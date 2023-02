Klay Thompson on Patrick Baldwin: He's got star potential

Klay Thompson doesn’t like to think there are two versions of himself or his game — pre-injuries versus post-injuries — nor does he follow the mindset that he’s “getting back” to who he was. He has found that it doesn’t do him any favors and results in him forcing his game. Instead, he says focusing on the current tasks at hand have allowed him to find stability. “I’m being myself and I was capable of these things in the past, and as long as my wrist still works, my feet work, I’ll forever be able to shoot the rock,” Thompson said after he scored 42 points on Friday night in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-101 win over the Houston Rockets. “So for me, it’s just about hunting great shots, and tonight I did that.” -via ESPN / February 25, 2023