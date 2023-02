Live stream: Pacers 51, Magic 52

Moritz Wagner throws down the dunk on the pick and roll to cut the Pacers’ lead at the end of the first, but the Pacers are up 27-25. Pacers 8 of 24 from the floor, 4 of 11 from 3, 7 of 7 at the line. Magic 10 of 23, 2 of 7, 3 of 4. Nembhard six points, Franz Wagner seven. – 7:42 PM