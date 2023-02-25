De'Aaron Fox on Russell Westbrook with Clippers: 'I don't give a f**** who's over there'

Ben Golliver: Kings asked about Russell Westbrook joining Clippers De’Aaron Fox: “I don’t give a f—- who’s over there.” Malik Monk: “We ain’t worried about them. … We here.”
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
Source: Twitter @BenGolliver
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George is LAC’s official All-Star and has led them in assists per game prior to Russell Westbrook’s arrival with 5.5 since Jan. 7.
But that came with 3.0 TOs per game too. Biggest difference between PG and Kawhi.
Again, assist-TO since Jan. 7:
– PG (1.82)
– Kawhi (2.81) – 6:53 PM
Paul George is LAC’s official All-Star and has led them in assists per game prior to Russell Westbrook’s arrival with 5.5 since Jan. 7.
But that came with 3.0 TOs per game too. Biggest difference between PG and Kawhi.
Again, assist-TO since Jan. 7:
– PG (1.82)
– Kawhi (2.81) – 6:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings prevail over Clippers in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
Asked about Westbrook’s Clippers debut, Fox said: “I don’t give a f— who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.”
Monk adds: “We’re here, too, and we’re coming at everybody.” ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM
Kings prevail over Clippers in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
Asked about Westbrook’s Clippers debut, Fox said: “I don’t give a f— who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.”
Monk adds: “We’re here, too, and we’re coming at everybody.” ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
In Russell Westbrook’s debut, the LA Clippers scored as many points Friday night as Team LeBron did Sunday night
The Sacramento Kings won the 2nd-highest scoring game in NBA history. Even they were just happy to be done by the end of it
theathletic.com/4251016/2023/0… – 1:27 PM
🆕 @TheAthletic
In Russell Westbrook’s debut, the LA Clippers scored as many points Friday night as Team LeBron did Sunday night
The Sacramento Kings won the 2nd-highest scoring game in NBA history. Even they were just happy to be done by the end of it
theathletic.com/4251016/2023/0… – 1:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers vs. Kings takeaways: Russell Westbrook debut comes in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:45 PM
Clippers vs. Kings takeaways: Russell Westbrook debut comes in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers vs. Kings takeaways: Russell Westbrook debut comes in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
By: @therealmikekb
http://nba/news/clippers-vs-kings-takeaways-russell-westbrook-debut-comes-in-second-highest-scoring-game-in-nba-history/ – 12:44 PM
Clippers vs. Kings takeaways: Russell Westbrook debut comes in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
By: @therealmikekb
http://nba/news/clippers-vs-kings-takeaways-russell-westbrook-debut-comes-in-second-highest-scoring-game-in-nba-history/ – 12:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings’ 176-175 win over Clippers became NBA’s 2nd-highest scoring game. Kings have 2-game lead for 3rd in the West. The Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook’s debut w/ Clippers. Hence, Mike Brown considered this the best regular-season game he’s ever coached bit.ly/3IWj9ji pic.twitter.com/MfLBwWU2ei – 12:30 PM
Kings’ 176-175 win over Clippers became NBA’s 2nd-highest scoring game. Kings have 2-game lead for 3rd in the West. The Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook’s debut w/ Clippers. Hence, Mike Brown considered this the best regular-season game he’s ever coached bit.ly/3IWj9ji pic.twitter.com/MfLBwWU2ei – 12:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox is not only the leading figure in the Sacramento Kings. He’s the 2022-23 Mr. Clutch! When the Kings need a big play, Fox always steps up.
He stole the ball and scored the biggest bucket. Two-way impact at the crunch time.
Definition of leadership. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Tx2x3Rdsxa – 10:18 AM
De’Aaron Fox is not only the leading figure in the Sacramento Kings. He’s the 2022-23 Mr. Clutch! When the Kings need a big play, Fox always steps up.
He stole the ball and scored the biggest bucket. Two-way impact at the crunch time.
Definition of leadership. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Tx2x3Rdsxa – 10:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Three players scored at least 40 points in last night’s Kings-Clippers game:
45 — Malik Monk
44 — Kawhi Leonard
42 — De’Aaron Fox
It’s just the fifth game in NBA history to feature at least three 40-point scorers.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Three players scored at least 40 points in last night’s Kings-Clippers game:
45 — Malik Monk
44 — Kawhi Leonard
42 — De’Aaron Fox
It’s just the fifth game in NBA history to feature at least three 40-point scorers.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fox, Monk lift Kings over Clippers in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
Asked about Westbrook’s Clippers debut, Fox said: “I don’t give a f— who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.”
