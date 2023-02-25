Klay Thompson on Patrick Baldwin: He's got star potential

It might be early to make judgements off just 18 NBA games, but Klay Thompson has seen enough to declare the Warriors “got a steal,” with Patrick Baldwin Jr, the No. 28 overall selection in the NBA Draft last year. “He comes in and he’s probably shooting 45% from 3,” said Thompson, who knocked down 12 3-pointers in a 42-point performance. “He’s just oozing with potential. Beautiful, beautiful shot, though. Perfect form. At that height, he’s a prototypical main player and he’s got star potential so I love his humility about his work ethic. And it’s just exciting times. He’s a great prospect.”
Source: Jason Mastrodonato @ San Jose Mercury-News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Klay Thompson explains why Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. ‘has star potential’
Would LOVE to know what Klay said to JP here.
Klay Thompson in 22 games since Christmas: 34.9 mpg, 26.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 45.1 FG%, 43.6 3P% (12.0 3PA), 90.0 FT%
On the way to a fiery 42-point performance in a shorthanded win for the Warriors, Klay Thompson drilled 12 triples over the Rockets on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 1:00 PM
“It’s really exciting watching him play because the game kind of clicks when he’s out there.”
Patrick Baldwin Jr. made another strong case for more playing time in the Warriors’ win. Turning a blind eye is getting harder and harder to do. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:53 PM
From last night: After dropping 12 3-pointers against the Rockets, Klay Thompson reflected on how he can continue to evolve his game espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:34 PM
Klay Thompson revealed a conversation he had with Steve Kerr on Friday morning. Said he needs to rebound and playmake more consistently. “Steve was just telling me about how my game needs to evolve as I get older.” theathletic.com/4250805/2023/0… – 12:14 PM
KLAY THOMPSON. WALKING BUCKET 🪣
Thompson is the ONLY player in NBA history to:
💧 Record multiple games with 12+ 3PM in a season
💧 Score 40+ PTS without making a 2-point field goal
KLAY THOMPSON. WALKING BUCKET 🪣
Thompson is the ONLY player in NBA history to:
💧 Record multiple games with 12+ 3PM in a season
💧 Score 40+ PTS without making a 2-point field goal
Klay Thompson erupted for 42 points and 12 3s against the Rockets last night and then got reflective in his postgame press conference theathletic.com/4250805/2023/0… – 10:57 AM
Klay Thompson is 18-0 in 40-point games.
The only player with 10+ 40-point games all-time to be undefeated. pic.twitter.com/NbBfwT9ikr – 10:56 AM
Klay Thompson is 18-0 in 40-point games.
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 12-17 3P
✅ 6-6 FT
No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game without making a 2P:
42 — Thompson (2/24/23)
40 — Joe Dumars (11/8/94)
35 — Davis Bertans (2/17/21)
35 — Bojan Bogdanovic (3/6/22)
Watch Klay Thompson make history with 12 3-pointers in Warriors win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/25/wat… – 3:19 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Warriors 116, Rockets 101: Klay Thompson torches Houston ift.tt/xWZ9s6Y – 3:18 AM
Dat boy good! Leader of the 12+ club @Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/7hWAq3a4po – 3:00 AM
On the way to a fiery 42-point performance in a shorthanded win for the Warriors, Klay Thompson drilled 12 triples over the Rockets on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 2:50 AM
Klay Thompson just had his third career game with a dozen or more three-pointers against Houston.
Stephen Curry has two. The rest of the NBA — ever — has three.
https://t.co/KXMKaYnnqo pic.twitter.com/iAvgykecB9 – 1:02 AM
Klay Thompson just had his third career game with a dozen or more three-pointers against Houston.
Stephen Curry has two. The rest of the NBA — ever — has three.
Steve Kerr says Patrick Baldwin Jr played really well in this game and has a great feel for the game. Kerr was asked about PBJ playing the 5 due to foul trouble and Warriors lack of size, says he sees PBJ as more of a 3 or 4. #dubnation – 12:48 AM
Steve Kerr on Patrick Baldwin Jr.: “The game kind of clicks when he’s out there.”
Draymond being out helped PBJ get early minutes, but it’s clear he belongs when he’s out there and tonight was a huge example – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr on Patrick Baldwin Jr.: “The game kind of clicks when he’s out there.”
