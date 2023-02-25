Kings signing PJ Dozier for rest of season

Adrian Wojnarowski:The Kings are signing guard P.J. Dozier for the rest of the season, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. Dozier had had consecutive 10-day deals with Sacramento.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Can confirm per league source the Sacramento Kings have waived KZ Okpala and plan to sign PJ Dozier for the remainder of the season. Okpala, who has been out with a knee injury since returning from the All-Star break, is expected to undergo season-ending surgery. – 2:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that the Kings have waived KZ Okpala and plan to sign PJ Dozier for the remainder of the season. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 2:03 AM
Former Kings player PJ Dozier re-joined G League team Iowa Wolves for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / January 30, 2023
The Sacramento Kings have signed PJ Dozier to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. Dozier signed a 10-day contract with Sacramento on Jan. 9 and has appeared in three games for the Kings. -via NBA.com / January 19, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are signing guard PJ Dozier to a second 10-day contract, his agent Kevin Bradbury tells ESPN. Dozier has appeared in three games so far. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 19, 2023