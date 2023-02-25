Live stream: Spurs 65, Jazz 55

The San Antonio Spurs (14-46) play against the Utah Jazz (30-31) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 65, Utah Jazz 55 (Half)
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 10
Sochan 13 pts
Collins/Keldon/Graham 10 pts each
SA +15 from 3PT line
Spurs are defending the paint well. Jazz made just 47% of paint shots in first half.
UTA struggling from three too pic.twitter.com/qhWgZFKqNK – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kris Dunn was far and away Utah’s best player in the first half. 11 points, six assists, four rebounds… – 10:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a scalding hot cup of Ochai ♨️
#TakeNote | @Ochai Agbaji pic.twitter.com/tHI06gnT1D – 10:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Leading at the break! Fresh 24 coming up
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/bw3orxj0eC – 10:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kris Dunn set the tone for the Utah Jazz in the 1st half against the Spurs. 11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 5-of-7 from the field in 14’36” minutes. He shows he deserves a spot in the NBA. #TakeNote – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Halftime: Spurs 65, Jazz 55. Defense has been lacking — SA shooting 49% overall and 8-18 from 3, also 9-10 FTs; they have 4 players in double-digit scoring. Jazz have been led by Dunn, who has 11p/6a/4r. Utah is just 3-13 from deep. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Spurs 65-55 at halftime. That was San Antonio’s best half of basketball in a long time. The Jazz on the other hand did not play well. On to the second half – 10:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead Jazz 65-55 at half. It marks the first time they’ve led at the break since, I believe, the Kennedy administration. – 10:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kris Dunn has shown some nice, simple point guard skills in this game.
Creates defensive movement with the dribble, then finds the open spaces on the floor with the pass. – 10:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kris Dunn has shown some nice, simple point guard’s perspective of the game.
Creates defensive movement with the dribble, then finds the open spaces on the floor with the pass. – 10:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
In other news, the Hornets beat Miami for their 19th win of the year. Feels like your bottom three is kind of set: Houston, Spurs, Detroit (in some order) – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Announced attendance for Utah-USC: 10,134.
LOLz.
I’m ready to call it a day. – 10:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s first made 3 of the game comes at the 4:16 mark 2Q and is by … Kris Dunn, naturally. Utah now 1-9 from deep. – 9:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
THT called for a pretty obvious charge — his 3rd foul. And Dunn is back in. – 9:57 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Final: USC 62, Utah 49
Utes are 17-13 overall, 10-9 Pac-12, and really need to get Madsen and Worster back. – 9:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
yksi, kaksi,,,
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/YV8lo7xFwK – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Mark Williams and Walker Kessler have both recorded a 15/20 game this season.
The first time multiple rookies have recorded those numbers in a season since Al Horford and Aaron Gray in 2008. pic.twitter.com/1tyGlA2q1j – 9:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
that one’s dunn for 🫡
#TakeNote | @krisdunn3 pic.twitter.com/A2myWfnDGf – 9:46 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Kobe Johnson’s triple from the right wing puts USC up 11 and sends fans to the exits.
Trojans are 1:41 from a Mountain sweep as they continue towards an at-large berth.
Utah’s offense has been a big woof all night. – 9:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dunn bit hard on a pump-fake and came down on Sochan, who then shoved him away hard. Players had to be separated. Double-technicals assessed. – 9:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oh my! Jeremy Sochan and Kris Dunn getting into it… I think Sochan had a swinging shove there of Dunn. Right now, just a double tech to both players, Scott Foster is reviewing. – 9:41 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Sochan shoves Kris Dunn after a hard foul. Dunn shoves back. That could be trouble. – 9:41 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
10-day contract guy Kris Dunn is outplaying everyone else on the Jazz right now – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 9
SA holds Utah to 24 in the opening quarter.
Sochan and Branham with 7 points each.
Spurs are winning the 3PT line 15-0 pic.twitter.com/wu4XSlMT7G – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Spurs 33, Jazz 24. San Antonio goes 5-10 from 3, while Utah goes 0-4. Jazz committed 4 early turnovers, but settled down late. Kris Dunn with 6p/3r/2a. Sochan and Branham lead SA with 7p each. – 9:37 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Dok has blown so many box outs and back cuts already in the first quarter. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done. The Jazz trail the Spurs either 33-24 or 35-24 – 9:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs went 5 of 10 from 3 in the first quarter.
Utah was 0 for 4.
This is the sort of thing that usually happens to the Spurs, not vice versa. – 9:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Jazz would be totally getting blown out if not for Kris Dunn are words I was not expecting to type. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is close to the worst opening nine minutes of a game the Jazz have played this season, offensively – 9:30 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jazz a little sloppy offensively to start but the Spurs are really engaged at the defensive end so far. Problem for them has been doing that for an entire game. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dok getting the backup center first half minutes….Jazz down 19-9 thus far – 9:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
More than halfway thru the 1Q, Jazz have 5 points. Fortunately, Dok is about to enter the game. – 9:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Utah is 2 of 11. Or 0 of 9 on anything that isn’t a Walker Kessler dunk. – 9:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
‘Dok set to check in, looks like he’s taking backup center minutes over Jones tonight for some reason – 9:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 21 of 61 games this season.
