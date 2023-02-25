Live stream: Raptors 44, Pistons 44

The Toronto Raptors (29-31) play against the Detroit Pistons (15-45) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Toronto Raptors 44, Detroit Pistons 44 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
All tied up at the half.
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 13 PTS / 13 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 6 PTS / 6 AST / 1 BLK
🔹@James Wiseman: 6 PTS / 4 REB
@PlayGunLake | #Ad pic.twitter.com/zdXj7vLWsK – 1:13 PM
All tied up at the half.
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 13 PTS / 13 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 6 PTS / 6 AST / 1 BLK
🔹@James Wiseman: 6 PTS / 4 REB
@PlayGunLake | #Ad pic.twitter.com/zdXj7vLWsK – 1:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pistons-Raptors tied 44-44 at half. Toronto has got to the line 20 times but is 12/20. Pistons have a 13-4 edge on offensive glass. Both teams missing many shots. Siakam leads all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. – 1:09 PM
Pistons-Raptors tied 44-44 at half. Toronto has got to the line 20 times but is 12/20. Pistons have a 13-4 edge on offensive glass. Both teams missing many shots. Siakam leads all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. – 1:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Sure, this is the time of day that the Raptors usually practice, but not every player practices like they play. Most don’t. Siakam does. He’s the first guy in the gym every morning, getting in a full workout before noon, and it’s showing today. He carried them in that first half. – 1:09 PM
Sure, this is the time of day that the Raptors usually practice, but not every player practices like they play. Most don’t. Siakam does. He’s the first guy in the gym every morning, getting in a full workout before noon, and it’s showing today. He carried them in that first half. – 1:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 44, Raptors 44.
The two teams are a combined 5-28 from 3. Yuck. I do feel DET has been the better team. Shot selection & making needs to be bit better.
Bagley: 13 points & 13 rebounds
IVey/Wiseman: 6p each … Ivey with six assists too.
theathletic.com/4247081/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
HALFTIME: Pistons 44, Raptors 44.
The two teams are a combined 5-28 from 3. Yuck. I do feel DET has been the better team. Shot selection & making needs to be bit better.
Bagley: 13 points & 13 rebounds
IVey/Wiseman: 6p each … Ivey with six assists too.
theathletic.com/4247081/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 44, Raptors 44. This game isn’t going to set any scoring records, both teams are below 40% shooting. But Toronto’s 12-20 at the line and the Pistons are only 3-6.
Bagley: 13 points, 13 rebounds
Ivey: 6 points, 6 assists
Wiseman: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 1:08 PM
Halftime: Pistons 44, Raptors 44. This game isn’t going to set any scoring records, both teams are below 40% shooting. But Toronto’s 12-20 at the line and the Pistons are only 3-6.
Bagley: 13 points, 13 rebounds
Ivey: 6 points, 6 assists
Wiseman: 6 points, 4 rebounds – 1:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors-Pistons 44-44 at half; it hasn’t been gruesome but it hasn’t been far off
Siakam’s got 18 – 1:08 PM
Raptors-Pistons 44-44 at half; it hasn’t been gruesome but it hasn’t been far off
Siakam’s got 18 – 1:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back in his bag.
@Marvin Bagley has 13 PTS / 13 REB in 13 minutes of action so far👏 pic.twitter.com/zhKvkeqTn6 – 1:08 PM
Back in his bag.
@Marvin Bagley has 13 PTS / 13 REB in 13 minutes of action so far👏 pic.twitter.com/zhKvkeqTn6 – 1:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 44, #Raptors 44.
Bagley: 13 pts, 12 rebs
Ivey: 6 pts, 2 rebs, 6 asts
Wiseman: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Livers: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 1:08 PM
Halftime: #Pistons 44, #Raptors 44.
Bagley: 13 pts, 12 rebs
Ivey: 6 pts, 2 rebs, 6 asts
Wiseman: 6 pts, 4 rebs
Livers: 6 pts, 2 rebs – 1:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Buffed up.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bcLUhn7blR – 1:07 PM
Buffed up.
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/bcLUhn7blR – 1:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
James Wiseman & Marvin Bagley Spider-Man meme. pic.twitter.com/ugbgqonClo – 1:07 PM
James Wiseman & Marvin Bagley Spider-Man meme. pic.twitter.com/ugbgqonClo – 1:07 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley should have 15 points. He’s 1-4 at the line and just missed a bunny. Still, strong return for him today. – 1:02 PM
Bagley should have 15 points. He’s 1-4 at the line and just missed a bunny. Still, strong return for him today. – 1:02 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley officially has a double-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds in 10 minutes – 1:01 PM
Bagley officially has a double-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds in 10 minutes – 1:01 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are out-rebounding the Raptors 31-18 in the first half so far.
