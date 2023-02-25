Pelicans vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The New Orleans Pelicans are spending $4,945,266 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,318,333 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!