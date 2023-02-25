Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers knee injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo overcame a sprained right wrist to start the game for the Bucks, but he exited after just six minutes with a right knee injury.
Source: Jim Owczarski @ USA Today Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Greek Freak played only six minutes against the Miami Heat #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo called a timeout to take himself out of the court with an apparent injury 😕
pic.twitter.com/eGBySvWDyw – 1:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo took a timeout to take himself out of the court with an apparent injury 😕
pic.twitter.com/eGBySvWDyw – 1:25 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks win 13th in a row with 128-99 victory over Miami
🏥Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves with right knee injury.
🔥Bobby Portis comes back strong
👏 Jae Crowder gets a warm welcome home.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Postgame Locked on Bucks w/@fmaddenNBA
🏀 Latest Giannis injury
🏀 Bucks win 13th straight game
🏀 Jae Crowder makes debut
🏀 AJ Green making case for main roster spot?
📺youtu.be/JBxwioQ5ECw
📺youtu.be/JBxwioQ5ECw
🎙️linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts despite wrist but leaves game with knee injury nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/gia… – 11:22 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great way to come back from the break 🙌🏾 #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/dIXNu6c6e9 – 10:48 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When asked by @JamalCollier asked what he saw when he took Antetokounmpo off the floor, Budenholzer said, “I mean, he was basically asking out and fortunately we had the ball and I, we still don’t know when he knocked knees, but he was asking for the timeout or asking out.”” – 10:19 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
That got ugly real quick for the Heat. Even with Giannis leaving early, it wasn’t even close. Poor play on both ends doomed Miami, regardless of who was on the floor. – 10:04 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis barely played tonight, but the Bucks are still up 30 points in the 4th quarter and about to coast to a win against the Heat.
It’ll be Milwaukee’s 13th straight victory, the longest winning streak in the NBA this season – 9:52 PM
Giannis barely played tonight, but the Bucks are still up 30 points in the 4th quarter and about to coast to a win against the Heat.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Milwaukee and Boston continue to show they are a cut above the rest of the league. Even with Giannis barely playing, Bucks are well on their way to ripping off a 13th straight win, now leading by 23 over the Heat. – 9:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat first group was outscored 23-16 to start the game and 19-13 to start second half. Among disappointments is that there has been no significant Heat push with Giannis sidelined for the game with the Bucks up 15. Margin now 92-69. – 9:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Milwaukee and Boston continue to show they are a cut above the rest of the league. Even with Giannis barely playing, Bucks are well on their way to ripping off a 13th straight win, now leading by 23 over the Bucks. – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat still can’t make threes, don’t shoot enough (3 of 14), and still are Butler, Bam, Herro or bust. Bucks 73 (!), Heat 56 at half. And that’s with Giannis only playing six minutes before leaving with knee injury. – 8:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks put up 73 points in the half, and lead the #Heat 73-56.
Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the game after six first quarter minutes with a right knee injury. – 8:45 PM
#Bucks put up 73 points in the half, and lead the #Heat 73-56.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player during the game.
He was listed on the injury report before the game with a right wrist injury. Put up 4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 6 minutes – 8:31 PM
Bucks say Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player during the game.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Giannis knocked knees with a Heat player and won’t return. Heat down 53-38. And Meyers Leonard appears in first NBA game since 2020-21. – 8:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks announce Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to tonight’s game with a right knee injury – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked knees with an opponent. He is OUT (right knee) for the remainder of tonight’s game against the Heat. – 8:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo is still out but the Bucks have already found a groove offensively and they took the game against Heat where they wanted. Deep team. #FeartheDeer – 8:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis asking for a timeout and going directly to the locker rooms
pic.twitter.com/kYimyQhTMB – 8:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took himself off the floor after this play vs. the Heat. 😨
He had 4 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the first 6 minutes of the game.
