Live stream: Heat 51, Hornets 54

The Miami Heat (32-28) play against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) at Spectrum Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Miami Heat 51, Charlotte Hornets 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offense and Hornets entered with the second-worst offense. What did you expect? pic.twitter.com/SLmSO27Oam – 8:15 PM
Heat entered with the NBA’s fifth-worst offense and Hornets entered with the second-worst offense. What did you expect? pic.twitter.com/SLmSO27Oam – 8:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets fell apart after the Smith Jr dunk, it’s now just a 3 point game. All started with letting Kevin Love get open from beyond the arc, that can’t happen – 8:13 PM
Hornets fell apart after the Smith Jr dunk, it’s now just a 3 point game. All started with letting Kevin Love get open from beyond the arc, that can’t happen – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hornets 54, Heat 51. After falling behind by 22, the Heat closed the first half on a 25-6 run to cut the deficit to just three.
Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Kevin Love with 13 points and eight rebounds. – 8:12 PM
Halftime: Hornets 54, Heat 51. After falling behind by 22, the Heat closed the first half on a 25-6 run to cut the deficit to just three.
Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Kevin Love with 13 points and eight rebounds. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat on a 25-6 run to finish second quarter
Only trail by 3 at the half – 8:12 PM
Heat on a 25-6 run to finish second quarter
Only trail by 3 at the half – 8:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kevin starting to find his rhythm. 🔥
Back-to-back 3s, scored our last 8 points pic.twitter.com/25iUpaHn9B – 8:12 PM
Kevin starting to find his rhythm. 🔥
Back-to-back 3s, scored our last 8 points pic.twitter.com/25iUpaHn9B – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From 22 down midway through second period, Heat close within 54-51 at half in Charlotte. Butler with 16 for Heat. Love with 13 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:12 PM
From 22 down midway through second period, Heat close within 54-51 at half in Charlotte. Butler with 16 for Heat. Love with 13 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DENNIS HAD SPECTRUM CENTER SHAKING
@Dennis Smith | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pjnsnlq0C3 – 8:11 PM
DENNIS HAD SPECTRUM CENTER SHAKING
@Dennis Smith | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pjnsnlq0C3 – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love up to 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting on threes and seven rebounds in 12 first-half minutes. – 8:08 PM
Kevin Love up to 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting on threes and seven rebounds in 12 first-half minutes. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Bam Adebayo picking up his third foul, Heat turning to a lineup that features Kevin Love at center to close the first half. – 8:06 PM
With Bam Adebayo picking up his third foul, Heat turning to a lineup that features Kevin Love at center to close the first half. – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in a game in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – 8:03 PM
For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in a game in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – 8:02 PM
For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – 8:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Back-to-back triples for Boy Wonder
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/l8HYgR8oGn – 8:01 PM
Back-to-back triples for Boy Wonder
Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/l8HYgR8oGn – 8:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Spectrum Center after that Dennis Smith Jr. dunk on Max Strus and again after the replay. pic.twitter.com/Bfa0vu7Leq – 7:57 PM
Spectrum Center after that Dennis Smith Jr. dunk on Max Strus and again after the replay. pic.twitter.com/Bfa0vu7Leq – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro hits two straight threes after the Heat’s 1 of 11 start from three-point range. Hornets lead down to 15. – 7:56 PM
Tyler Herro hits two straight threes after the Heat’s 1 of 11 start from three-point range. Hornets lead down to 15. – 7:56 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dennis Smith with the Hornets dunk of the season. NO DOUBT! RIP Max Strus ☠️
pic.twitter.com/5oo8FQ2Muo – 7:56 PM
Dennis Smith with the Hornets dunk of the season. NO DOUBT! RIP Max Strus ☠️
pic.twitter.com/5oo8FQ2Muo – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 7 of 33 from field, 1 of 11 on 3s, down 42-22 in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/chB6RNLtk4 – 7:50 PM
Heat 7 of 33 from field, 1 of 11 on 3s, down 42-22 in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/chB6RNLtk4 – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is shooting 7 of 33 from the field and 1 of 11 from three-point range. Hornets ahead 42-22.
Heat currently with an offensive rating of 61.1 points scored per 100 possessions tonight. That’s in the NBA’s zero percentile for the season, in case you’re wondering. – 7:50 PM
The Heat is shooting 7 of 33 from the field and 1 of 11 from three-point range. Hornets ahead 42-22.