Monk added: “We’re here, too, and we’re coming at everybody.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:35 AM
Fox, Monk lift Kings over Clippers in second-highest scoring game in NBA history
Asked about Westbrook’s Clippers debut, Fox said: “I don’t give a f— who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.”
Monk added: “We’re here, too, and we’re coming at everybody.”
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:35 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked a lot about why Russell Westbrook and the Clippers can work on the Friday podcast with @MG_Schindler. Thought he played super well vs. the Kings in his first game.
Here’s that breakdown on why it can work: youtu.be/Cm4jNNu3N8g – 6:36 AM
Talked a lot about why Russell Westbrook and the Clippers can work on the Friday podcast with @MG_Schindler. Thought he played super well vs. the Kings in his first game.
Here’s that breakdown on why it can work: youtu.be/Cm4jNNu3N8g – 6:36 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings win greatest regular season NBA game ever.
🏀Malik Monk & De’Aaron Fox combine for 87 points.
🏀The Kings have earned everyone’s respect.
💻youtu.be/6Yu2r86kcjA
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/KyH2rSEVSR – 4:05 AM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings win greatest regular season NBA game ever.
🏀Malik Monk & De’Aaron Fox combine for 87 points.
🏀The Kings have earned everyone’s respect.
💻youtu.be/6Yu2r86kcjA
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/KyH2rSEVSR – 4:05 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George said the discussions that led the Clips to add Westbrook were about “we needed a point guard, we needed somebody that what you saw tonight — somebody to get us in offense, somebody to get us easy baskets and a floor general. That was just a necessity that we needed.” – 3:01 AM
Paul George said the discussions that led the Clips to add Westbrook were about “we needed a point guard, we needed somebody that what you saw tonight — somebody to get us in offense, somebody to get us easy baskets and a floor general. That was just a necessity that we needed.” – 3:01 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi said he believes in Russell Westbrook and has told him just to be himself. pic.twitter.com/JDIoUVe7AZ – 2:20 AM
Kawhi said he believes in Russell Westbrook and has told him just to be himself. pic.twitter.com/JDIoUVe7AZ – 2:20 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 34.7 points over his last six games and has 30+ in each:
42 in 2OT W vs. Clippers
31 in W vs. Blazers
35 in L vs. Suns
36 in 1OT W vs. Mavs
33 in L vs. Mavs
31 in W vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/bwzesW4LqF – 2:13 AM
De’Aaron Fox is averaging 34.7 points over his last six games and has 30+ in each:
42 in 2OT W vs. Clippers
31 in W vs. Blazers
35 in L vs. Suns
36 in 1OT W vs. Mavs
33 in L vs. Mavs
31 in W vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/bwzesW4LqF – 2:13 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“I don’t give a f**k who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.” -De’Aaron Fox after an incredible double-overtime win in LA – 1:59 AM
“I don’t give a f**k who’s over there. It doesn’t matter.” -De’Aaron Fox after an incredible double-overtime win in LA – 1:59 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue saw things that “intrigued” him with possibilities of lineups and how to play moving forward. He trusted Russell Westbrook not only to start but close until Russ fouled out. He said tonight was also a “learning” experience for him, admitting he should’ve played TMann more. – 1:57 AM
Ty Lue saw things that “intrigued” him with possibilities of lineups and how to play moving forward. He trusted Russell Westbrook not only to start but close until Russ fouled out. He said tonight was also a “learning” experience for him, admitting he should’ve played TMann more. – 1:57 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kings asked about Russell Westbrook joining Clippers
De’Aaron Fox: “I don’t give a f—- who’s over there.”
Malik Monk: “We ain’t worried about them. … We here.” pic.twitter.com/xUwYhinT9f – 1:56 AM
Kings asked about Russell Westbrook joining Clippers
De’Aaron Fox: “I don’t give a f—- who’s over there.”