SA enters 13-7 when leading by 10 – 9:20 PM
The Spurs have led by double digits in 21 of 61 games this season.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I wouldn’t say the Spurs are playing fundamentally sound defense, but they’re being active. Half the battle. – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Well, the good news is the Jazz have seemingly made every dumb little mistake possible in the first 3 minutes, so maybe they don’t have any more to commit the rest of the way? – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
here to hoop, man 🤠
#TakeNote | @Walker Kessler pic.twitter.com/hNlu2HRZe9 – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Spurs come out and go 3-3 from the field and build an 11-2 lead and Will Hardy calls a quick timeout – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Just like we all thought — Spurs start the game going 3-3 from beyond the arc. San Antonio leads the Jazz 11-2, and Hardy calls a Pop timeout at the 10:06 mark 1Q. – 9:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs spend the first two minutes of this game aflame. They are 3 of 3 from 3 (Sochan, Collins, Branham) and lead the Jazz 11-2. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jeremy Sochan is one of the best rookies in the league. Terrific young player. Looking forward to seeing him and Lauri Markkanen match up – 9:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
THE UTAH JAZZ!!!!!! THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS!!!!!!!!! IT IS ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL STAAAAAAARRRRRRTTTTTTTIIIINNNGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wRYZpe2QKQ – 9:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Valley over Abilene Christian by four in Abilene to maintain a one-game lead in the WAC standings.
Wolverines can win the WAC outright for the second time ever, and the first time under Mark Madsen, with a couple of wins at home next week in Orem. – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the home stand continues 🎶
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/8YDSn2qeNt – 9:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We've got some Spurs Pay up for grabs! Join the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win BIG 🤑🙌
➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/i5lr92q7sU – 9:00 PM
We’ve got some Spurs Pay up for grabs! Join the Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win BIG 🤑🙌
➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt
#PorVida | @SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/i5lr92q7sU – 9:00 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Branham, Johnson, KBD, Sochan, Collins
Jazz: Clarkson, THT, Markkanen, Olynyk, Kessler – 8:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: USC 34, Utah 28
Tough watch. If this is the third-best team in the Pac-12, the Pac-12 is having a bad year. – 8:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Starters in Utah 💪
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/vSPQWAqa8Y – 8:44 PM
Starters in Utah 💪
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/vSPQWAqa8Y – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Keldon and Sochan are available to play tonight pic.twitter.com/oKmi8lH49Z – 8:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Always good to see @Rudy Gay 🖤
#SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/4DKifLewEd – 8:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the powers hat be 🪄
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/InWU78Hxwe – 8:23 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Unlike the other night against UCLA, Utah has decided it wants to play defense tonight. – 8:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Spursday! 🎉
Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Jazz for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida| @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/jWSu4jW284 – 8:03 PM
Happy Spursday! 🎉
Play Call Your Shot during Spurs vs Jazz for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza Tickets 🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx
#PorVida| @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/jWSu4jW284 – 8:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we’re back at it tonight against the Spurs 🤠
don’t miss the Jazz Pregame show at 6:30PM on @ATTSportsNetRM
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Ukculul4bq – 8:03 PM
we’re back at it tonight against the Spurs 🤠
don’t miss the Jazz Pregame show at 6:30PM on @ATTSportsNetRM
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Ukculul4bq – 8:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Jazz coach Will Hardy: pic.twitter.com/q6M0e8WR8h – 7:57 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
West standings are so tight that a #Pelicans win tonight at New York means seventh place, while a loss could mean 10th (if Utah extends Spurs’ 15-game losing streak) – 7:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, on Jazz coach Will Hardy: pic.twitter.com/0X8M9A7fFT – 7:55 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah tonight: Lazar Stefanovic, Wil Exacte, Marco Anthony, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.
Same as the other night without Madsen and Worster. – 7:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay and Kelly Olynyk are both available tonight for the Utah Jazz against the San Antonio spurs. Collin Sexton remains out – 7:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Kelly Olynyk (right ankle sprain) is AVAILABLE tonight vs. the Spurs – 7:44 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As Senior Night festivities approach here at Utah, a reminder that Marco Anthony is the only one actually out of eligibility.
The rest have the option to return thanks to the free COVID year: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 7:39 PM
The guys have arrived 🔥
The guys have arrived 🔥
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/p6ONCeqFXy – 7:22 PM
The guys have arrived 🔥
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/p6ONCeqFXy – 7:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Best Huntsman Center basketball atmospheres since I’ve been covering Utah.
1. Today
2. Utah-BYU, Dec. 2019 (The Rylan Jones Game)
3. Utah-Oregon, Jan. 2020 (Ducks came in No. 4 in the country).
That’s it, that’s the list. I can’t even come up with a fourth. – 7:10 PM
Best Huntsman Center basketball atmospheres since I’ve been covering Utah.