Stewart, Wiseman and Bagley have 19, more than Toronto as a team. – 1:00 PM
Pistons are out-rebounding the Raptors 31-18 in the first half so far.
Stewart, Wiseman and Bagley have 19, more than Toronto as a team. – 1:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching @Toronto Raptors @Detroit Pistons in Detroit—-Raps fans can be heard throughout the arena…even George/Greg on Pistons TV mentioned it. Now about those throwback, teal Pistons uniforms….. – 1:00 PM
Watching @Toronto Raptors @Detroit Pistons in Detroit—-Raps fans can be heard throughout the arena…even George/Greg on Pistons TV mentioned it. Now about those throwback, teal Pistons uniforms….. – 1:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have a slight 40-38 lead over the #Raptors with 4:30 left in the half. – 12:58 PM
The #Pistons have a slight 40-38 lead over the #Raptors with 4:30 left in the half. – 12:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Rarely see the Raptors lose the possession battle like this. They’re being out-shot 41-31, the result of a 30-17 rebounding disparity. Pistons have 11 offensive boards and, not unrelated, a 4-point lead. – 12:53 PM
Rarely see the Raptors lose the possession battle like this. They’re being out-shot 41-31, the result of a 30-17 rebounding disparity. Pistons have 11 offensive boards and, not unrelated, a 4-point lead. – 12:53 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which NBA players run the most miles per game?
LaMelo Ball, 2.8
Fred VanVleet, 2.77
Terry Rozier, 2.74
Mikal Bridges, 2.73
Pascal Siakam, 2.72
Dejounte Murray, 2.69
Tyler Herro, 2.69
Scottie Barnes, 2.68
C.J. McCollum, 2.64
More player-tracking data: basketballnews.com/stories/tracki… – 12:49 PM
Which NBA players run the most miles per game?
LaMelo Ball, 2.8
Fred VanVleet, 2.77
Terry Rozier, 2.74
Mikal Bridges, 2.73
Pascal Siakam, 2.72
Dejounte Murray, 2.69
Tyler Herro, 2.69
Scottie Barnes, 2.68
C.J. McCollum, 2.64
More player-tracking data: basketballnews.com/stories/tracki… – 12:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
RJ Hampton just made his Pistons debut, much earlier than expected. – 12:48 PM
RJ Hampton just made his Pistons debut, much earlier than expected. – 12:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley has 11 points and 8 rebounds with 8 minutes left in the half – in his first game since Jan. 2. – 12:47 PM
Marvin Bagley has 11 points and 8 rebounds with 8 minutes left in the half – in his first game since Jan. 2. – 12:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley has 9 points and 8 rebounds with 8 minutes left in the half – in his first game since Jan. 2. – 12:46 PM
Marvin Bagley has 9 points and 8 rebounds with 8 minutes left in the half – in his first game since Jan. 2. – 12:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Marvin Bagley: 11 points and 9 rebounds … with 8:15 left in the first half. – 12:46 PM
Marvin Bagley: 11 points and 9 rebounds … with 8:15 left in the first half. – 12:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bagley has 9 points and 7 rebounds in 8 minutes. Just missed a pair of free throws, but otherwise he’s been really good – 12:45 PM
Bagley has 9 points and 7 rebounds in 8 minutes. Just missed a pair of free throws, but otherwise he’s been really good – 12:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley is one point and three rebounds shy of a first-half double-double.
He’s played eight minutes. – 12:44 PM
Bagley is one point and three rebounds shy of a first-half double-double.
He’s played eight minutes. – 12:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thad Young is a nice man but he just about ended Alec Burks with a blind screen. Geez. – 12:42 PM
Thad Young is a nice man but he just about ended Alec Burks with a blind screen. Geez. – 12:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
RIP and deepest condolences to the family on the passing of Don Shane, who was a tremendous sports anchor/reporter in Detroit, Chicago and Boston. He was an outstanding professional who brought it every night. He touched many, many lives. – 12:40 PM
RIP and deepest condolences to the family on the passing of Don Shane, who was a tremendous sports anchor/reporter in Detroit, Chicago and Boston. He was an outstanding professional who brought it every night. He touched many, many lives. – 12:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 22, Raptors 22. Both teams are shooting 35% from the floor. Bagley has 7 points and 3 rebounds in his first game back since Jan. 2. Ivey’s doing a great job as a conductor.
