Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,841,396 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,603,902 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@LawMurrayTheNU
Might have been the quietest postgame locker room tonight for Clippers since Nuggets home loss 6 weeks ago – 3:00 AM
@NBABlackburn
Update: the Clippers defense is now just 0.1 points per 100 possessions better than the Nuggets defense after giving up 176 points to the Kings. – 2:18 AM
@ChrisPalmerNBA
The Denver Nuggets were involved in 3 of the 5 highest scoring games in NBA history. All took place at their old gym McNichols Arena in Denver over a 6 year period.
In the first 2 games the Nuggets were a combined 2-4 from three. This remains the fastest era in history. – 2:12 AM
@BasketNews_com
Highest scoring NBA games ever:
1. Nuggets 184-186 Pistons (1983)
2. Clippers 175-176 Kings (2023) 🥵
3. Spurs 171-166 Bucks (1982)
4. Hawks 161-168 Bulls (2019)
5. Nuggets 158-162 Warriors (1990) pic.twitter.com/zDKCPiHu9N – 2:07 AM