Celtics game until Grant goes down injured after contesting a shot and then pops up looking annoyed af – 9:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Fantastic energy at both ends early on in this one. Joel Embiid has been aggressive attacking the paint, and both teams are flying around. Playoff-level energy and atmosphere for a second straight game here in Philly. – Fantastic energy at both ends early on in this one. Joel Embiid has been aggressive attacking the paint, and both teams are flying around. Playoff-level energy and atmosphere for a second straight game here in Philly. – 9:00 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

another fan just hit a half-court shot in the Celtics’ presence. that has to be like their 4th of the season where they were present for it lol – another fan just hit a half-court shot in the Celtics’ presence. that has to be like their 4th of the season where they were present for it lol – 8:59 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Playoff PJ keeping possessions alive with hustle, James Harden hustling back in transition, Tobias Harris with some quick trigger 3s. Much better start for the Sixers than the last time these two teams met. Sixers up 24-19 with 3:07 left in the first. – Playoff PJ keeping possessions alive with hustle, James Harden hustling back in transition, Tobias Harris with some quick trigger 3s. Much better start for the Sixers than the last time these two teams met. Sixers up 24-19 with 3:07 left in the first. – 8:58 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Smart is furious with Karl Lane right now. Argued Embiid knocked the ball out of his hands trying to get the ball in after Embiid’s finish inside through Grant. Both teams have had early frustrations with the officiating. Harden unhappy with a no call during that last sequence.. – Smart is furious with Karl Lane right now. Argued Embiid knocked the ball out of his hands trying to get the ball in after Embiid’s finish inside through Grant. Both teams have had early frustrations with the officiating. Harden unhappy with a no call during that last sequence.. – 8:57 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Marcus Smart having a discussion with a ref going into the timeout. Think he wanted a delay of game call on Embiid after one of his buckets just now. – Marcus Smart having a discussion with a ref going into the timeout. Think he wanted a delay of game call on Embiid after one of his buckets just now. – 8:57 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

GREAT defense by Melton and Embiid pushing Tatum out to the right corner physically without fouling. – GREAT defense by Melton and Embiid pushing Tatum out to the right corner physically without fouling. – 8:55 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

GREAT defense by Milton and Embiid pushing Tatum out to the right corner physically without fouling. – GREAT defense by Milton and Embiid pushing Tatum out to the right corner physically without fouling. – 8:55 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Derrick White the first Celtic off the bench. Grant Williams checks in a little later. – Derrick White the first Celtic off the bench. Grant Williams checks in a little later. – 8:54 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

PJ Tucker already having an impact on offense tonight, has beaten loose Boston defenders to floor boards twice. Creating extra plays per possession for Philly. – PJ Tucker already having an impact on offense tonight, has beaten loose Boston defenders to floor boards twice. Creating extra plays per possession for Philly. – 8:53 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Jaylen’s staying in with his two fouls. Derrick White in for Rob Williams, like last game. – Jaylen’s staying in with his two fouls. Derrick White in for Rob Williams, like last game. – 8:52 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Doc Rivers upset about the initial play where Embiid turned the ball over. Jaylen Brown unhappy with the foul call that followed after Harden stole the ball in the back court. – Doc Rivers upset about the initial play where Embiid turned the ball over. Jaylen Brown unhappy with the foul call that followed after Harden stole the ball in the back court. – 8:51 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Jaylen Brown gets called for his second foul — which Doc Rivers wanted a take foul for — but he appears to be staying in the game. Brown has been the team’s leading scorer with 8 points in the first 5 minutes. – Jaylen Brown gets called for his second foul — which Doc Rivers wanted a take foul for — but he appears to be staying in the game. Brown has been the team’s leading scorer with 8 points in the first 5 minutes. – 8:51 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jaylen Brown just picked up his 2nd foul with 6:40 left in the 1st. 8 early points for him but he’ll likely sit for a bit. – Jaylen Brown just picked up his 2nd foul with 6:40 left in the 1st. 8 early points for him but he’ll likely sit for a bit. – 8:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Frenetic start here in Philly, where the Sixers hold an early 15-13 lead and Jaylen Brown has 8 points – but just picked up his second foul halfway through the first. – Frenetic start here in Philly, where the Sixers hold an early 15-13 lead and Jaylen Brown has 8 points – but just picked up his second foul halfway through the first. – 8:49 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Smart had a stare for somebody talking trash to him courtside before that 3-pointer. #76ers – 8:47 PM Smart had a stare for somebody talking trash to him courtside before that 3-pointer. #Celtics

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Jaylen Brown has all 8 points for the Celtics early on tonight. – Jaylen Brown has all 8 points for the Celtics early on tonight. – 8:46 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brown holding the Brown holding the #Celtics in through a rough start on both ends. #76ers getting wide open 3PT looks into the half court and defending tough in their own end. Philly 3/4 from 3. Brown has two of his own. 13-6. – 8:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers shooting 4-5 and are up 13-6. Harris 6 points. Embiid 4 and Tucker 3 – Sixers shooting 4-5 and are up 13-6. Harris 6 points. Embiid 4 and Tucker 3 – 8:45 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

When can we start calling Jaylen Brown “The Masked Flinger” – When can we start calling Jaylen Brown “The Masked Flinger” – 8:44 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

This will be the rowdiest road environment the Celtics have played in this season. Probably by far. – This will be the rowdiest road environment the Celtics have played in this season. Probably by far. – 8:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Harden Vol 7s are the hottest pair of sneakers inside of the Wells Fargo Center. A lot of The Harden Vol 7s are the hottest pair of sneakers inside of the Wells Fargo Center. A lot of #Sixers ’ employees, even Franklin the mascot, are rocking them for tonight’s game versus the #Celtics . – 8:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

830pm Saturday game against Boston?

