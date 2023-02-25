Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Denver Nuggets are spending $3,841,396 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,603,902 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Altitude 2

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray

@LawMurrayTheNU

Might have been the quietest postgame locker room tonight for Clippers since Nuggets home loss 6 weeks ago – Might have been the quietest postgame locker room tonight for Clippers since Nuggets home loss 6 weeks ago – 3:00 AM

Ryan Blackburn

@NBABlackburn

Update: the Clippers defense is now just 0.1 points per 100 possessions better than the Nuggets defense after giving up 176 points to the Kings. – Update: the Clippers defense is now just 0.1 points per 100 possessions better than the Nuggets defense after giving up 176 points to the Kings. – 2:18 AM

Chris Palmer

@ChrisPalmerNBA

The Denver Nuggets were involved in 3 of the 5 highest scoring games in NBA history. All took place at their old gym McNichols Arena in Denver over a 6 year period.

In the first 2 games the Nuggets were a combined 2-4 from three. This remains the fastest era in history. – The Denver Nuggets were involved in 3 of the 5 highest scoring games in NBA history. All took place at their old gym McNichols Arena in Denver over a 6 year period.In the first 2 games the Nuggets were a combined 2-4 from three. This remains the fastest era in history. – 2:12 AM