Malik Monk: “We ain’t worried about them. … We here.” pic.twitter.com/xUwYhinT9f – 1:56 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he wanted to keep Russell Westbrook in the game in critical moments, down the stretch and until he fouled out in the second OT because Lue felt ball pressure was hurting the Clippers (see: 25 turnovers) and he believed Westbrook could help combat that. – 1:50 AM
Ty Lue said he wanted to keep Russell Westbrook in the game in critical moments, down the stretch and until he fouled out in the second OT because Lue felt ball pressure was hurting the Clippers (see: 25 turnovers) and he believed Westbrook could help combat that. – 1:50 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I just saw a wild, wild NBA game with the Kings edging the Clippers 176-175 in 2OT- great call by @MarkJonesESPN . Malik Monk scored a career high 45 points in 41 minutes OFF the bench.Kawhi Leonard scored 44 for LAC. Russell Westbrook 17 points 14 assists. Got to love the NBA – 1:50 AM
I just saw a wild, wild NBA game with the Kings edging the Clippers 176-175 in 2OT- great call by @MarkJonesESPN . Malik Monk scored a career high 45 points in 41 minutes OFF the bench.Kawhi Leonard scored 44 for LAC. Russell Westbrook 17 points 14 assists. Got to love the NBA – 1:50 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I can’t get over how lost the Clippers looked on defense at the end of regulation. No foul up three points. Westbrook and Powell lost track of Monk. What went on in the huddle? pic.twitter.com/ik2XAfwsSf – 1:47 AM
I can’t get over how lost the Clippers looked on defense at the end of regulation. No foul up three points. Westbrook and Powell lost track of Monk. What went on in the huddle? pic.twitter.com/ik2XAfwsSf – 1:47 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
Along with his 42 points and 12 assists, De’Aaron Fox added five steals vs. LAC.
Since 1973-74, Fox is just the 12th player in the NBA with 40 points, 10 assists and five steals in a game. He is the first since James Harden on Mar. 15, 2019 vs. PHX. – 1:38 AM
From Kings:
Along with his 42 points and 12 assists, De’Aaron Fox added five steals vs. LAC.
Since 1973-74, Fox is just the 12th player in the NBA with 40 points, 10 assists and five steals in a game. He is the first since James Harden on Mar. 15, 2019 vs. PHX. – 1:38 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Unbelievable game tonight as Clippers fall to Kings 176-175 in Double OT! Wildly entertaining, but a costly loss to the team just ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. Leonard unbelievable – Westbrook impressive in Clipper debut but Fox and Monk even better for Sac. – 1:37 AM
Unbelievable game tonight as Clippers fall to Kings 176-175 in Double OT! Wildly entertaining, but a costly loss to the team just ahead of them in the Western Conference standings. Leonard unbelievable – Westbrook impressive in Clipper debut but Fox and Monk even better for Sac. – 1:37 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
2. De’Aaron Fox continues to show that he is a star. The Kings’ point guard posted his sixth straight game with 30+ points in this one and is now averaging over 25 points per game on the season. Fox finished with 42 points and 12 assists. All-Star selection was a launching point. – 1:35 AM
2. De’Aaron Fox continues to show that he is a star. The Kings’ point guard posted his sixth straight game with 30+ points in this one and is now averaging over 25 points per game on the season. Fox finished with 42 points and 12 assists. All-Star selection was a launching point. – 1:35 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Props, #SacramentoProud
Malik Monk leads the way with 45 points and finishes a +22. De’Aaron Fox was brilliant. Kings just dug in, telling the Pacific Division that they’re not going away just because everyone expects them to. – 1:32 AM
Props, #SacramentoProud
Malik Monk leads the way with 45 points and finishes a +22. De’Aaron Fox was brilliant. Kings just dug in, telling the Pacific Division that they’re not going away just because everyone expects them to. – 1:32 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook’s 14 assists are tied for the 3rd-most ever by a player in his team debut.
John Bagley had 16 assists in his Celtics debut in 1989 and Westbrook himself had 15 assists in his Wizards debut in 2020 per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:28 AM
Russell Westbrook’s 14 assists are tied for the 3rd-most ever by a player in his team debut.