1. Today
2. Utah-BYU, Dec. 2019 (The Rylan Jones Game)
3. Utah-Oregon, Jan. 2020 (Ducks came in No. 4 in the country).
That’s it, that’s the list. I can’t even come up with a fourth. – 7:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Williams on Kris Dunn signing with the Jazz
“Super excited for him. Kris’s attitude and approach to the G League was nothing short of professional; he was great for our team; I’m happy he stayed the course; he never got low on the timing of the 10-day. I’m proud of him.” – 6:48 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: A half hour after the buzzer sounded on a seminal moment for her program, Utah head coach Lynne Roberts remained on the Huntsman Center floor, basking in what she always envisioned would happen.
No. 8 Utah 84, No. 3 Stanford 78: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 6:34 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Oral Roberts just beat South Dakota State on the road and Paul Mills’ team has run the table in the Summit.
18-0.
27-4 overall with the four losses coming at Saint Mary’s, at Houston, at Utah State, at New Mexico.
Would have love to have seen Max Abmas & Co., get a couple… – 5:59 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Tonight against the Jazz, the Spurs are looking for their first win on the Rodeo Road Trip and to snap their 15-game losing streak. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-jazz-pre… – 5:51 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is a great day because Walker Kessler plays basketball. #TakeNote – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report vs Kings
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain/Ankle) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (Leg) OUT
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
Aaron Wiggins (GL) OUT – 5:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“There’s a part of me that still thinks of myself as the 22-year-old intern.”
On Will Hardy, the NBA’s youngest coach, whose career got a boost from Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s oldest coach. A dispatch from snowy Utah:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 4:46 PM
“There’s a part of me that still thinks of myself as the 22-year-old intern.”
David Locke @DLocke09
The job @UtesCoachRob has done building the Utah Womens Basketball program into Pac 12 Champs and a top 5 team is one of the best coaching jobs in the history of our state. And coach of the year in college basketball worthy – 4:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is an all-time great Utah womens basketball team. Right up there with the Kim Smith teams. If you haven’t watched these Utes play, please do yourself a favor and do so over the next few weeks. This is truly one of the best college bball teams in America – 4:22 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Wow what a game. Congratulations to @UTAHWBB and @UtesCoachRob. To all the people we gave tickets please tell your friends about your experience. Be an apostle. Come back to more games and bring your friends. Yes I am happy Utah beat Stanford – 4:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
in a silly, goofy, game day mood 🤪
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KEfgY9vLOU – 4:21 PM
in a silly, goofy, game day mood 🤪
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KEfgY9vLOU – 4:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
9,611 the announced attendance for Utah-Stanford.
A lot of stuck around for the net cutting and the trophy presentation that’s about to take place. – 4:14 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
When Utah joined the Pac 12, I didn’t think it could win a conference championship in two sports: baseball and women’s basketball.
Baseball did it in 2016. Women’s basketball did it today.
BTW: Those coaches, Bill Kinneberg and Lynn Roberts, were Chris Hill hires. – 4:11 PM
When Utah joined the Pac 12, I didn’t think it could win a conference championship in two sports: baseball and women’s basketball.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah outlasts Stanford, 84-78, to claim a share of its first Pac-12 women’s hoops crown.
Gianna Kneepkens with 28 as part of a breakthrough moment for the program.
First effort, more coming:
sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:01 PM
NEW: Utah outlasts Stanford, 84-78, to claim a share of its first Pac-12 women’s hoops crown.
Gianna Kneepkens with 28 as part of a breakthrough moment for the program.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah now heading for the doorstep of the watershed moment Lynne Roberts talked about on Tuesday with the media. – 3:54 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Remember those two missed layups with no defenders in sight.
Utah up 5 with under 4 to play. – 3:44 PM
Remember those two missed layups with no defenders in sight.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Money time.
Utah 71, Stanford 64, 4:56 to play.
A stat: Utes are 1-31 all-time vs. the Cardinal. – 3:40 PM
Money time.
Utah 71, Stanford 64, 4:56 to play.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has had a lot of answers this afternoon. A lot of big shot making. – 3:35 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
End of three: Utah 62, Stanford 57.
Alisa Pili for 3 at the horn.
Utes were up 12 early in the quarter, Cardinal have been up for the fight. – 3:28 PM
End of three: Utah 62, Stanford 57.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has done a tremendous job defending on the interior. I count 4-5 charges called on Stanford. – 3:15 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is up 11 out of the halftime locker room, the Huntsman Center is up, and Tara VanDerveer will discuss it. – 3:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1977, Pete Maravich scored a career-high and @utahjazz record 68 points in a win over the Knicks.
Maravich added six rebounds and six assists, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 65p/5r/5a in a game.
Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:04 PM
📅 On this day in 1977, Pete Maravich scored a career-high and @utahjazz record 68 points in a win over the Knicks.
