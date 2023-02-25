Live stream: Pelicans 28, Knicks 48

The New Orleans Pelicans (30-30) play against the New York Knicks (34-27) at Madison Square Garden

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 28, New York Knicks 48 (Q2 10:03)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Larry Nance Jr. fell hard on Quickley drive — stayed on the floor and now being helped to the locker room on teammates shoulders. – Larry Nance Jr. fell hard on Quickley drive — stayed on the floor and now being helped to the locker room on teammates shoulders. – 8:12 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The best college basketball note of the day is that Dan Hurley wore a Snake Plissken / Escape from New York T-shirt into his presser today at MSG 8:12 PM The best college basketball note of the day is that Dan Hurley wore a Snake Plissken / Escape from New York T-shirt into his presser today at MSG pic.twitter.com/xbJhs65Gms

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Here’s another note: The Pelicans have not come back from a first-quarter deficit bigger than 7 points to win a game this season (0-9). – Here’s another note: The Pelicans have not come back from a first-quarter deficit bigger than 7 points to win a game this season (0-9). – 8:11 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pretty lifeless first quarter from the Pels. Knicks hit 8 3s. Generated wide open ones way too easily. New Orleans meanwhile 1 of 12 from distance. – Pretty lifeless first quarter from the Pels. Knicks hit 8 3s. Generated wide open ones way too easily. New Orleans meanwhile 1 of 12 from distance. – 8:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans down big to the Knicks at the end of the first quarter, 44-24.

The Knicks killed it from 3, making 8 of 15 from deep (Pels went 1-12). Wild thing is, the Knicks had entered tonight with a 29.9 3PT% on the second night of back-to-backs. Pels can’t buy a break. – The Pelicans down big to the Knicks at the end of the first quarter, 44-24.The Knicks killed it from 3, making 8 of 15 from deep (Pels went 1-12). Wild thing is, the Knicks had entered tonight with a 29.9 3PT% on the second night of back-to-backs. Pels can’t buy a break. – 8:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Randle in the 1st quarter:

16 PTS

6-9 FG

4-6 3P

Leading the league in 1st quarter 3s this season. 8:08 PM Randle in the 1st quarter:16 PTS6-9 FG4-6 3PLeading the league in 1st quarter 3s this season. pic.twitter.com/YfaCgpV6Cu

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Randle has scored 62 points (on 38 FG attempts) over the Knicks last 5 quarters. – Randle has scored 62 points (on 38 FG attempts) over the Knicks last 5 quarters. – 8:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans give up 42 points in the first quarter – second most they’ve given up in the opening frame this season.

Knicks were 8/15 from 3 in the 1Q.

Pelicans were 1/12 from 3 in the 1Q. – Pelicans give up 42 points in the first quarter – second most they’ve given up in the opening frame this season.Knicks were 8/15 from 3 in the 1Q.Pelicans were 1/12 from 3 in the 1Q. – 8:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Knicks 42, Pelicans 26

Ingram 6 pts (3-7 FG)

Murphy 5 pts

Alvarado 4 pts

3-pointers

NYK: 8-15

NOP: 1-12 – End of the 1st: Knicks 42, Pelicans 26Ingram 6 pts (3-7 FG)Murphy 5 ptsAlvarado 4 pts3-pointersNYK: 8-15NOP: 1-12 – 8:07 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

This is easily the worst I’ve seen the Pelicans on defense this year – This is easily the worst I’ve seen the Pelicans on defense this year – 8:07 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

After putting up 46 last night Randle has 19 in the first quarter tonight. – After putting up 46 last night Randle has 19 in the first quarter tonight. – 8:05 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Randle may very well be playing the best offense AND defense of his career recently.

Tremendous individual effort on Ingram – Randle may very well be playing the best offense AND defense of his career recently.Tremendous individual effort on Ingram – 7:59 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Knicks are already 5-8 on 3s in the 1st quarter.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 1-7 on 3s, including two airballs. – The Knicks are already 5-8 on 3s in the 1st quarter.Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 1-7 on 3s, including two airballs. – 7:58 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

