Live stream: Heat 51, Hornets 54

The Miami Heat (32-28) play against the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Miami Heat 51, Charlotte Hornets 54 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat entered with the NBA's fifth-worst offense and Hornets entered with the second-worst offense. What did you expect?

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Hornets fell apart after the Smith Jr dunk, it's now just a 3 point game. All started with letting Kevin Love get open from beyond the arc, that can't happen –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Hornets 54, Heat 51. After falling behind by 22, the Heat closed the first half on a 25-6 run to cut the deficit to just three.

Halftime: Hornets 54, Heat 51. After falling behind by 22, the Heat closed the first half on a 25-6 run to cut the deficit to just three.

Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Kevin Love with 13 points and eight rebounds. –

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat on a 25-6 run to finish second quarter

Heat on a 25-6 run to finish second quarter

Only trail by 3 at the half –

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kevin starting to find his rhythm. 🔥

Kevin starting to find his rhythm. 🔥

Back-to-back 3s, scored our last 8 points

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From 22 down midway through second period, Heat close within 54-51 at half in Charlotte. Butler with 16 for Heat. Love with 13 points, 8 rebounds. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love up to 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting on threes and seven rebounds in 12 first-half minutes. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

With Bam Adebayo picking up his third foul, Heat turning to a lineup that features Kevin Love at center to close the first half. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn't played in a game in more than a year, it's impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – For a guy who was out of the league this season and hadn’t played in more than a year, it’s impressive how quickly Cody Zeller has been able to integrate himself. – 8:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now signs of life with 13-0 Heat run. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat on an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to 11. –

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Back-to-back triples for Boy Wonder

Back-to-back triples for Boy Wonder

Tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺

Rod Boone @rodboone

Spectrum Center after that Dennis Smith Jr. dunk on Max Strus and again after the replay. 7:57 PM Spectrum Center after that Dennis Smith Jr. dunk on Max Strus and again after the replay. pic.twitter.com/Bfa0vu7Leq

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro hits two straight threes after the Heat's 1 of 11 start from three-point range. Hornets lead down to 15. –

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Dennis Smith with the Hornets dunk of the season. NO DOUBT! RIP Max Strus ☠️

pic.twitter.com/5oo8FQ2Muo – 7:56 PM Dennis Smith with the Hornets dunk of the season. NO DOUBT! RIP Max Strus ☠️

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

My goodness, what a dunk by Dennis Smith Jr. –

Rod Boone @rodboone

Dennis Smith Jr. just posterized Max Strus and immediately barked at him. Ref Eric Lewis hit him with the tech. –

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

25-6 run in Charlotte, Heat down 20. Everything is fine. –

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 7 of 33 from field, 1 of 11 on 3s, down 42-22 in Charlotte.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Heat is shooting 7 of 33 from the field and 1 of 11 from three-point range. Hornets ahead 42-22.

The Heat is shooting 7 of 33 from the field and 1 of 11 from three-point range. Hornets ahead 42-22.

Heat currently with an offensive rating of 61.1 points scored per 100 possessions tonight. That's in the NBA's zero percentile for the season, in case you're wondering. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat trailing the Hornets 40-20 early in the second quarter. –

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Looking more & more like the Hornets won’t be 1 of the 3 teams w/ the best Lottery odds.

Looking more & more like the Hornets won't be 1 of the 3 teams w/ the best Lottery odds.

Not a surprise, because they have the best veteran talent among the bottom 4. But they're actually starting to play like it now. –

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, 4-6 against the bottom 5 teams in the East, down 31-16 to 18-43 Charlotte and naturally, 1 for 10, on threes. Don't know what to tell you; they are what they are. –

James Plowright @British_Buzz

An example of the progress LaMelo Ball has made defensively during the second half of the season. Fantastic defense chasing Robinson who's an elite off ball mover off screens. He then helps on Bam and finally finishes the possession by grabbing the rebound

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kentucky on Kentucky crime: Nick Richards swats Bam Adebayo's shot out of bounds. #Hornets lead Miami 29-16 heading into the second quarter. –

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Closest 3 of the night came on a Caleb Martin half court heave to finish the 1st

Closest 3 of the night came on a Caleb Martin half court heave to finish the 1st

Trail 29-16 –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Hornets 29, Heat 16.

End of first quarter: Hornets 29, Heat 16.

