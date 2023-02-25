Ivica Zubac will miss his second straight game

Mark Medina: Clippers list Ivica Zubac as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Denver Nuggets. No one else is listed on the injury report.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After last night’s marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:
– Ivica Zubac out (calf)
– Boston/Preston out (G-League)
Good sign that PG and Kawhi are all set as of now after way too many regular season minutes. – 7:20 PM
After last night’s marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:
– Ivica Zubac out (calf)
– Boston/Preston out (G-League)
Good sign that PG and Kawhi are all set as of now after way too many regular season minutes. – 7:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac won’t be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.
Brandon Boston and Jason Preston also are out for G League duty. – 7:16 PM
Ivica Zubac won’t be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.
Brandon Boston and Jason Preston also are out for G League duty. – 7:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers list Ivica Zubac as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Denver Nuggets. No one else is listed on the injury report. – 7:16 PM
Clippers list Ivica Zubac as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Denver Nuggets. No one else is listed on the injury report. – 7:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ll also say this… defense should be better, obviously. But a lot of that comes down to PG as well. Teams seem to be their warmest when PG has been on the floor.
Since Jan. 7
– Mann/PG/Kawhi/Morris/Zu: 118.1 def. eff. in 142 min.
– Same, but Nico for PG: 104.7 in 52 min. – 7:01 PM
I’ll also say this… defense should be better, obviously. But a lot of that comes down to PG as well. Teams seem to be their warmest when PG has been on the floor.
Since Jan. 7
– Mann/PG/Kawhi/Morris/Zu: 118.1 def. eff. in 142 min.
– Same, but Nico for PG: 104.7 in 52 min. – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In addition to the Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris/Plumlee starting lineup
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté with Ivica Zubac out.
Keaton Wallace is inactive, along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. – 10:09 PM
In addition to the Westbrook/George/Leonard/Morris/Plumlee starting lineup
Clippers are activating Moussa Diabaté with Ivica Zubac out.
Keaton Wallace is inactive, along with Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston. – 10:09 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Ivica Zubac, out tonight, is more day to day moving forward. Zu did not do anything at practice yesterday but that was due to illness. – 9:06 PM
Ty Lue says Ivica Zubac, out tonight, is more day to day moving forward. Zu did not do anything at practice yesterday but that was due to illness. – 9:06 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Zubac is out tonight because of a knee issue. Had not practiced past two days because he was sick – 8:57 PM
Zubac is out tonight because of a knee issue. Had not practiced past two days because he was sick – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out tonight vs Kings and did not practice in recent days. Lue listed Zubac as “day-to-day.” – 8:54 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Ivica Zubac is out tonight vs Kings and did not practice in recent days. Lue listed Zubac as “day-to-day.” – 8:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says that Paul George is on a minute restriction. Ivica Zubac (out tonight) is day to day. – 8:54 PM
T Lue says that Paul George is on a minute restriction. Ivica Zubac (out tonight) is day to day. – 8:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Paul George will have restrictions on his minutes. Kawhi and Russ will not.
Ivica Zubac is out, and wasn’t able to practice either of the last two days, and Lue described his status as “day-to-day.” – 8:53 PM
Ty Lue says Paul George will have restrictions on his minutes. Kawhi and Russ will not.
Ivica Zubac is out, and wasn’t able to practice either of the last two days, and Lue described his status as “day-to-day.” – 8:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ivica Zubac is out tonight for the Clippers with a right calf strain.
KZ Okpala is out for Sacramento with bilateral knee soreness. – 8:37 PM
Ivica Zubac is out tonight for the Clippers with a right calf strain.
KZ Okpala is out for Sacramento with bilateral knee soreness. – 8:37 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: It really sounds like Friday’s starting lineup *could* be Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. Just based on Tyronn Lue’s description of what he is looking forward to after last night’s practice and ahead of today’s. We’ll see tomorrow -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / February 23, 2023
LA Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) and Paul George (right hamstring injury management) have been downgraded to out for Wednesday’s game against Utah. Ivica Zubac (left knee contusion) is questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
Teams are shooting 47.1 percent from the field so far this season, the highest in 30 years. Back in 1992-93, teams averaged only nine 3s attempted per game. Now, you have eight individual players averaging at least nine 3-point attempts per game. The jump shots come primarily from 3-point range instead of the midrange, and teams are taking advantage to score more efficiently in the paint. “The NBA is a very offensive game,” Zubac said. “They want to push the offense a lot. Everyone’s floor is spaced out. There’s a lot of space, and there’s a lot of space for guys to work. And you know, I think the guys that are in the league are more talented than — I don’t know, I think the level of talent in the league is incredible right now. I don’t know, guys are talented, and they want this to be an offensive game. So it is what it is.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023