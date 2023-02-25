Celtics vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,128,896 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,858,895 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?