Heat is shooting 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) from the field and 1 of 9 (11.1 percent) on threes, and have already committed five turnovers. Just when you thought, it couldn't get worse … –

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat down 29-16 after one in Charlotte. This is reaching the point where the Heat might have to sharpen up on exactly how the play-in tournament works. eat 5 of 24 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s. –

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Kevin Love connects on his first basket with the Heat ☑️

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat going 10 deep for a second straight game with a bench rotation of Oladipo, Zeller, Strus, Martin and D. Robinson. –

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Now at 3 of 15 shooting for the Heat for everybody not named Jimmy Butler –

James Plowright @British_Buzz

I don't think the Hornets are going to reach 176… –

James Plowright @British_Buzz

For those who ask why is Thor playing over Kai, that first possession is the reason why. Miami go right at Kai putting him PnR action, they get the switch and draw the foul –

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Kevin Love for 3 ‼️ first points in a HEAT uni

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love makes his first shot in a Heat uniform on his seventh field-goal attempt — a spot-up three-pointer from the left wing. –

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench tonight: Kai Jones. –

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Broke up the fast break and turned it into his own bucket. Jimmy things.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler opens 2 of 3

Jimmy Butler opens 2 of 3

Rest of Heat 0 for 7 –

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat open 2 of 10 from field. Is there an offensive coordinator in the house? –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat has opened 2 of 9 from the field. –

Rod Boone @rodboone

Caught up with Cody Zeller pregame. He's excited to be with the Heat and, of course, one of his first games with his new team comes against his old team. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Per Hornets:

-Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

Per Hornets:

-Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

-PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. –

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Hornets (vs. Heat tonight):

Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

Per Hornets (vs. Heat tonight):

Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out. –

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Injury Report vs MIA

Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.

Injury Report vs MIA

Cody Martin (Left Knee Soreness) is out.

PJ Washington (R Foot Strain) is out.

#LetsFly | @NovantHealth

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kevin Love again starting for Heat, again alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Same starting five for the Heat tonight in Charlotte: Vincent, Herro, Butler, Love and Adebayo. –

Rod Boone @rodboone

Legs could be a bit weary for the #Hornets in the fourth quarter (or earlier) tonight. They had trouble with their chartered plane in Minnesota last night and didn't arrive in Charlotte until 5 a.m. this morning. –

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said JT Thor will start at power forward with PJ Washington's likely unavailability. Kai Jones will see backup time at PF and should bring in some at point in the first quarter.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From earlier: Feedback on, reaction from Kevin Love, who will try to play through hyperextended knee. And why Heat history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work: 5:53 PM From earlier: Feedback on, reaction from Kevin Love, who will try to play through hyperextended knee. And why Heat history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. 5:44 PM From earlier — Ira Winderman: Heat-76ers allowed to percolate and marinate before rivalry resumes Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Do new-look Heat still have a play-in look? 5:43 PM From earlier — ASK IRA: Do new-look Heat still have a play-in look? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat say Kevin Love will test knee pregame to see if he plays tonight in Charlotte. –

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kevin Love (hyperextended knee) is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Hornets. –

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

GOOD LUCK on the start of your 2nd season, @CharlotteFC! 👏⚽️

GOOD LUCK on the start of your 2nd season, @CharlotteFC! 👏⚽️

#LetsFly x #ForTheCrown

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kevin Love has been added to Miami's injury report as probable due to a hyperextended knee. –

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Really great leadership game from Pascal. Noon start, came out like the only one looking awake, kept ’em afloat, then closed it late.

Really great leadership game from Pascal. Noon start, came out like the only one looking awake, kept 'em afloat, then closed it late.

Raps now a game under .500 and 2.5 games behind Miami for 7th (who play Charlotte at 7pm). –

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kevin Love has a left knee issue. He's probable for tonight. –

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Big shoutout to our 704 contributors who will be turning Spectrum Center into an engaging artist showcase tonight! 🎨 Check out the Dr Pepper Pavilion & Corona Beach House for awesome activations courtesy of BLKMRKTCLT, @cltiscreative & @cltlab!

Big shoutout to our 704 contributors who will be turning Spectrum Center into an engaging artist showcase tonight! 🎨 Check out the Dr Pepper Pavilion & Corona Beach House for awesome activations courtesy of BLKMRKTCLT, @cltiscreative & @cltlab!

#704Night | @NovantHealth

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Love’s advice after debut, and why history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work for Heat. And Martin on his move to bench: 2:13 PM Love’s advice after debut, and why history suggests Love/Bam pairing could work for Heat. And Martin on his move to bench: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

David Hardisty @clutchfans

As far as just Draft lottery odds are concerned, the

Pick #1: 14.0%

Pick #2: 13.4%

Pick #3: 12.7%

As far as just Draft lottery odds are concerned, the #Rockets are in a great spot to get the best possible. The three worst teams get the same odds. The fourth-worst team, Charlotte, now has five wins more than Houston.
Pick #1: 14.0%
Pick #2: 13.4%
Pick #3: 12.7%
Pick #4: 12.0% –

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

No players listed on Miami injury report for tonight in Charlotte other than those already out: Lowry, Jovic, Yurtseven. –