pic.twitter.com/Ay4VtuLXhe – 8:18 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis asked for a timeout and went straight to the locker room after what appeared to be an injury. pic.twitter.com/IiExVso256 – 8:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo sat on the bench with 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. And mostly, no pain in his wrist. #FearTheDeer – 7:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2 for 4 for 4 points and Jimmy Butler has started 3 for 3 for 9 points.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 16-14 about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2 for 4 for 4 points and Jimmy Butler has started 3 for 3 for 9 points.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love’s size already helping. He and Bam just formed a wall in front of Giannis to force a miss. – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I mean, the guy’s unbelievable.” – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks starting Giannis tonight, with Middleton continuing to play off the bench. Other four Bucks starters are Lopez, Allen, Holiday and Carter. – 7:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Giannis available now for Bucks
So now comes the interesting wrinkles
Bam on Giannis and Love on Lopez right out the gate…. – 7:09 PM
Giannis available now for Bucks
So now comes the interesting wrinkles
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will start tonight for the #Bucks, because of course he is. – 7:07 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis will be a gametime decision tonight – 5:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just completed his regular pregame warmup routine
He’s been upgraded on the injury report from doubtful earlier to questionable for tonight’s game against the Heat pic.twitter.com/mrBSOSisg2 – 5:41 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just completed his regular pregame warmup routine
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Giannis with the wrist injury, me with the chances of having a beer tonight. Both upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Further updates to come. – 5:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up as usual.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… pic.twitter.com/byV4UXlbWd – 5:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami Heat with sprained wrist. The #Bucks star is warming up as usual.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are on the floor for their pregame work. pic.twitter.com/QNQRPh4b1l – 5:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Giannis (wrist) upgraded to questionable against Heat tonight. Miami 2-0 vs Bucks when he’s out this season, 0-1 when he plays – 4:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo upgraded to questionable to play vs. Miami #Heat with sprained wrist https://t.co/AXrfAleBbT via @journalsentinel
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The conversation around the Nuggets has been about “can Jokić defend enough in the playoffs?”
He doesn’t have to defend at Embiid or Giannis level because Denver’s offense is the literal Death Star. – 3:52 PM
The conversation around the Nuggets has been about “can Jokić defend enough in the playoffs?”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the visiting Heat. – 3:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
On the 2:30 p.m. injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Miami.
Updated Injury Report
OUT: Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)
Doubtful: Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness)
Questionable: Antetokounmpo (right wrist sprain) – 3:34 PM
On the 2:30 p.m. injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs. Miami.
Updated Injury Report
OUT: Wesley Matthews (right calf strain)
Doubtful: Pat Connaughton (left calf soreness)
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ
* Lauri went Giannis
* Lauri/THT pick and roll
* Great recognition by Will Hardy and players
* Ton of big plays
* West Watch
Spotify: https://t.co/F31nEnNUQD
iTunes: https://t.co/1yclBZP87x
YouTube: https://t.co/ida3E96a4d pic.twitter.com/3I9PRDj8EK – 2:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“Giannis is a player that leagues dream about.” – NBA commish Adam Silver.
“Milwaukee wouldn’t have benefited from the $56 million-plus in economic impact…without him.” – Claire Koenig, Visit Milwaukee re: title run
The Giannis Effect. By @LoriNickel
jsonline.com/story/sports/2…
“Giannis is a player that leagues dream about.” – NBA commish Adam Silver.
“Milwaukee wouldn’t have benefited from the $56 million-plus in economic impact…without him.” – Claire Koenig, Visit Milwaukee re: title run
The Giannis Effect. By @LoriNickel
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The last of our Giannis Antetokounmpo at 10 series this week from @LoriNickel: The Giannis Effect
The Milwaukee #Bucks superstar has had a unifying impact on city, state and beyond in his 10 seasons.
jsonline.com/story/sports/2… via @journalsentinel – 9:48 AM
The last of our Giannis Antetokounmpo at 10 series this week from @LoriNickel: The Giannis Effect
The Milwaukee #Bucks superstar has had a unifying impact on city, state and beyond in his 10 seasons.
jsonline.com/story/sports/2… via @journalsentinel – 9:48 AM
Jamal Collier: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t have clarity on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s knee injury. He said he wasn’t sure when exactly Antetokounmpo knocked knees, but Giannis was asking to be subbed out when Bud took the timeout to get him off the floor -via Twitter @JamalCollier / February 25, 2023
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The basic update I got was he knocked knees and wasn’t able to return.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 25, 2023
Jim Owczarski: Per the #Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked knees with a #Heat player and will not return to the game. It was his right knee. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 24, 2023