John Bagley had 16 assists in his Celtics debut in 1989 and Westbrook himself had 15 assists in his Wizards debut in 2020 per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:28 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook’s debut with the Clippers: 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, 14 assists and 7 turnovers in 39 minutes through 2 OT – 1:23 AM
Russell Westbrook’s debut with the Clippers: 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting, 14 assists and 7 turnovers in 39 minutes through 2 OT – 1:23 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has fouled out and receives a big applause, his night over after 17 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds and 7 turnovers. – 1:22 AM
Russell Westbrook has fouled out and receives a big applause, his night over after 17 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds and 7 turnovers. – 1:22 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook fouls out an gets a huge ovation from the Clippers crowd. He leaves with 17 points and 14 assists in 39 minutes and made 7-of-13 shots. – 1:22 AM
Russell Westbrook fouls out an gets a huge ovation from the Clippers crowd. He leaves with 17 points and 14 assists in 39 minutes and made 7-of-13 shots. – 1:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook has fouled out:
– 17 points
– 5 rebounds
– 14 assists (7 TOs)
– 1 steal
– 1/4 3s, 7/13 FGs, 2/2 FTs
– Standing ovation
– Brodie chant – 1:22 AM
Russell Westbrook has fouled out:
– 17 points
– 5 rebounds
– 14 assists (7 TOs)
– 1 steal
– 1/4 3s, 7/13 FGs, 2/2 FTs
– Standing ovation
– Brodie chant – 1:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook decided against the corner 3.
Fed Plumlee for 14th dime instead. – 1:20 AM
Westbrook decided against the corner 3.
Fed Plumlee for 14th dime instead. – 1:20 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has a season-high 40 points heading to double OT. His career high is 44. – 1:16 AM
De’Aaron Fox has a season-high 40 points heading to double OT. His career high is 44. – 1:16 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox has 40 and we’re tied with 1:40 to play in OT. – 1:08 AM
De’Aaron Fox has 40 and we’re tied with 1:40 to play in OT. – 1:08 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Just straight superstar stuff from De’Aaron Fox down the stretch of that 4th Q, got it done on both ends. Love the adjustment to loop that final pass away from the corner after the Clips read the hammer action. Big time from Monk for the tie. – 1:02 AM
Just straight superstar stuff from De’Aaron Fox down the stretch of that 4th Q, got it done on both ends. Love the adjustment to loop that final pass away from the corner after the Clips read the hammer action. Big time from Monk for the tie. – 1:02 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I don’t think you’ll see a more favorable opportunity to foul up three than the Clippers just passed up. The Kings were out of timeouts and De’Aaron Fox had no chance of making a shot after he drove under the hoop, taking the possibility of a three-point play off the table. – 1:00 AM
I don’t think you’ll see a more favorable opportunity to foul up three than the Clippers just passed up. The Kings were out of timeouts and De’Aaron Fox had no chance of making a shot after he drove under the hoop, taking the possibility of a three-point play off the table. – 1:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook drive ends 3 minute Clippers field goal drought.
LA leads Kings 151-148.
15.2 seconds left. Kings have a timeout left after this one.
…you foul, right? – 12:55 AM
Westbrook drive ends 3 minute Clippers field goal drought.
LA leads Kings 151-148.
15.2 seconds left. Kings have a timeout left after this one.
…you foul, right? – 12:55 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And we have another lineup that we probably shouldn’t see again: Westbrook/George/Leonard/Powell/Batum.
10-0 Kings run makes it a 147-146 LA lead.
No more timeouts for Tyronn Lue. 82 seconds left to play. Clippers led 145-131 with 4:25 left to play. – 12:51 AM
And we have another lineup that we probably shouldn’t see again: Westbrook/George/Leonard/Powell/Batum.
10-0 Kings run makes it a 147-146 LA lead.
No more timeouts for Tyronn Lue. 82 seconds left to play. Clippers led 145-131 with 4:25 left to play. – 12:51 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has 35. Incredible run for the Kings. 147-146 Clippers with 1:22 remaining. – 12:51 AM
De’Aaron Fox has 35. Incredible run for the Kings. 147-146 Clippers with 1:22 remaining. – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George blocked Malik Monk’s 3, but saved it to Harrison Barnes. Play resulted in a Sabonis layup.
Westbrook missed layup at rim, and Monk got a 3 two seconds later.
We’re still live here. LA leads Kings 145-136. 3:34 left.
The record for points by Clippers is 153-154. – 12:47 AM
Paul George blocked Malik Monk’s 3, but saved it to Harrison Barnes. Play resulted in a Sabonis layup.
Westbrook missed layup at rim, and Monk got a 3 two seconds later.
We’re still live here. LA leads Kings 145-136. 3:34 left.