Wiseman: 4 points, 3 rebounds
Ivey: 4 points, 5 assists – 12:39 PM
End of 1: Pistons 22, Raptors 22. Both teams are shooting 35% from the floor. Bagley has 7 points and 3 rebounds in his first game back since Jan. 2. Ivey’s doing a great job as a conductor.
Wiseman: 4 points, 3 rebounds
Ivey: 4 points, 5 assists – 12:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
22-22 after a quarter in Detroit
Siakam’s got 13, teams a combined 35 per cent from the field – 12:39 PM
22-22 after a quarter in Detroit
Siakam’s got 13, teams a combined 35 per cent from the field – 12:39 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scrappy first quarter as you might expect, given the hour. Pistons-Raptors tied at 22 as teams combine to shoot 17/49 and 3/17 from 3. Pace is pretty high and defensive effort not bad either. Some shot-making would be nice. – 12:38 PM
Scrappy first quarter as you might expect, given the hour. Pistons-Raptors tied at 22 as teams combine to shoot 17/49 and 3/17 from 3. Pace is pretty high and defensive effort not bad either. Some shot-making would be nice. – 12:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Beef Stew protecting the paint🚫
#Pistons | @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/zb9Vqk89Il – 12:38 PM
Beef Stew protecting the paint🚫
#Pistons | @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/zb9Vqk89Il – 12:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kings-Clippers, this is not. Tied at 22 after 1Q. Raptors and Pistons are shooting a combined 17-for-49 (35%), including 3-for-17 from 3. Definitely a noon start. – 12:38 PM
Kings-Clippers, this is not. Tied at 22 after 1Q. Raptors and Pistons are shooting a combined 17-for-49 (35%), including 3-for-17 from 3. Definitely a noon start. – 12:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 22, Raptors 22.
Jaden Ivey is responsible for 17 of the team’s points. Just some tremendous passing this quarter.
theathletic.com/4247081/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
END OF 1Q: Pistons 22, Raptors 22.
Jaden Ivey is responsible for 17 of the team’s points. Just some tremendous passing this quarter.
theathletic.com/4247081/2023/0… – 12:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 22, #Raptors 22.
Bagley: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 1 reb, 5 asts
Wiseman: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Pascal Siakam: 13 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast – 12:37 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 22, #Raptors 22.
Bagley: 6 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 1 reb, 5 asts
Wiseman: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Pascal Siakam: 13 pts, 2 rebs, 1 ast – 12:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley’s shaking off some rust offensively in his first game back, but he has a couple of rebounds and a nice contest on Siakam. – 12:30 PM
Bagley’s shaking off some rust offensively in his first game back, but he has a couple of rebounds and a nice contest on Siakam. – 12:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Raptors 14, Pistons 11 with 2:53 to play. Detroit’s 5-17 from the floor and Toronto is 5-19. Three more quarters of this and there will be enough bricks to rebuild that house that burned down next to the LCA – 12:30 PM
Raptors 14, Pistons 11 with 2:53 to play. Detroit’s 5-17 from the floor and Toronto is 5-19. Three more quarters of this and there will be enough bricks to rebuild that house that burned down next to the LCA – 12:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The FIND: @ScottBarnes561
The FINISH: @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/kY5aMlolG1 – 12:25 PM
The FIND: @ScottBarnes561
The FINISH: @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/kY5aMlolG1 – 12:25 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wiseman getting active right away💪
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/xrGnYgvmRi – 12:22 PM
Wiseman getting active right away💪
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/xrGnYgvmRi – 12:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
All five Raptors defenders were in front of Ivey before he pushed the ball and finished that layup. Wasn’t a transition bucket, but felt like one because of his speed – 12:20 PM
All five Raptors defenders were in front of Ivey before he pushed the ball and finished that layup. Wasn’t a transition bucket, but felt like one because of his speed – 12:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pistons lead Raptors 9-8 midway through 1st. Some sleepy basketball so far, teams combined to shoot 7/28. Size and quickness of Stewart and Wiseman giving Raptors some trouble on glass. – 12:19 PM
Pistons lead Raptors 9-8 midway through 1st. Some sleepy basketball so far, teams combined to shoot 7/28. Size and quickness of Stewart and Wiseman giving Raptors some trouble on glass. – 12:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
9-8 Pistons at first timeout; last time we were there, Raptors went off the board to get Ivey slowed down with Jeff Dowtin Jr.
