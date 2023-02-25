Heat vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Miami Heat are spending $4,731,508 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $6,932,565 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@DuaneRankin
“Oh, I’m sure he’s going to be excited, he’s going to be amped up. But we are, too.”
Devin Booker on Jae Crowder as #Suns face #Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday.
Crowder made his Bucks debut Friday, scoring nine points (2-of-2 on 3s) in 16 minutes off the bench in a win vs. #Heat. – 2:32 AM