The record for points by Clippers is 153-154. – 12:47 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook double-double in his Clippers debut (10 points, 10 rebounds) – 12:42 AM
Westbrook double-double in his Clippers debut (10 points, 10 rebounds) – 12:42 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I swear I’m not trying to start shit, but…
Russell Westbrook is the only Clipper who has attempted a 3-pointer tonight who is shooting below 50% from deep lol. – 12:40 AM
I swear I’m not trying to start shit, but…
Russell Westbrook is the only Clipper who has attempted a 3-pointer tonight who is shooting below 50% from deep lol. – 12:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has assisted on 7 3-pointers tonight, his most in a game over the last 2 seasons per @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:35 AM
Russell Westbrook has assisted on 7 3-pointers tonight, his most in a game over the last 2 seasons per @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:35 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Something to watch for down the stretch of Clippers-Kings.
Normally, teams have defended Russell Westbrook with their centers when he’s closed games. But Domantas Sabonis has five fouls, so that’s probably a risk Mike Brown doesn’t want to take. Curious to see his approach. – 12:29 AM
Something to watch for down the stretch of Clippers-Kings.
Normally, teams have defended Russell Westbrook with their centers when he’s closed games. But Domantas Sabonis has five fouls, so that’s probably a risk Mike Brown doesn’t want to take. Curious to see his approach. – 12:29 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is the first Clipper to have 10 assists in his debut since Sam Cassell had 11 in 2005. John Wall was last Clipper to have 10 assists quicker in a game, getting to that in 13 first-half minutes earlier this season. – 12:25 AM
Russell Westbrook is the first Clipper to have 10 assists in his debut since Sam Cassell had 11 in 2005. John Wall was last Clipper to have 10 assists quicker in a game, getting to that in 13 first-half minutes earlier this season. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Remember the Russell Westbrook Rockets game in Washington before Halloween that Rockets won 159-158?
That was the only game since 1991 where both teams scored 110+ through 3 quarters… until tonight.
LA leads Kings 117-110 entering 4th quarter. – 12:25 AM
Remember the Russell Westbrook Rockets game in Washington before Halloween that Rockets won 159-158?
That was the only game since 1991 where both teams scored 110+ through 3 quarters… until tonight.
LA leads Kings 117-110 entering 4th quarter. – 12:25 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook: 10 assists
Other Clippers with 10+ assists in a game this season:
– Paul George 3x
– John Wall 2x (high 15)
– Reggie Jackson
Kings have scored on four straight possessions, forcing a T Lue timeout. LA still leads 92-88 with 7:47 left in 3rd quarter. – 12:07 AM
Westbrook: 10 assists
Other Clippers with 10+ assists in a game this season:
– Paul George 3x
– John Wall 2x (high 15)
– Reggie Jackson
Kings have scored on four straight possessions, forcing a T Lue timeout. LA still leads 92-88 with 7:47 left in 3rd quarter. – 12:07 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook also has four turnovers, so there’s that. The team has 11 overall. – 12:06 AM
Westbrook also has four turnovers, so there’s that. The team has 11 overall. – 12:06 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook has 10 assists not even halfway through the third quarter. – 12:05 AM
Westbrook has 10 assists not even halfway through the third quarter. – 12:05 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook has 10 assists with over eight minutes left in the third. – 12:04 AM
Russell Westbrook has 10 assists with over eight minutes left in the third. – 12:04 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First double digit lead of the game my friends, and the edible looms for Kings after playing last night
LA up 89-78 with 9:51 left in 3rd quarter. Russell Westbrook assisting back-to-back 3s from PG and Kawhi. The vision is foretelling.
Westbrook with 9 assists already. – 12:01 AM
First double digit lead of the game my friends, and the edible looms for Kings after playing last night
LA up 89-78 with 9:51 left in 3rd quarter. Russell Westbrook assisting back-to-back 3s from PG and Kawhi. The vision is foretelling.
Westbrook with 9 assists already. – 12:01 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
156 first half points scored in Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers 😮
Russell Westbrook: 6 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds pic.twitter.com/vHKvK6Mwoi – 11:56 PM
156 first half points scored in Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers 😮
Russell Westbrook: 6 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds pic.twitter.com/vHKvK6Mwoi – 11:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Immediate Westbrook takeaways:
– The offense is fine
– The defense, not so much – 11:49 PM
Immediate Westbrook takeaways:
– The offense is fine
– The defense, not so much – 11:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers reset the team’s season high for points in *any* half with 80 to lead Sacramento by four at halftime.
