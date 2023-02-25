Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffers abdominal strain, out against Sacramento

Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury designation has changed from hip flexor strain to abdominal strain. The Thunder specified the injury after taking a further look at SGA upon returning to OKC. SGA is out for tomorrow night with the abdominal strain and right ankle soreness.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle soreness; abdominal strain) is listed as out for Sunday’s game vs. Kings – 5:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Oklahoma City Thunder has ruled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to right ankle soreness. – 5:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings will be in Oklahoma City tomorrow night where the Thunder will be without their All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be out with an abdominal & right ankle soreness. – 5:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report vs Kings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain/Ankle) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
Aaron Wiggins (GL) OUT – 5:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury designation has changed from hip flexor strain to abdominal strain.
The Thunder specified the injury after taking a further look at SGA upon returning to OKC.
SGA is out for tomorrow night with the abdominal strain and right ankle soreness. – 5:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Former OKC locker room leader Chris Paul and current OKC locker room leader Kenrich Williams getting into it after the game got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort waiting to talk to CP3 like: pic.twitter.com/lF2mUPJ6Wr – 1:07 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fight hard in typical Thunder fashion despite no SGA on the 2nd night of a road back to back but drop a fun one vs the Suns.
Isaiah Joe
28 PTS (career high)
7 RBD
6-12 from 3
Jalen Williams
22 PTS
6 RBD
4 AST
8-14 shooting
Jaylin Williams
10 PTS
5 RBD
5 AST
2-3 from 3 – 12:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anyone watching OKC on national TV tonight who thought they were gonna call it a night once they were down 14 in the 4th quarter on the second night of a back to back with SGA has obviously never watched the Thunder play before. – 12:21 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Cam Payne revenge game. Mark Daigneault did not look happy calling that timeout. The bottom line is, the Thunder offense just ran out of momentum without SGA and the Suns did what good teams do. But this was still a good showing given the circumstances. – 12:05 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is an awesome showing for OKC, down just five to the Suns on the 2nd night of a road/road B2B without SGA, after a brutal loss yesterday.
Isaiah Joe has 21 (career best in a half)
Jalen Williams has 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists
#ThunderUp – 11:14 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Nice of SGA to sit tonight just so a national TV audience could find out how awesome Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe are. – 11:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Cam Payne revenge game. Tre Mann has to protect the ball there, but no harm no foul. Still a good first quarter given the 2nd night of a road/road b2b after a loss and no SGA. JRE did a good job communicating on D the last few possessions, need the Off. to come back around. – 10:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, second night of a road back to back…
OKC up by 1 on the Suns after the 1st quarter. – 10:42 PM
No Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, second night of a road back to back…
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This is the Jaylin Williams Al Horford game. He was fantastic at creating looks for others when he was on the floor. Really big spot for the rookie for an offense that needs help creating without SGA. – 10:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe has surprisingly done a good job at creating his own looks so far without SGA – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
It’s not a big sample size but OKC is 3-1 without SGA this season. You figure with how much he does for them it would be a whole lot easier but this Thunder group plays hard and together.
Suns’ defense will need to tighten up. – 10:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on SGA’s injuries:
“The hip flexor is something that he’s been dealing with, and dealing with fine, but that really flared up after last night’s game. He was in a lot of pain this morning. It just isn’t wise for him to play tonight with that.” – 9:20 PM
Daigneault on SGA’s injuries:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT tonight with hip, ankle injuries.
OKC played last night at Utah. #Suns – 8:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the hip flexor is something SGA has been dealing with. Sounds like the ankle soreness is from last night.
Daigneault said SGA is day-to-day. His status for Sunday night vs. Sacramento is TBD. – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight against the Suns, on the second night of a back to back. The Thunder are back in action on Sunday at home against the Kings, we will see if SGA can play then.
For tonight, no KD or SGA in this one. – 8:35 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight against the Suns, on the second night of a back to back. The Thunder are back in action on Sunday at home against the Kings, we will see if SGA can play then.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness; left hip flexor strain) is ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Suns – 8:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams described this as a “multiple effort” game because of the pace OKC plays with in both half-court offense and in transition. Called SGA one of the best players in the league and also complimented the supporting cast and its effort. – 8:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned returns LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 8-game slate
– Russell Westbrook starts for Clippers
– Giannis/SGA/Draymond all questionable
– Picks, Q&A, Fastest 5 Minutes
– Breaking lineup news
NBA’s Closing Bell, now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/zCQhKmJp29 pic.twitter.com/MM5BSJlsOW – 6:37 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mussatto: To be clear, this is the same injury (just more specified) Mark Daigneault said SGA has been dealing with for a while, but it recently flared up. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / February 25, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is OUT tonight. Second night of a road back to back and SGA took numerous hard falls and had his foot stepped on last night. Look for big doses of Giddey, JDub and Dort tonight. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / February 24, 2023
Clutch Points: “[LeBron] wasn’t playing no defense and then the one time I tried to get a dunk, he wanna play defense. I got something for that next time though.” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on LeBron James blocking his dunk 👀 (via @CrainNBA) pic.twitter.com/1wjpCzKtHI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 20, 2023