Heat currently with an offensive rating of 61.1 points scored per 100 possessions tonight. That’s in the NBA’s zero percentile for the season, in case you’re wondering. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat trailing the Hornets 40-20 early in the second quarter. – 7:45 PM
Heat trailing the Hornets 40-20 early in the second quarter. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Blink and you might miss it 😜
@LaMelo Ball x @Nick Richards | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MF1BVKFLBu – 7:44 PM
Blink and you might miss it 😜
@LaMelo Ball x @Nick Richards | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/MF1BVKFLBu – 7:44 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Looking more & more like the Hornets won’t be 1 of the 3 teams w/ the best Lottery odds.
Not a surprise, because they have the best veteran talent among the bottom 4. But they’re actually starting to play like it now. – 7:42 PM
Looking more & more like the Hornets won’t be 1 of the 3 teams w/ the best Lottery odds.
Not a surprise, because they have the best veteran talent among the bottom 4. But they’re actually starting to play like it now. – 7:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat, 4-6 against the bottom 5 teams in the East, down 31-16 to 18-43 Charlotte and naturally, 1 for 10, on threes. Don’t know what to tell you; they are what they are. – 7:42 PM
Heat, 4-6 against the bottom 5 teams in the East, down 31-16 to 18-43 Charlotte and naturally, 1 for 10, on threes. Don’t know what to tell you; they are what they are. – 7:42 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
An example of the progress LaMelo Ball has made defensively during the second half of the season. Fantastic defense chasing Robinson who’s an elite off ball mover off screens. He then helps on Bam and finally finishes the possession by grabbing the rebound pic.twitter.com/eZVaDMiJSQ – 7:42 PM
An example of the progress LaMelo Ball has made defensively during the second half of the season. Fantastic defense chasing Robinson who’s an elite off ball mover off screens. He then helps on Bam and finally finishes the possession by grabbing the rebound pic.twitter.com/eZVaDMiJSQ – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets held Miami to 16 points in the first quarter, the second-fewest they’ve allowed in any quarter this season (15 at Indiana, first quarter, Jan. 8).
#LetsFly – 7:41 PM
The @Charlotte Hornets held Miami to 16 points in the first quarter, the second-fewest they’ve allowed in any quarter this season (15 at Indiana, first quarter, Jan. 8).
#LetsFly – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔥 first quarter in the Hive!
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/7CdvVV3yJB – 7:40 PM
🔥 first quarter in the Hive!
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/7CdvVV3yJB – 7:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔥 first quarter in the Hive!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/N5r4oSAGre – 7:39 PM
🔥 first quarter in the Hive!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/N5r4oSAGre – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Closest 3 of the night came on a Caleb Martin half court heave to finish the 1st
Trail 29-16 – 7:38 PM
Closest 3 of the night came on a Caleb Martin half court heave to finish the 1st
Trail 29-16 – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hornets 29, Heat 16.
Heat is shooting 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) from the field and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) on threes, and have already committed five turnovers. Just when you thought, it couldn’t get worse … – 7:38 PM
End of first quarter: Hornets 29, Heat 16.
Heat is shooting 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) from the field and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) on threes, and have already committed five turnovers. Just when you thought, it couldn’t get worse … – 7:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat down 29-16 after one in Charlotte. This is reaching the point where the Heat might have to sharpen up on exactly how the play-in tournament works. eat 5 of 24 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Heat down 29-16 after one in Charlotte. This is reaching the point where the Heat might have to sharpen up on exactly how the play-in tournament works. eat 5 of 24 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Classic Gordon mid-range 🤙
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/gp0IfJeEcY – 7:35 PM
Classic Gordon mid-range 🤙
@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/gp0IfJeEcY – 7:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Love connects on his first basket with the Heat ☑️ pic.twitter.com/NTwZ6qVtC9 – 7:32 PM
Kevin Love connects on his first basket with the Heat ☑️ pic.twitter.com/NTwZ6qVtC9 – 7:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going 10 deep for a second straight game with a bench rotation of Oladipo, Zeller, Strus, Martin and D. Robinson. – 7:31 PM
Heat going 10 deep for a second straight game with a bench rotation of Oladipo, Zeller, Strus, Martin and D. Robinson. – 7:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now at 3 of 15 shooting for the Heat for everybody not named Jimmy Butler – 7:30 PM
Now at 3 of 15 shooting for the Heat for everybody not named Jimmy Butler – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat off to a non-surprising 1-of-5 start on threes. pic.twitter.com/e8FQomrCty – 7:29 PM
Heat off to a non-surprising 1-of-5 start on threes. pic.twitter.com/e8FQomrCty – 7:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For those who ask why is Thor playing over Kai, that first possession is the reason why. Miami go right at Kai putting him PnR action, they get the switch and draw the foul – 7:26 PM
For those who ask why is Thor playing over Kai, that first possession is the reason why. Miami go right at Kai putting him PnR action, they get the switch and draw the foul – 7:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kevin Love for 3 ‼️ first points in a HEAT uni pic.twitter.com/iL4KGxfhQA – 7:23 PM