Oh, this crowd is READY, y’all – 830pm Saturday game against Boston?Oh, this crowd is READY, y’all – 8:36 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Where are the Celtics underdogs tonight? Celtics pregame show said they are but I see Boston -1 on FanDuel – Where are the Celtics underdogs tonight? Celtics pregame show said they are but I see Boston -1 on FanDuel – 8:20 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Joe Mazzulla has been playing Jayson Tatum a lot of minutes, so how many did he say Tatum would ideally play?

“48.” – Joe Mazzulla has been playing Jayson Tatum a lot of minutes, so how many did he say Tatum would ideally play?“48.” – 7:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

After last night’s marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:

– Ivica Zubac out (calf)

– Boston/Preston out (G-League)

Good sign that PG and Kawhi are all set as of now after way too many regular season minutes. – After last night’s marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:– Ivica Zubac out (calf)– Boston/Preston out (G-League)Good sign that PG and Kawhi are all set as of now after way too many regular season minutes. – 7:20 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac won’t be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.

Brandon Boston and Jason Preston also are out for G League duty. – Ivica Zubac won’t be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.Brandon Boston and Jason Preston also are out for G League duty. – 7:16 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Joe Mazzulla on Grant Williams’ minutes last game: “You’ve got to have guys with humility who are always ready to play. Grant, Mike, our entire team has that mindset. Every game will bring us different challenges and different matchups … it starts with who they as people.” – Joe Mazzulla on Grant Williams’ minutes last game: “You’ve got to have guys with humility who are always ready to play. Grant, Mike, our entire team has that mindset. Every game will bring us different challenges and different matchups … it starts with who they as people.” – 7:12 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Back at it in the Delph, Boston and Philly showdown tips at 830 7:08 PM Back at it in the Delph, Boston and Philly showdown tips at 830 pic.twitter.com/mmZNQs9hyT

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Joe Mazzulla said there’ll be time for rest, but Jayson Tatum’s ready to give the game whatever amount of minutes the game needs. He again says he wants to shift the focus toward him loving to play. – Joe Mazzulla said there’ll be time for rest, but Jayson Tatum’s ready to give the game whatever amount of minutes the game needs. He again says he wants to shift the focus toward him loving to play. – 7:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon will likely sit the next couple of games with the hip tightness that kept him out Thursday against Memphis and tonight against Boston. – Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon will likely sit the next couple of games with the hip tightness that kept him out Thursday against Memphis and tonight against Boston. – 6:59 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers said Dewayne Dedmon will be kept out a couple of more games with a left hip injury. 6:56 PM Doc Rivers said Dewayne Dedmon will be kept out a couple of more games with a left hip injury. #Sixers

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rivers said Dedmon will probably be out for a couple of more games, though team doesn’t expect it will be a long term issue – Rivers said Dedmon will probably be out for a couple of more games, though team doesn’t expect it will be a long term issue – 6:55 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc Rivers says they’ll likely keep Dedmon out a few more games. They hope and don’t currently believe the hip soreness is serious. – Doc Rivers says they’ll likely keep Dedmon out a few more games. They hope and don’t currently believe the hip soreness is serious. – 6:55 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon will be out a couple of more games before he gets out on the floor. He’s still dealing with left hip tightness, but Rivers did say they’re not too concerned by it. 6:55 PM Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon will be out a couple of more games before he gets out on the floor. He’s still dealing with left hip tightness, but Rivers did say they’re not too concerned by it. #Sixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon (left hip tightness) will “probably be out for another couple games,” but team doesn’t believe it’s a “serious” injury. – Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon (left hip tightness) will “probably be out for another couple games,” but team doesn’t believe it’s a “serious” injury. – 6:55 PM

Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada

Doc Rivers on the Celtics: “They’re the team to beat in the East.” – Doc Rivers on the Celtics: “They’re the team to beat in the East.” – 6:50 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Can tell Payton Pritchard went somewhere tropical over break ☀️ 6:31 PM Can tell Payton Pritchard went somewhere tropical over break ☀️ pic.twitter.com/5lbJwQ8lCz

Boston Celtics @celtics

Rob Williams details the trust we have in one another this season and our potential when fully healthy. 6:30 PM Rob Williams details the trust we have in one another this season and our potential when fully healthy. pic.twitter.com/YbMkRTGQRf

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. 5:44 PM From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Best road records in the NBA this season:

1. Celtics (19-10)

2. Knicks (18-12)

3. Bucks (17-12)

4. Sixers (15-11)

5. Kings (16-13)

open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:57 PM Best road records in the NBA this season:1. Celtics (19-10)2. Knicks (18-12)3. Bucks (17-12)4. Sixers (15-11)5. Kings (16-13)

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Not expecting to hear a ton pregame about why Grant played 6 minutes on Thursday. Think we’ll learn more from what Not expecting to hear a ton pregame about why Grant played 6 minutes on Thursday. Think we’ll learn more from what #Celtics actually do tonight. Matchup decision or not, seeing a guy go from nearly 30 MPG to 6 was surprising. Mike Muscala also took a cut to 0. Product of health… – 3:08 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Fans I’ve heard from are surprisingly supportive of the idea of Hauser overtaking Grant in the rotation. Didn’t expect that. – Fans I’ve heard from are surprisingly supportive of the idea of Hauser overtaking Grant in the rotation. Didn’t expect that. – 3:05 PM