Westbrook: 6 points, 6 assists, two rebounds, 2 turnovers. – 11:41 PM
Clippers reset the team’s season high for points in *any* half with 80 to lead Sacramento by four at halftime.
Westbrook: 6 points, 6 assists, two rebounds, 2 turnovers. – 11:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mike Brown is challenging illegal screen drawn by Russell Westbrook that would be Domantas Sabonis’ 4th foul of first half. – 11:32 PM
Mike Brown is challenging illegal screen drawn by Russell Westbrook that would be Domantas Sabonis’ 4th foul of first half. – 11:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 40
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:11 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 40
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 38
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:09 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s jumper beats the first quarter buzzer in Crypto. It’s Kings 40, Clippers 38
Check back later to see whether any defense will be played tonight. Westbrook drew the spotlight and minimized any mistakes but Kawhi, with 13 points, was the force of the quarter. – 11:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook, Plumlee and Paul George (who is on a minutes restriction) check out after more than 7 minutes together. Terance Mann, Norm Powell and Nico Batum replace them as players 6-8 in the rotation. – 10:58 PM
Westbrook, Plumlee and Paul George (who is on a minutes restriction) check out after more than 7 minutes together. Terance Mann, Norm Powell and Nico Batum replace them as players 6-8 in the rotation. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee is a sneaky one. Successfully stripped Sabonis following a defensive rebound, and Paul George assisted the first Westbrook field goal.
Tied at 21 with 6:01 left in 1st quarter. Good energy in here considering the potential flooding… – 10:55 PM
Mason Plumlee is a sneaky one. Successfully stripped Sabonis following a defensive rebound, and Paul George assisted the first Westbrook field goal.
Tied at 21 with 6:01 left in 1st quarter. Good energy in here considering the potential flooding… – 10:55 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook scores layup off an assist from PG to tie the score at 21 with 6:01 left in the opening quarter. – 10:54 PM
Westbrook scores layup off an assist from PG to tie the score at 21 with 6:01 left in the opening quarter. – 10:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Most interesting aspect of Westbrook’s first shift as a Clipper: He’s barely touched the ball so far. AK – 10:50 PM
Most interesting aspect of Westbrook’s first shift as a Clipper: He’s barely touched the ball so far. AK – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I said this would be a shootout…
Kings return Westbrook’s first turnover for a Kevin Huerter dunk that gives them a 19-16 lead.
Field goals through first 4:21 of game
– Kings: 7/9 (77.8%)
– LA: 5/7 (71.4%) – 10:49 PM
I said this would be a shootout…
Kings return Westbrook’s first turnover for a Kevin Huerter dunk that gives them a 19-16 lead.
Field goals through first 4:21 of game
– Kings: 7/9 (77.8%)
– LA: 5/7 (71.4%) – 10:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The thing you immediately notice with Russell Westbrook on the floor for the Clippers is how much faster everyone else on their team is playing. His pace has infectious thus far. – 10:49 PM
The thing you immediately notice with Russell Westbrook on the floor for the Clippers is how much faster everyone else on their team is playing. His pace has infectious thus far. – 10:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
This time, Russell Westbrook gets a loud and warm reception at https://t.co/r11j9gtx67 Arena pic.twitter.com/AeU3PBixcO – 10:46 PM
This time, Russell Westbrook gets a loud and warm reception at https://t.co/r11j9gtx67 Arena pic.twitter.com/AeU3PBixcO – 10:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Russell Westbrook introduced to cheers for his Los Angeles Clippers debut pic.twitter.com/VZUORqwfqh – 10:42 PM
Russell Westbrook introduced to cheers for his Los Angeles Clippers debut pic.twitter.com/VZUORqwfqh – 10:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee and Russell Westbrook first start as Clippers pic.twitter.com/XAEdEC7Zp4 – 10:40 PM
Mason Plumlee and Russell Westbrook first start as Clippers pic.twitter.com/XAEdEC7Zp4 – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Crowd goes crazy as Russell Westbrook is introduced in the starting lineup for the Clippers. – 10:38 PM
Crowd goes crazy as Russell Westbrook is introduced in the starting lineup for the Clippers. – 10:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Chuck the Condor & Russell Westbrook lead the new-look Los Angeles Clippers onto the court Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/EN42ZZwaKZ – 10:17 PM
Chuck the Condor & Russell Westbrook lead the new-look Los Angeles Clippers onto the court Friday night vs. Sacramento Kings pic.twitter.com/EN42ZZwaKZ – 10:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to the Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris/Plumlee starting lineup
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté with Ivica Zubac out.
