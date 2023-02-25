Live stream: Pacers 51, Magic 52

Live stream: Pacers 51, Magic 52

Live stream: Pacers 51, Magic 52

February 25, 2023



Game streams

The Indiana Pacers (26-35) play against the Orlando Magic (25-35) at Amway Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

Indiana Pacers 51, Orlando Magic 52 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Magic-Pacers live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/DsjtjiV7sL pic.twitter.com/igMr8cTa4j8:15 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Magic up 52-51 at half. Pacers 19 of 50 from the floor, 6 of 21 from 3, 7 of 10 at the line. Magic 18 of 46, 3 of 14, 13 of 15. Jordan Nwora leading the Pacers with nine points. Franz Wagner leading Magic with 11. – 8:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
at the half.
@kroger | #sponsored

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Moe Wagner in the first half:
8 PTS
3 REB
2 AST
12 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Moritz Wagner

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 52, Indiana 51
#MagicTogether

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 52, Pacers 51.
Franz Wagner: 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Moe Wagner: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Goga Bitadze: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 8:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard with the long pass to Aaron Nesmith for the basket.

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 52, Pacers 51
Franz Wagner – 11 pts
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 4 rebs
Moe Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs
ORL – 39.1% FG | 21.4% 3PT
IND – 38% FG | 28.6% 3PT – 8:12 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers trail the Magic 52-51 at halftime. I thought the Pacers played better than the Magic in the second quarter, but they lost that frame. I thought they were worse in the first quarter but they were ahead. What do I know. Fun back and forth game. Nwora leads the Pacers with 9. – 8:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
at the half Saturday night in the O
at the half Saturday night in the O

brb

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Really impressive late clock shot by Myles Turner gives the Pacers the lead and a Nesmith layup makes it 53-50. – 8:09 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Some really good two-man defensive work on the right side there by Nembhard and Nesmith on Banchero and Wagner. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
slam‼️
slam‼️

Jordan Nwora with the dunk.

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Magic-Pacers with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/GubyJ1IYTq pic.twitter.com/wQt34tRUGP8:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze now in against the Pacers, making his Magic debut.
Jalen Smith, not Daniel Theis, getting the backup center minutes.
Game is tied at 40 with 5:25 left in the half. – 7:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Goga Bitadze checks in for the Magic. It’s his first NBA minutes ever in a non-Pacers uniform… and it comes against the Pacers.
Weird seeing him in a normal uniform number. – 7:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
steal ➡️ and one!
steal ➡️ and one!

Bennedict Mathurin with the tough defense & offense.

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Goga Bitadze is at the scorer’s table, set to make his Magic debut. – 7:56 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers 6 of 10 in the second. Magic 3 of 9. Really strong defense for the Pacers in this game even against an Orlando lineup that has some serious size. – 7:54 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Consecutive dunks for Jordan Nwora, the second of which comes with a foul on Banchero. Nwora at the line after the break with a chance to reach double digit points for the first time as a Pacer. – 7:54 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jordan Nwora with a good cut and a good finish. feel like he’s having his best performance as a Pacer so far. – 7:53 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Banchero’s going to win, and Mathurin or Kessler will finish second or third in some order. Ivey has a chance to sneak in there. – 7:51 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
future RoY runner-up or second runner-up Benn Mathurin just blocked a three-pointer after a flyby, then ran up the floor for an acrobatic up-and-under and-one finish. Really great sequence! – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
spin cycle.🔄
spin cycle.🔄

T.J. McConnell with the bucket.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith doing some serious work in there. Then Mathurin with a block and then a layup on the other side. Great sequence for him there. And pretty threading of the needle by McConnell. Pacers up 36-34. – 7:50 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Four blocks for Jalen Smith in 8:47 tonight. He’s been great. – 7:49 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Great pass and gorgeous reverse finish on the cut by Mathurin. It’s 34-34. – 7:48 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith for 3. He’s needed to see one of those go down. – 7:47 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Magic-Pacers! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/DsjtjiV7sL pic.twitter.com/TvpbsFuk8a7:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
after one.
after one.

@caresource | #sponsored

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has one of the quickest free-throw routines in the NBA. He breathes in, takes one quick dribble and then shoots it immediately.
Who else has a really short free-throw routine? – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith with the block.🚫
Jalen Smith with the block.🚫

he had 3 in the first quarter.👀

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Magic 27-25 after one quarter. Both teams struggling to put together consistently good offense so far. Pacers shot just 33%, but did well from deep and at the charity stripe. Nembhard leads with 6 points. – 7:42 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Moritz Wagner throws down the dunk on the pick and roll to cut the Pacers’ lead at the end of the first, but the Pacers are up 27-25. Pacers 8 of 24 from the floor, 4 of 11 from 3, 7 of 7 at the line. Magic 10 of 23, 2 of 7, 3 of 4. Nembhard six points, Franz Wagner seven. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Indiana 27, Orlando 25
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Ii8ETBWijr7:42 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner in the first quarter:
7 PTS
3-3 FG
@SASsoftware x @Franz Wagner

Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Pacers 27, Magic 25.
Franz Wagner: 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Orlando with 16 points in the paint. – 7:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
The @Charlotte Hornets held Miami to 16 points in the first quarter, the second-fewest they’ve allowed in any quarter this season (15 at Indiana, first quarter, Jan. 8).
#LetsFly
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Duarte for 3. He’s had a pretty good stretch. Pacers up 27-21. – 7:39 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Mathurin actually missed that layup because it was too easy. He went up there expecting something that never came. – 7:38 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Good stint for the Nwora-Smith frontcourt here with the second unit. Pacers up 24-21. – 7:38 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Good sequence there for Jalen Smith with the block and the rebound that turns into two Haliburton. free throws. Pacers up 24-19. – 7:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora from beyond the arc.👌