And now Dowtin’s back in the conversation
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 12:19 PM
9-8 Pistons at first timeout; last time we were there, Raptors went off the board to get Ivey slowed down with Jeff Dowtin Jr.
And now Dowtin’s back in the conversation
thestar.com/sports/raptors… – 12:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons up 9-8 early over Toronto.
Really good minutes from Beef Stew and Wiseman. They’ve got seven combined.
Ivey with some good looks. – 12:18 PM
Pistons up 9-8 early over Toronto.
Really good minutes from Beef Stew and Wiseman. They’ve got seven combined.
Ivey with some good looks. – 12:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 9-8 with 6:24 left in the first quarter. A lot of energy early on. – 12:18 PM
The #Pistons lead 9-8 with 6:24 left in the first quarter. A lot of energy early on. – 12:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons up 9-8 early over Toronto.
Really good minutes from Beef Stew and Wiseman. Both have seven.
Ivey with some good looks. – 12:18 PM
Pistons up 9-8 early over Toronto.
Really good minutes from Beef Stew and Wiseman. Both have seven.
Ivey with some good looks. – 12:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons missing a lot of wide-open 3s but the overall energy has been good, especially defensively. – 12:16 PM
Pistons missing a lot of wide-open 3s but the overall energy has been good, especially defensively. – 12:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons are playing with life for such an early start. Stewart just blocked Poeltl’s dunk. – 12:15 PM
The Pistons are playing with life for such an early start. Stewart just blocked Poeltl’s dunk. – 12:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Really like how Ivey’s moving the ball. He’s assisted all three of Detroit’s buckets so far – 12:15 PM
Really like how Ivey’s moving the ball. He’s assisted all three of Detroit’s buckets so far – 12:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Another bucket for Wiseman, this time a dunk off of a dumpoff pass from Ivey – 12:12 PM
Another bucket for Wiseman, this time a dunk off of a dumpoff pass from Ivey – 12:12 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Always worth the drive to Detroit. Live on @Sportsnet … pic.twitter.com/6k11hthdTK – 12:12 PM
Always worth the drive to Detroit. Live on @Sportsnet … pic.twitter.com/6k11hthdTK – 12:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In his first start, Wiseman gets Detroit on the board right after the opening tip with a layup – 12:11 PM
In his first start, Wiseman gets Detroit on the board right after the opening tip with a layup – 12:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons waste no time and go to Wiseman right away. He gets things going with a jumphook inside. – 12:11 PM
The Pistons waste no time and go to Wiseman right away. He gets things going with a jumphook inside. – 12:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wiseman scores the game’s first bucket. Nice finish over Poeltl. Nice lob entry by Ivey. – 12:10 PM
Wiseman scores the game’s first bucket. Nice finish over Poeltl. Nice lob entry by Ivey. – 12:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
TIME TO REV UP ⏫
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qwrubuFciM – 12:10 PM
TIME TO REV UP ⏫
@Ticketmaster | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qwrubuFciM – 12:10 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Been thinking about this a lot lately. What’s the LEAST the Raptors would have to do this season for you to call this season a success? Make the play-in, make the playoffs, push a first round series to 6 or 7 games with some close losses, or make the second round? – 11:56 AM
Been thinking about this a lot lately. What’s the LEAST the Raptors would have to do this season for you to call this season a success? Make the play-in, make the playoffs, push a first round series to 6 or 7 games with some close losses, or make the second round? – 11:56 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
With Jalen Duren out, James Wiseman is making his first start with the Pistons. – 11:42 AM
With Jalen Duren out, James Wiseman is making his first start with the Pistons. – 11:42 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman gets his first start for the #Pistons, alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 11:41 AM
James Wiseman gets his first start for the #Pistons, alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. – 11:41 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Wiseman will start tonight, along with Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. Jalen Duren is out. – 11:40 AM
James Wiseman will start tonight, along with Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. Jalen Duren is out. – 11:40 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
LES get this shhh! LES get this shhh! LES get this shhh! pic.twitter.com/BBRUry0SFK – 11:36 AM
LES get this shhh! LES get this shhh! LES get this shhh! pic.twitter.com/BBRUry0SFK – 11:36 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
James Wiseman gets some pregame work in ahead of his home debut for the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/BSN6Dqk1gL – 11:22 AM
James Wiseman gets some pregame work in ahead of his home debut for the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/BSN6Dqk1gL – 11:22 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/ETA8sc34VQ – 11:20 AM
Today’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth.
