Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards: 'I think just a little too much hero ball right now'

Reporter: “Ant’s clutch time numbers have not been very good this year. What can he do better in the last 3, 4 minutes of games specifically on offense?” Finch: “Yeah, I think just a little too much hero ball right now. Keep making the right play, like when he was playing really well. I think he wants the ball, it’s a big moment for him. This is part of his growth curve. He’s had to share those moments with KAT or D-Lo in the last couple seasons, now they’re mostly his, but he’s just gotta keep making the right play and not forcing things that aren’t there.”
Source: Paul Terrazzano Jr. @ TalkBasket
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch: “It’s just a sense of urgency. It’s just not there. We just talked about it – you can’t wait. It’s a 20-game season. We have nothing to wait for. You’ve got to go.” – 11:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on what went wrong in tonight’s loss:
“We waited too long to get into this game. Defense was not very good in the first half, in particular… Typical, we looked rusty coming out of the break, for sure. But it was more about effort early on than anything else.” – 11:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked what he feels this team can bank on night-to-night:
“I don’t know what to bank on. Defense I think that’s the main thing we need to be able to bank on. Every night we need to know that our defense is gonna be there.” – 11:25 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards agreed when asked if he feels there is more on his shoulders now offensively, and said “I’ll be in the gym tomorrow morning working on shooting over two people.” – 11:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Question: What has to happen going forward here?
Anthony Edwards: “Get big fella back. Hopefully soon. Yeah, that’s the main thing.” – 11:12 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Clifford on Anthony Edwards “He scores so many different ways now, his confidence in his shooting has grown so much” – 6:37 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
What would NBA stars change about the league?
Anthony Edwards: “If there’s anything I can change about the league to make it better? Just all the guys sitting, resting. That’s the only thing I probably don’t like… Just play, man.”
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch offers an update on Karl-Anthony Towns as the Timberwolves enter the final 21 games of their season: startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 8:34 AM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Was over at #Timberwolves post-practice availability. Here’s head coach Chris Finch with an update on KAT (calf): pic.twitter.com/fILc2GGy2n – 8:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says there still is no timetable for Karl-Anthony Towns to return but thinks he’s in the “final stages.” More: pic.twitter.com/uUiMxSl8l0 – 7:12 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Karl-Anthony Towns is in the “final stages” of trying to ramp up to play. Finch added he doesn’t know how long that will take, however.
Finch: “He’s itching to play. … I think it’s just literally just going through the final stages of what that looks like.” – 7:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Timberwolves are Anthony Edwards’ team now. How will KAT respond to that?
Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards said the goal for the final 21 games is to win 13. Why 13? “Because I feel like if we win 13, we’re going to win 15. We want to win 15, but if we win 13 or more it will be perfect.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 24, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Edwards: “Hopefully KAT will be back within those seven or eight (games). TP will be back and get the guys back and we’ll figure it out.” (Not immediately aware of a Taurean Prince injury, but we’ll see!) -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / February 24, 2023
Kyle Goon: LeBron’s reserves: Ant, Jaylen, PG, Tyrese, Randle, Fox, JJJ Giannis’ reserves: Dame, Jrue, Shai, DeMar, Siakam, Bam, Sabonis -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 19, 2023