Spurs vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,441,975 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $4,897,549 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday February 25, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Highest scoring NBA games ever:
1. Nuggets 184-186 Pistons (1983)
2. Clippers 175-176 Kings (2023) 🥵
3. Spurs 171-166 Bucks (1982)
4. Hawks 161-168 Bulls (2019)
5. Nuggets 158-162 Warriors (1990) pic.twitter.com/zDKCPiHu9N – 2:07 AM