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/ETA8sc34VQ – 11:20 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl, Trent Jr. start vs. Pistons. – 11:13 AM
Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl, Trent Jr. start vs. Pistons. – 11:13 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Early-rising Raptors PR crew reports VanVleet still inactive for personal reasons so Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl start soon in Detroit – 11:04 AM
Early-rising Raptors PR crew reports VanVleet still inactive for personal reasons so Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl start soon in Detroit – 11:04 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Can the Raptors make a run to the playoffs?
@ScottBarnes561 tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he has confidence in Toronto.
#WeTheNorth | @Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/owvuOLPCYY – 10:48 AM
Can the Raptors make a run to the playoffs?
@ScottBarnes561 tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he has confidence in Toronto.
#WeTheNorth | @Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/owvuOLPCYY – 10:48 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
No Fred VanVleet for Raptors today vs. Pistons. He remains day-to-day with personal issue. – 10:46 AM
No Fred VanVleet for Raptors today vs. Pistons. He remains day-to-day with personal issue. – 10:46 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors play at noon on a Saturday?
Shall we pretend it’s the first game of the playoffs and the NBA hates Canada? – 10:31 AM
Raptors play at noon on a Saturday?
Shall we pretend it’s the first game of the playoffs and the NBA hates Canada? – 10:31 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Bagley’s back and he expects Bagley will replace Duren’s minutes today. Duren has “two bad wheels,” referring to his ankle injuries he’s suffered in the past couple of weeks. – 10:22 AM
Casey said Bagley’s back and he expects Bagley will replace Duren’s minutes today. Duren has “two bad wheels,” referring to his ankle injuries he’s suffered in the past couple of weeks. – 10:22 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey said RJ Hampton hasn’t had a chance to practice, so there’s no preplans for him to play unless an opportunity presents itself. – 10:21 AM
Dwane Casey said RJ Hampton hasn’t had a chance to practice, so there’s no preplans for him to play unless an opportunity presents itself. – 10:21 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 12-17 3P
✅ 6-6 FT
No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game without making a 2P:
42 — Thompson (2/24/23)
40 — Joe Dumars (11/8/94)
35 — Davis Bertans (2/17/21)
35 — Bojan Bogdanovic (3/6/22)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Klay Thompson last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 12-17 3P
✅ 6-6 FT
No player in NBA history has scored more points in a game without making a 2P:
42 — Thompson (2/24/23)
40 — Joe Dumars (11/8/94)
35 — Davis Bertans (2/17/21)
35 — Bojan Bogdanovic (3/6/22)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
RJ Hampton here pregame getting in some extra work. pic.twitter.com/mFlLYlVzBu – 9:32 AM
RJ Hampton here pregame getting in some extra work. pic.twitter.com/mFlLYlVzBu – 9:32 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Clockin’ in early
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/sqI3oRqyhi – 9:27 AM
Clockin’ in early
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/sqI3oRqyhi – 9:27 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Wake up, it’s game day!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⏰ 12PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/runB4fxQFO – 9:11 AM
Wake up, it’s game day!
🆚 @Toronto Raptors
⏰ 12PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/runB4fxQFO – 9:11 AM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
More life to the young King 👑 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/ZHrXMz9ORE – 8:59 AM
More life to the young King 👑 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/ZHrXMz9ORE – 8:59 AM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Our young core is leaving it all on the court to represent the Legends and Champions who started it all. More unforgettable memories and experiences are yet to be made with those who share a common love: Pistons basketball.
Lock in your membership ➡️ https://t.co/G8egWx4lEz pic.twitter.com/OEgJ712aq2 – 8:30 AM
Our young core is leaving it all on the court to represent the Legends and Champions who started it all. More unforgettable memories and experiences are yet to be made with those who share a common love: Pistons basketball.
Lock in your membership ➡️ https://t.co/G8egWx4lEz pic.twitter.com/OEgJ712aq2 – 8:30 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Jeff Dowtin Jr. has one of the most difficult jobs in the NBA. Getting it right could change his career: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 8:23 AM
Jeff Dowtin Jr. has one of the most difficult jobs in the NBA. Getting it right could change his career: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 8:23 AM