Keaton Wallace is inactive, along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. – 10:09 PM
In addition to the Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris/Plumlee starting lineup
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté with Ivica Zubac out.
Keaton Wallace is inactive, along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. – 10:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Clippers’ starters tonight against Sacramento: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee, Paul George … and newly acquired Russell Westbrook.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:05 PM
The Clippers’ starters tonight against Sacramento: Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Mason Plumlee, Paul George … and newly acquired Russell Westbrook.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/24
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
SAC
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 10:04 PM
STARTERS 2/24
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
SAC
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Kevin Huerter
De’Aaron Fox – 10:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook will start in his Clippers debut tonight vs. Sacramento.
Clips starters:
Westbrook
PG
Kawhi
Marcus Morris
Mason Plumlee – 10:03 PM
Russell Westbrook will start in his Clippers debut tonight vs. Sacramento.
Clips starters:
Westbrook
PG
Kawhi
Marcus Morris
Mason Plumlee – 10:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kings coach Mike Brown on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers: “The guy is probably going to be in the Hall-of-Fame someday. Anytime you can add that to a team that already has multiple Hall-of-Famers and a Hall-of-Fame coach, it just elevates your team.” – 9:46 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown on Russell Westbrook joining the Clippers: “The guy is probably going to be in the Hall-of-Fame someday. Anytime you can add that to a team that already has multiple Hall-of-Famers and a Hall-of-Fame coach, it just elevates your team.” – 9:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Ty Lue how much of a sample size he needs to see from Westbrook before assessing his fit in certain lineups: “It’s just going to be learning as we go through the process. We don’t have a lot of time to experiment because we have to win games.” – 9:35 PM
I asked Ty Lue how much of a sample size he needs to see from Westbrook before assessing his fit in certain lineups: “It’s just going to be learning as we go through the process. We don’t have a lot of time to experiment because we have to win games.” – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
Russell Westbrook will debut as a starter with the LA Clippers tonight at home vs the Sacramento Kings, a role that was discussed more than a week ago.
theathletic.com/4249335/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
📰 @TheAthletic
Russell Westbrook will debut as a starter with the LA Clippers tonight at home vs the Sacramento Kings, a role that was discussed more than a week ago.
theathletic.com/4249335/2023/0… – 9:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook will start in his first game with the Clippers – 8:58 PM
Russell Westbrook will start in his first game with the Clippers – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George remains on a minutes restriction to keep him healthy for down the stretch but Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook have no restrictions tonight. – 8:54 PM
Ty Lue says Paul George remains on a minutes restriction to keep him healthy for down the stretch but Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook have no restrictions tonight. – 8:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue still keeping his decision on whether to start Russell Westbrook to himself for now. – 8:51 PM
Ty Lue still keeping his decision on whether to start Russell Westbrook to himself for now. – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook getting some pre-game work pic.twitter.com/5X2jAIPRai – 7:31 PM
Russell Westbrook getting some pre-game work pic.twitter.com/5X2jAIPRai – 7:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
How will the Clippers-Russell Westbrook partnership work? Is the Lakers’ recent hot streak sustainable? Will the Warriors turn things around? Breaking it all down w/ @NabilKarimTV on @NBATV. Tune in at 5 pm PT! bit.ly/3j6XSZJ – 7:20 PM
How will the Clippers-Russell Westbrook partnership work? Is the Lakers’ recent hot streak sustainable? Will the Warriors turn things around? Breaking it all down w/ @NabilKarimTV on @NBATV. Tune in at 5 pm PT! bit.ly/3j6XSZJ – 7:20 PM
More on this storyline
“The Clippers are pretty much admitting that Paul George drove this decision,” Windhorst said of the team’s signing of Russell Westbrook. “And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. “Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi Leonard supported it. And they looked more into it, and they were like, ‘Well, there are some things he could potentially help us with.’” -via Spotify / February 24, 2023
Law Murray: Russell Westbrook is expected to start and Terance Mann is expected to rejoin second unit -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 24, 2023
Andrew Greif: Nico Batum said what Russell Westbrook brings to the current roster “is gonna be perfect for us.” “Situations are different. Sometimes it doesn’t work, doesn’t fit and I don’t really care. All I care about is what can he do for us? And I think he can be, can be great for us.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 23, 2023