Kevin Love for 3 ‼️ first points in a HEAT uni pic.twitter.com/iL4KGxfhQA – 7:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love makes his first shot in a Heat uniform on his seventh field-goal attempt — a spot-up three-pointer from the left wing. – 7:20 PM
Kevin Love makes his first shot in a Heat uniform on his seventh field-goal attempt — a spot-up three-pointer from the left wing. – 7:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Broke up the fast break and turned it into his own bucket. Jimmy things. pic.twitter.com/26ocSfqgES – 7:19 PM
Broke up the fast break and turned it into his own bucket. Jimmy things. pic.twitter.com/26ocSfqgES – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat open 2 of 10 from field. Is there an offensive coordinator in the house? – 7:18 PM
Heat open 2 of 10 from field. Is there an offensive coordinator in the house? – 7:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With his first block tonight, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mark Williams has recorded a block in eight straight games, tying Christian Koloko for the longest streak by a rookie this season and matching Mitchell Robinson for the longest active streak in the NBA.
#LetsFly – 7:17 PM
With his first block tonight, @Charlotte Hornets center @Mark Williams has recorded a block in eight straight games, tying Christian Koloko for the longest streak by a rookie this season and matching Mitchell Robinson for the longest active streak in the NBA.
#LetsFly – 7:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lookin’ for back-to-back wins tonight 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Miami Heat
⏰ 7pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/DrezzkzKFx – 6:52 PM
Lookin’ for back-to-back wins tonight 😤
📍 Buzz City
🆚 @Miami Heat
⏰ 7pm ET
📺 @HornetsOnBally
📻 @wfnz 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/DrezzkzKFx – 6:52 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First career start for @thorrjt! ⚡️💪
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/k02SRofEs5 – 6:43 PM
First career start for @thorrjt! ⚡️💪
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/k02SRofEs5 – 6:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Hornets:
-Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
-PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. – 6:42 PM
Per Hornets:
-Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
-PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. – 6:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hornets (vs. Heat tonight):
Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. – 6:41 PM
Per Hornets (vs. Heat tonight):
Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Injury Report vs MIA
Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/eqXn6hIQtl – 6:37 PM
Injury Report vs MIA
Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.
PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/eqXn6hIQtl – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight vs. Miami:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/1JX1pvqXaO – 6:37 PM
Starters for tonight vs. Miami:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/1JX1pvqXaO – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love again starting for Heat, again alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM
Kevin Love again starting for Heat, again alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat tonight in Charlotte: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Same starting five for the Heat tonight in Charlotte: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Just another day at work 💼
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/SVrDlprl0M – 6:22 PM
Just another day at work 💼
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/SVrDlprl0M – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max doing his thing 🎯
Watch HEAT vs. Hornets live: https://t.co/Jz0MIImRoN pic.twitter.com/gIWdL0tgWI – 6:19 PM
Max doing his thing 🎯
Watch HEAT vs. Hornets live: https://t.co/Jz0MIImRoN pic.twitter.com/gIWdL0tgWI – 6:19 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said JT Thor will start at power forward with PJ Washington’s likely unavailability. Kai Jones will see backup time at PF and should bring in some at point in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/grngFzqB84 – 6:02 PM
Steve Clifford said JT Thor will start at power forward with PJ Washington’s likely unavailability. Kai Jones will see backup time at PF and should bring in some at point in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/grngFzqB84 – 6:02 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Feedback on, reaction from Kevin Love, who will try to play through hyperextended knee. And why Heat history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:53 PM
From earlier: Feedback on, reaction from Kevin Love, who will try to play through hyperextended knee. And why Heat history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:53 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Chris Boucher laced up the “Flare” @PumaHoops LaMelo 2s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lp8lMIII11 – 5:51 PM
Chris Boucher laced up the “Flare” @PumaHoops LaMelo 2s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lp8lMIII11 – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do new-look Heat still have a play-in look? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do new-look Heat still have a play-in look? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kevin Love will test knee pregame to see if he plays tonight in Charlotte. – 5:32 PM
Heat say Kevin Love will test knee pregame to see if he plays tonight in Charlotte. – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love (hyperextended knee) is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Hornets. – 5:27 PM
Kevin Love (hyperextended knee) is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Hornets. – 5:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GOOD LUCK on the start of your 2nd season, @CharlotteFC! 👏⚽️
#LetsFly x #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/uGAAzAahyA – 4:58 PM
GOOD LUCK on the start of your 2nd season, @CharlotteFC! 👏⚽️
#LetsFly x #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/uGAAzAahyA – 4:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Airball. 3. Turnover. Dunk. Time-out.
