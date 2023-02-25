Live stream: Nuggets 6, Grizzlies 6

The Denver Nuggets (42-18) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Denver Nuggets 6, Memphis Grizzlies 6 (Q1 09:00)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

After a series of sloppy possessions, Xavier Tillman and Jamal Murray trade buckets to open the scoring in Memphis. – 8:13 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Konchar came out like he was going to start, until Bane made a late entrance to the floor. – 8:10 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Running late

Running late @badunclep , so I will let you comment on these on your own. Your officials for Grizz vs. Nuggets.David Guthrie, Rodney Mott, Brandon Adair. – 8:07 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Since I'm courtside tonight and I know shoe reporting is all the rage, I can report that Kennedy Chandler is wearing Ja 1s. – 7:57 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Lost in Russ' debut was Bones Hyland's DNP. After Russ signing, Ty Lue sat with Bones – something he says didn't happen in Denver. He returns on Sunday still wondering what changed there. Bones to ESPN: "I just didn't like how everything went down there" 7:47 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Big game. Big pregame show. Come hang out.

✅

✅ Scoring in the NBA is out of control

✅ Nuggets look to widen the gap against the Grizz

Big game. Big pregame show. Come hang out. @DLineCo returns from the motherland✅ Scoring in the NBA is out of control✅ Nuggets look to widen the gap against the Grizz – 7:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

After last night’s marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:

– Ivica Zubac out (calf)

– Boston/Preston out (G-League)

After last night's marathon, Clippers bring same roster to Denver:– Ivica Zubac out (calf)– Boston/Preston out (G-League)Good sign that PG and Kawhi are all set as of now after way too many regular season minutes. – 7:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Looking forward to seeing how Memphis treats this game. It feels like they’re struggling to find the right formula, but there’s no doubt how talented they are if you can’t slow down Ja.

Looking forward to seeing how Memphis treats this game. It feels like they're struggling to find the right formula, but there's no doubt how talented they are if you can't slow down Ja.Big games needed for the Nuggets backcourt tonight. Will be watching Bruce Brown here. – 7:16 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ivica Zubac won’t be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.

Ivica Zubac won't be available (right calf strain) for a second straight game for the Clippers, who face first-place Denver tomorrow.Brandon Boston and Jason Preston also are out for G League duty. – 7:16 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers list Ivica Zubac as out for tomorrow's game vs the Denver Nuggets. No one else is listed on the injury report. – 7:16 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says Dewayne Dedmon will likely sit the next couple of games with the hip tightness that kept him out Thursday against Memphis and tonight against Boston. – 6:59 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Now it’s my goal, for sure” 😂

"Now it's my goal, for sure" 😂Jaren Jackson Jr talks with @TheFrankIsola & @SamMitchellNBA about potentially winning Defensive Player of the Year 3:22 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NBA says Knicks @ Kings on 3/9 will now be on TNT and Nets @ Bucks on 3/9 will no longer be on the network. Golden State at MEM on 3/9 will still be on TNT but tip off will change to 730 ET – 3:07 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

In the house for a @CHSAA playoff matchup for Denver East hosting Eaglecrest.

In the house for a @CHSAA playoff matchup for Denver East hosting Eaglecrest.Expecting this one to be packed to the brim. 2:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Big game for the Nuggets today. Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji are out. Jamal Murray isn’t on the injury report.

Big game for the Nuggets today. Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji are out. Jamal Murray isn't on the injury report.Memphis is 11-11 when Ja Morant has 4+ turnovers. That and foul trouble for Jaren Jackson is probably the biggest key for tonight. – 2:49 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors have their first 4-game winning streak of the season. They've won 7 of 8 games but 5 of them have come vs bottom-5 teams (and another vs MEM without 3 starters). Sked about to get tougher. They're in Cleveland tomorrow and can get back to .500 for the 1st time since Dec 9 – 2:29 PM