West standings are so tight that a West standings are so tight that a #Pelicans win tonight at New York means seventh place, while a loss could mean 10th (if Utah extends Spurs’ 15-game losing streak) – 7:56 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Numbers aren’t crazy – 3 assists last night, 3 already tonight — but RJ Barrett seems to be moving the ball better than at just about any point this season. – Numbers aren’t crazy – 3 assists last night, 3 already tonight — but RJ Barrett seems to be moving the ball better than at just about any point this season. – 7:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The dish by JV and cut for the bucket by Herb 🎯 7:52 PM The dish by JV and cut for the bucket by Herb 🎯 pic.twitter.com/RdsltaqGQ2

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Julius Randle picking up where he left off with eight points in two minutes. – Julius Randle picking up where he left off with eight points in two minutes. – 7:46 PM

Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV

Hey #NBA fans. On Monday at 7:30pm ET, I’m going to be hosting a #FREE WatchParty for the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks. I’ll be going live on @millionsdotco and I’ll be answering questions, giving my commentary, and watching with you! Link is in my bio to sign up. 7:33 PM Hey #NBA fans. On Monday at 7:30pm ET, I’m going to be hosting a #FREE WatchParty for the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks. I’ll be going live on @millionsdotco and I’ll be answering questions, giving my commentary, and watching with you! Link is in my bio to sign up. pic.twitter.com/IeVmQspM1S

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Josh Richardson

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumJosh RichardsonHerb JonesBrandon IngramJonas Valanciunas – 7:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Josh Richardson

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – Starters:CJ McCollumJosh RichardsonHerb JonesBrandon IngramJonas Valanciunas – 7:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dyson Daniels will be available for tonight’s game vs the Knicks, per the Pelicans.

Daniels missed the last 12 games. – Dyson Daniels will be available for tonight’s game vs the Knicks, per the Pelicans.Daniels missed the last 12 games. – 6:49 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Dyson Daniels is available, Pelicans say. Has missed the last 12 games with a right ankle sprain. – Dyson Daniels is available, Pelicans say. Has missed the last 12 games with a right ankle sprain. – 6:47 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is available for tonight’s game, Pelicans say.

Daniels has missed 12 games because of the injury. – Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is available for tonight’s game, Pelicans say.Daniels has missed 12 games because of the injury. – 6:47 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is available for tonight’s game at New York – Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain) is available for tonight’s game at New York – 6:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb told us he was getting a fit off today 🔥

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA 6:27 PM Herb told us he was getting a fit off today 🔥#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bOr3YECndy

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Tonight is the celebration of the last Knicks championship in 1973. A preview: 5:38 PM Tonight is the celebration of the last Knicks championship in 1973. A preview: pic.twitter.com/MLsnRRmonP

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(2/2) The report, which only covered the final two minutes of regulation, said no other missed calls or wrong calls were made. New York won the game 115-109. – (2/2) The report, which only covered the final two minutes of regulation, said no other missed calls or wrong calls were made. New York won the game 115-109. – 4:42 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) The NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report said the officiating crew erred on a key play late in the Wizards’ loss to the Knicks. With the score tied 109-109 with 45.0 seconds left, NY’s Jalen Brunson should have been called for a travel but wasn’t. Brunson scored 2.9 seconds later. – (1/2) The NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report said the officiating crew erred on a key play late in the Wizards’ loss to the Knicks. With the score tied 109-109 with 45.0 seconds left, NY’s Jalen Brunson should have been called for a travel but wasn’t. Brunson scored 2.9 seconds later. – 4:42 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Julius Randle (8.0 3PA) is getting up ≈ 2X as many 3s as Brandon Ingram (3.9 3PA). Pretty wild. – Julius Randle (8.0 3PA) is getting up ≈ 2X as many 3s as Brandon Ingram (3.9 3PA). Pretty wild. – 4:26 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirms Jalen Brunson traveled on the Knicks game winning bucket against the Wizards. 4:23 PM NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirms Jalen Brunson traveled on the Knicks game winning bucket against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ClEE5moLGY

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The NBA has announced the Sacramento Kings-New York Knicks game on March 9 at Golden 1 Center has been added to the TNT schedule. – The NBA has announced the Sacramento Kings-New York Knicks game on March 9 at Golden 1 Center has been added to the TNT schedule. – 4:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Best road records in the NBA this season:

1. Celtics (19-10)

2. Knicks (18-12)

3. Bucks (17-12)

4. Sixers (15-11)

5. Kings (16-13)

open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer/… – 3:57 PM Best road records in the NBA this season:1. Celtics (19-10)2. Knicks (18-12)3. Bucks (17-12)4. Sixers (15-11)5. Kings (16-13)

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: “At this point in the season, this is the best I’ve felt physically and mentally.”

