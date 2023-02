Ivica Zubac will miss his second straight game

Teams are shooting 47.1 percent from the field so far this season, the highest in 30 years. Back in 1992-93, teams averaged only nine 3s attempted per game. Now, you have eight individual players averaging at least nine 3-point attempts per game. The jump shots come primarily from 3-point range instead of the midrange, and teams are taking advantage to score more efficiently in the paint. “The NBA is a very offensive game,” Zubac said. “They want to push the offense a lot. Everyone’s floor is spaced out. There’s a lot of space, and there’s a lot of space for guys to work. And you know, I think the guys that are in the league are more talented than — I don’t know, I think the level of talent in the league is incredible right now. I don’t know, guys are talented, and they want this to be an offensive game. So it is what it is.” -via The Athletic / January 11, 2023