Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards: 'I think just a little too much hero ball right now'

Reporter: “Ant’s clutch time numbers have not been very good this year. What can he do better in the last 3, 4 minutes of games specifically on offense?” Finch: “Yeah, I think just a little too much hero ball right now. Keep making the right play, like when he was playing really well. I think he wants the ball, it’s a big moment for him. This is part of his growth curve. He’s had to share those moments with KAT or D-Lo in the last couple seasons, now they’re mostly his, but he’s just gotta keep making the right play and not forcing things that aren’t there.”Source: Paul Terrazzano Jr. @ TalkBasket