Julius Randle credits work with trainer Amoila Cesar – who is with him in NY this season – as a factor in his physical/mental fitness this year: 3:43 PM From earlier: “At this point in the season, this is the best I’ve felt physically and mentally.”Julius Randle credits work with trainer Amoila Cesar – who is with him in NY this season – as a factor in his physical/mental fitness this year: sny.tv/articles/juliu…

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A few weeks after his coach said RJ Barrett will finish games ‘99 percent of the time,’ the young forward’s status as a closer is in flux 3:26 PM A few weeks after his coach said RJ Barrett will finish games ‘99 percent of the time,’ the young forward’s status as a closer is in flux nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Ian Begley @IanBegley

NBA says Knicks @ Kings on 3/9 will now be on TNT and Nets @ Bucks on 3/9 will no longer be on the network. Golden State at MEM on 3/9 will still be on TNT but tip off will change to 730 ET – NBA says Knicks @ Kings on 3/9 will now be on TNT and Nets @ Bucks on 3/9 will no longer be on the network. Golden State at MEM on 3/9 will still be on TNT but tip off will change to 730 ET – 3:07 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1977, Pete Maravich scored a career-high and @utahjazz record 68 points in a win over the Knicks.

Maravich added six rebounds and six assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 65p/5r/5a in a game.

Subscribe: 3:04 PM 📅 On this day in 1977, Pete Maravich scored a career-high and @utahjazz record 68 points in a win over the Knicks.Maravich added six rebounds and six assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 65p/5r/5a in a game.Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans are not favored in tonight’s matchup against the Knicks, but New York is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Willie Green may have also found something in Toronto: the three most oft-used lineups all posted positive net ratings. pic.twitter.com/SuU2eEYYCR – 3:03 PM The Pelicans are not favored in tonight’s matchup against the Knicks, but New York is on the second night of a back-to-back.Willie Green may have also found something in Toronto: the three most oft-used lineups all posted positive net ratings. thebirdwrites.com/2023/2/25/2361…

New York Knicks @nyknicks

It’s Game Day ❗️

⭐️The Golden Anniversary of the 1973 Knicks will be celebrated tonight ⭐️ 2:41 PM It’s Game Day ❗️⭐️The Golden Anniversary of the 1973 Knicks will be celebrated tonight ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0ruOyn8zIT

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

The Kings have been added to the NBA’s nationally televised schedule.

The New York at Sacramento game will now be televised by TNT on Thursday, March 9th. Game will still tip at 7:00p. – The Kings have been added to the NBA’s nationally televised schedule.The New York at Sacramento game will now be televised by TNT on Thursday, March 9th. Game will still tip at 7:00p. – 2:37 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The MSG crew turning over the court from the Big East for the Knicks game 2:22 PM The MSG crew turning over the court from the Big East for the Knicks game pic.twitter.com/Q2L46Q2wAc

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

New York at Sacramento on 3/9 will now be televised by @NBAonTNT 👀 2:19 PM New York at Sacramento on 3/9 will now be televised by @NBAonTNT 👀 pic.twitter.com/eH4IvRRHPk

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Sacramento Kings earned another national TV game 🟣🔦

And the Nets lost a national TV game to the Knicks. 2:11 PM Sacramento Kings earned another national TV game 🟣🔦And the Nets lost a national TV game to the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/fSEHUh0G2r

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks added to TNT schedule with Nets dumped. Things happen. 2:08 PM Knicks added to TNT schedule with Nets dumped. Things happen. pic.twitter.com/hoOynncaOJ

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

A symbol of a shift in New York?

The Knicks vs. Kings on March 9 will now be televised on TNT.

It replaces the Nets vs. Bucks. – A symbol of a shift in New York?The Knicks vs. Kings on March 9 will now be televised on TNT.It replaces the Nets vs. Bucks. – 2:06 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kings score 176, get a TNT game the next day. Their game against Knicks on March 9 picked up. Nets-Bucks dropped. – Kings score 176, get a TNT game the next day. Their game against Knicks on March 9 picked up. Nets-Bucks dropped. – 2:03 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Knicks-Kings on Thursday picked up by TNT.

National TV Kings. Light the beam for that too. – Knicks-Kings on Thursday picked up by TNT.National TV Kings. Light the beam for that too. – 2:01 PM