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Magic-Pacers with me and @DannyLeroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream app.link.nba.com/NateORLIND pic.twitter.com/MO5sJ1K4SF7:35 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Magic 7 of 17 so far. Pacers 6 of 17. – 7:33 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton, McConnell, Mathurin, Nwoara and Smith on the floor right here. Nwora with a deep 2 that ties the game at 17. – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hammered it home.🔨
hammered it home.🔨

T.J. McConnell with the assist to Jalen Smith's dunk.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tough.💪
tough.💪

Tyrese Haliburton gets the and one.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Wagner for 3 and the Magic are starting to find it. Wagner in particular is starting to find it. Magic up 15-13. – 7:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jalen Smith in as the backup big man in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Jalen Smith getting on the floor early tonight. – 7:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Moe Wagner subs in early for Wendell Carter Jr., who picked up his 3rd foul with 6:14 in the 1Q.
Bol Bol also checks in for Paolo Banchero. Much earlier than Paolo usually subs out for the first time.
Wonder if Jamahl Mosley is trying a new rotation with Jonathan Isaac out. – 7:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
dime & dunk.
dime & dunk.

Tyrese Haliburton dishes it to Myles Turner for the slam.

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Pacers are 4 of 12 so far but Magic are 3 of 11. – 7:22 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Haliburton gets the bucket and the foul. Gives Wendell Carter Jr. his third foul already. Pacers up 10-8. – 7:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Three fouls on Wendell Carter Jr with 6:14 to go in the first quarter. That’s huge for the Pacers. – 7:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Really slick behind the back pass from Tyrese Haliburton to get Myles Turner a dunk. Both teams currently struggling to create good shots, but that one was good. Pacers up 8-6 early. – 7:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard with the three to put us on the board.👌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/Krc0hvqNTR
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Magic-Pacers with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/DsjtjiVFij pic.twitter.com/Xz0eqXkH5T7:20 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Andrew Nembhard with the three to put us on the board.👌
📺: Bally Sports Indiana
💻: https://t.co/nPQuqhHrMt
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Some serious rock fighting going on in Orlando right now. – 7:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Magic-Pacers live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/GubyJ1IYTq pic.twitter.com/8sDIQDYDSh7:15 PM

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Nembhard for 3 gets the Pacers on the board. Magic up 5-3. – 7:13 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Magic win the tip and they’re underway in Orlando. Nesmith on Banchero to start. – 7:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,272 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA   and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Pacers fans in FL.🙌
Tyrese Haliburton signed autographs before tipoff tonight. pic.twitter.com/KnjMKNZvFl7:07 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Magic-Pacers with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/DsjtjiV7sL pic.twitter.com/IucEdRn0do7:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Magic-Pacers! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/GubyJ1Ir3S pic.twitter.com/Aj7BUM9ERn7:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
all love.💙
all love.💙

our staff caught up with Goga Bitadze before tonight's game in Orlando.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 🖐 in Orlando tonight.
first 🖐 in Orlando tonight.

@MotorolaUS | #sponsored

Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Not in Orlando but will be following and writing tonight. Pacers starters are as usual: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner. Magic-Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Orlando:
none.
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
I’ve covered bball games in a lot of arenas, none louder than Mackey when Indiana plays at Purdue. It’s not that Purdue fans shout louder than others, the acoustics of the place keep the noise confined. Tonight’s game could set a record for ear-piercing volume given the subplots. – 6:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jordan Nwora getting loose pregame.🔥

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will not play tonight due to left knee injury management.
#MagicTogether
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management) will not play tonight during the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the Indiana Pacers. – 6:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
in the zone.
in the zone.

@NerdWallet | #sponsored

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Magic-Pacers live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/GubyJ1Ir3S pic.twitter.com/Tqr4sxiD4W6:00 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
BackOutsideBoyz.
BackOutsideBoyz.

@NerdWallet | #sponsored

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
saturday night five let's get it 🪄

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Magic-Pacers at 7 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/DsjtjiVFij pic.twitter.com/UostsGTWXQ3:23 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics play Grant Williams less and Sam Hauser more in return to health. Was it a sign of changes to come, or simply a matchup decision against Indiana? https://t.co/YJZwnhc79O pic.twitter.com/VhfmOADBg73:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call tonight for Magic-Pacers at 7 PM ET with @Danny Leroux! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/GubyJ1Ir3S pic.twitter.com/obgnZcNH7Y3:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Bucks on March 1 vs the Orlando Magic.
Join us for an engaging pregame panel presented by @BMO_US featuring Women Trailblazers in Sports.
🎟 https://t.co/mKQqWoyzpE pic.twitter.com/3z4DnxrpMx3:01 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
let’s get ittt 🦁
good luck this season @OrlandoCitySC!
#VamosOrlando pic.twitter.com/KovaTZoWCq2:18 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Mad Ants have acquired guard Jordan Bone from the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for Lithuanian sharpshooter Deividas Sirvydis.
Bone was with the Pacers for SL 2021.
Sirvydis, who was in Pacers camp, has been limited to just six G League games this season due to injury (back). – 1:13 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Mad Ants have traded Deividas Sirvydis, who spent training camp and preseason with the Pacers, to the Wisconsin Herd for Jordan Bone. You may remember Bone from the Pacers 2021 summer league squad. Has been in the NBA for two different seasons. – 1:11 PM