Patrick Baldwin Jr. got bumped into the rotation because of Draymond Green’s absence. Hit three 3s, had a putback, got a verticality stop at the rim in 16 good minutes. Kerr: “He’s a really good prospect. It’s exciting watching him play. The game clicks when he’s out there.” – 12:46 AM
Steve Kerr on Klay playing so well on a 35 minute back-to-back and how great that is for him mentally.
Said there was no minute restriction on him: pic.twitter.com/kufupUuBCW – 12:43 AM
Steve Kerr on Klay playing so well on a 35 minute back-to-back and how great that is for him mentally.
List of players with 12+ threes in a game in NBA history:
Klay 3
Steph 2
Kobe, LaVine, Marshall 1 – 12:42 AM
List of players with 12+ threes in a game in NBA history:
Klay 3
Steph 2
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s night: “He was brilliant tonight… He looked great out there, not only with his shooting but his rebounding was a factor.”
Kerr said 35 minutes on the second night of back-to-back is big time for Klay. – 12:41 AM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s night: “He was brilliant tonight… He looked great out there, not only with his shooting but his rebounding was a factor.”
Vintage Klay, the threes fly, and TyTy Washington get his first start. New for @gallerysports: Three takeaways from Friday’s loss to the Warriors gallerysports.com/klays-day-thre… – 12:32 AM
Correction: with all 12 of Klay’s field goals being 3-pointers, he has hit the most 3-pointers in a game without a single 2-pointer. – 12:27 AM
Klay Thompson’s hot hand helps shorthanded Warriors torch Rockets mercurynews.com/2023/02/24/kla… – 12:24 AM
Klay Thompson finishes with 42 points and 12 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 116-101 win over Houston.
Golden State made 26 triples as a team, one shy of tying a franchise record.
Dubs are 30-30 with 22 games left.
Drop your thoughts below. – 12:18 AM
Klay Thompson finishes with 42 points and 12 3-pointers in the Warriors’ 116-101 win over Houston.
Golden State made 26 triples as a team, one shy of tying a franchise record.
Dubs are 30-30 with 22 games left.
Games with 12+ three-pointers:
2 — Klay Thompson this month
2 — Steph Curry all-time pic.twitter.com/wLGlgUpVOP – 12:18 AM
Games with 12+ three-pointers:
2 — Klay Thompson this month
Klay Thompson goes off for 42 points and 12 3-pointers to propel the Warriors to a huge 116-101 win over the Rockets without Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins – 12:18 AM
Klay Thompson in Warriors’ 116-101 win over Houston: 42 points, 12-17 from deep.
Came through big time with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green watching from the bench and Andrew Wiggins not in the building – 12:17 AM
Klay Thompson in Warriors’ 116-101 win over Houston: 42 points, 12-17 from deep.
Klay tonight:
42 PTS (!!)
7 REB
12-17 3P (!!!)
Passes Steph for the most games ever with 12+ threes. pic.twitter.com/FVZzFbc8HL – 12:16 AM
Klay tonight:
42 PTS (!!)
7 REB
12-17 3P (!!!)
Klay Thompson finishes w 42 points on 12-of-19 shooting. All of them were 3s, making him the 5th player in NBA history to make at least 10FG w/o any of them being a 2.
He’s the 1st player in NBA history to make 12 3’s in multiple games in a single season. Both have come in Feb. – 12:16 AM
Klay Thompson finishes w 42 points on 12-of-19 shooting. All of them were 3s, making him the 5th player in NBA history to make at least 10FG w/o any of them being a 2.
Klay Thompson’s latest KT 8s are inspired by the personalized note that Kobe Bryant left in his Mamba Mentality book for Klay:
“Rings Rings Rings Rings…”
Klay won his 4th ring after. pic.twitter.com/RYPPRIZtdJ – 12:16 AM
Klay Thompson’s latest KT 8s are inspired by the personalized note that Kobe Bryant left in his Mamba Mentality book for Klay:
“Rings Rings Rings Rings…”
Klay Thompson’s two games against the Rockets this season
*41 points on 14/23 FG, 10/13 from 3 in November
*42 points on 12/19 FG, 12/19 from 3 tonight
22 made 3s in 72 minutes – 12:15 AM
Klay Thompson’s two games against the Rockets this season
*41 points on 14/23 FG, 10/13 from 3 in November
*42 points on 12/19 FG, 12/19 from 3 tonight
Klay Thompson has more games with 12 or more 3-pointers made than anyone in NBA history. – 12:14 AM
Klay games with 10+ threes:
4 — This season
4 — Last 7 seasons combined
Averaging a career high in 3s per game this season. pic.twitter.com/vjA3MrQqNc – 12:11 AM
Klay games with 10+ threes:
4 — This season
4 — Last 7 seasons combined
Klay Thompson has 36 points on 10 3-pointers. 10-of-14 from 3, 10-of-15 overall.