That’s the first 56 seconds of Miami-FSU, Canes up 5-0. – 4:07 PM
Airball. 3. Turnover. Dunk. Time-out.
That’s the first 56 seconds of Miami-FSU, Canes up 5-0. – 4:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“Even though it was such a hateful thing…I refuse to allow that to define me and my character.”
Sonia Harty, our SVP/Chief People & Inclusion Officer, shares an incident from her teenage years and how it has impacted her current outlook.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/lCLgzVasP6 – 4:03 PM
“Even though it was such a hateful thing…I refuse to allow that to define me and my character.”
Sonia Harty, our SVP/Chief People & Inclusion Officer, shares an incident from her teenage years and how it has impacted her current outlook.
Speak The Truth // #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/lCLgzVasP6 – 4:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love has been added to Miami’s injury report as probable due to a hyperextended knee. – 2:35 PM
Kevin Love has been added to Miami’s injury report as probable due to a hyperextended knee. – 2:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Really great leadership game from Pascal. Noon start, came out like the only one looking awake, kept ’em afloat, then closed it late.
Raps now a game under .500 and 2.5 games behind Miami for 7th (who play Charlotte at 7pm). – 2:33 PM
Really great leadership game from Pascal. Noon start, came out like the only one looking awake, kept ’em afloat, then closed it late.
Raps now a game under .500 and 2.5 games behind Miami for 7th (who play Charlotte at 7pm). – 2:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big shoutout to our 704 contributors who will be turning Spectrum Center into an engaging artist showcase tonight! 🎨 Check out the Dr Pepper Pavilion & Corona Beach House for awesome activations courtesy of BLKMRKTCLT, @cltiscreative & @cltlab!
#704Night | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2qhJ2EQ2Ad – 2:15 PM
Big shoutout to our 704 contributors who will be turning Spectrum Center into an engaging artist showcase tonight! 🎨 Check out the Dr Pepper Pavilion & Corona Beach House for awesome activations courtesy of BLKMRKTCLT, @cltiscreative & @cltlab!
#704Night | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/2qhJ2EQ2Ad – 2:15 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Love’s advice after debut, and why history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work for Heat. And Martin on his move to bench: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:13 PM
Love’s advice after debut, and why history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work for Heat. And Martin on his move to bench: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:13 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
As far as just Draft lottery odds are concerned, the #Rockets are in a great spot to get the best possible. The three worst teams get the same odds. The fourth-worst team, Charlotte, now has five wins more than Houston.
Pick #1: 14.0%
Pick #2: 13.4%
Pick #3: 12.7%
Pick #4: 12.0% – 1:46 PM
As far as just Draft lottery odds are concerned, the #Rockets are in a great spot to get the best possible. The three worst teams get the same odds. The fourth-worst team, Charlotte, now has five wins more than Houston.
Pick #1: 14.0%
Pick #2: 13.4%
Pick #3: 12.7%
Pick #4: 12.0% – 1:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No players listed on Miami injury report for tonight in Charlotte other than those already out: Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven. – 1:36 PM
No players listed on Miami injury report for tonight in Charlotte other than those already out: Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven. – 1:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#1 just doin’ his thing 🔥
#LetsFly x @LaMelo Ball | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/pmC49OF1Rw – 1:35 PM
#1 just doin’ his thing 🔥
#LetsFly x @LaMelo Ball | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/pmC49OF1Rw – 1:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Another short Heat injury report for today’s game in Charlotte on the second night of a back-to-back:
Jovic (back), Lowry (knee) and Yurtseven (ankle) are out. Nothing else. – 1:31 PM
Another short Heat injury report for today’s game in Charlotte on the second night of a back-to-back:
Jovic (back), Lowry (knee) and Yurtseven (ankle) are out. Nothing else. – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Hornets: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs MIA 2/25
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Washington (R Foot strain) doubtful – 1:10 PM
Per Hornets: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs MIA 2/25
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Washington (R Foot strain) doubtful – 1:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Built momentum, now let’s roll with it.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/nxG6R2OEdu – 1:00 PM
Built momentum, now let’s roll with it.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/nxG6R2OEdu – 1:00 PM