This is his ninth career game with 10 3’s, second-most all-time. Only Steph Curry has more such games (22). H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:01 AM
Klay Thompson has 36 points on 10 3-pointers. 10-of-14 from 3, 10-of-15 overall.
Klay Thompson’s shooting line so far tonight
36 points
10/15 FG
10/14 from 3
6/6 FTs – 11:59 PM
Klay Thompson’s shooting line so far tonight
36 points
10/15 FG
10/14 from 3
Klay Thompson knocks down his 10th 3-pointer of the night to put the Warriors up 101-86 with 8:38 left in the fourth.
Klay, playing in his second complete back-to-back, has a game-high 36 points and counting. – 11:59 PM
Klay Thompson knocks down his 10th 3-pointer of the night to put the Warriors up 101-86 with 8:38 left in the fourth.
Warriors to start the 4th
Jerome
Klay
DiVincenzo
PBJ
Looney – 11:54 PM
Warriors to start the 4th
Jerome
Klay
DiVincenzo
PBJ
Jordan Poole from 38-feet out before the buzzer put the Warriors up 66-49 at the half.
Klay Thompson has 17 points, Donte DiVincenzo and Poole each has 12. That trio went 6-for-9 from 3 in the second quarter. – 11:11 PM
Jordan Poole from 38-feet out before the buzzer put the Warriors up 66-49 at the half.
Jordan Poole hits a 3 at the buzzer and the Warriors lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime. Poole and and Donte DiVincenzo both have 12 points. Klay Thompson with 17.
Golden State has hit 14 3’s so far. – 11:11 PM
Jordan Poole hits a 3 at the buzzer and the Warriors lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime. Poole and and Donte DiVincenzo both have 12 points. Klay Thompson with 17.
Jordan Poole splashes the buzzer-beating 3 and the Warriors now lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime after outscoring Houston 40-23 in the second quarter
Klay: 17 points
Poole: 12 points
DiVincenzo: 12 points
Warriors are 14-for-27 from deep, good for 51.9% – 11:10 PM
Jordan Poole splashes the buzzer-beating 3 and the Warriors now lead the Rockets 66-49 at halftime after outscoring Houston 40-23 in the second quarter
Klay: 17 points
Poole: 12 points
DiVincenzo: 12 points
Patrick Baldwin Jr. now 27-of-57 from 3 in his brief NBA cameos. Two 3s in a rare first half stint tonight. – 10:58 PM
Warriors have made four 3-pointers to start the second quarter. Klay Thompson, Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody all got in on the fun. Golden State up 10, largest lead of the night. – 10:50 PM
Warriors’ Steve Kerr praises rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.: ‘I see a future rotation player’
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/xwosUGOTs4 – 10:47 PM
Warriors’ Steve Kerr praises rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr.: ‘I see a future rotation player’
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is checking in
Rejoice, Warriors Twitter – 10:44 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is checking in
Klay Thompson is 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the first quarter
The most free throws he has attempted all season is 6 – 10:36 PM
Klay Thompson is 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the first quarter
Moses Moody and Klay checking in
First-quarter minutes for Moody tonight – 10:28 PM
Moses Moody and Klay checking in
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
No Draymond, Steph, Wiggins, Andre, GP2 – 9:46 PM
Warriors starters tonight:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Warriors starters tonight vs Rockets
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 9:40 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Rockets
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Jonathan Kuminga
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody will be in the rotation for the Warriors tonight. He gave a detailed answer on Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr.‘s playing time pregame. Compared Moody to a young Kevon Looney.
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/bYfKJu9azn – 8:34 PM
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody will be in the rotation for the Warriors tonight. He gave a detailed answer on Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr.‘s playing time pregame. Compared Moody to a young Kevon Looney.
