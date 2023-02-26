Charles Barkley on Victor Wembanyama: 'He looks like he's great, but you really can't tell until he gets to the NBA'

Chuck doubts the French unicorn’s potential to dominate the NBA since day one, as Michael Jordan or LeBron James did. “Everybody wants this kid and he looks like he’s great, but you really can’t tell until he gets to the NBA,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA, co-hosted by him, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Barkley continued his rant after Kenny praised Wembanyama for shooting and dribbling abilities. “I don’t agree with all that, I think it’s going to be a huge adjustment. The physicality… I think it’s more physical than him playing against the Czech Republic,” Barkley referred to the last FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers game where Wembanyama led France with an impressive stat line of 22 points, 17 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 6 blocks, and 34 EFF.
Source: BasketNews
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @DraftExpress on his time with Victor Wembanyama in Paris, outlooks for DET/CHA/SAS/HOU at the bottom of the standings, Hawks coaching change, who has most at stake over rest of season, more:
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
“I don’t know the answer to that,” Barkley responded and then talked about the number of players who were compared to Michael Jordan and did not live up to it. “He is the next this, he is the next that. Like, how many people did Michael Jordan kill? We’ve been for the last 40 years like, ‘Well, he is the next Michael Jordan.’ And we never had another one. We killed like Howard Miner, Roy Marble, like all these guys. “I want to see the kid [Wembanyama] play, I hope he is great. I can’t sit now here just because he is killing people over in the Czech Republic that he is going to come over here and dominate. I just don’t believe,” Barkley emphasized. -via BasketNews / February 26, 2023
Well, late in the fourth quarter, things got a little awkward for Green on the broadcast. The always honest Barkley told Green, “The Golden State Warriors are cooked.” Green responded, “That’s crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.” Barkley: “Y’all are cooked now… ya’ll are done… I’m telling you, y’all are done.” -via Awful Announcing / February 20, 2023
Barkley ripped Salt Lake for not being an ideal city to smoke and drink while O’Neal said he’s never ordered this much room service in his life. “Can’t smoke, can’t drink, these people are going to heaven,” Barkley said. “It’s a great city but ain’t nothing to do here, these people are all going to heaven.” “I never ate so much room service in my life,” O’Neal added. -via Basketball Network / February 20, 2023
Plenty of players and head coach Vincent Collet have talked about Embiid potentially joining Les Bleus with the 2023 FIBA World Cup approaching and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris just around the corner as well. France’s play-caller added to the conversation previewing this summer’s squad and fits alongside super prospect Victor Wembanyama heading to his first major international tournament. “Victor can also play with him,” he talked about Embiid on Saturday’s edition of the French newspaper L’Equipe, “He is one of the top three players in the world. His presence would solidify our frontcourt, would make it even better.” -via EuroHoops.net / February 26, 2023
“Can too many quality players hurt? You can’t use everyone for thirty minutes, problems will arise, and players will need to accept respective roles,” added Collet referring to further options in the paint, including Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, “Without neglecting difficulties, I prefer to deal with them, because I see more advantages than disadvantages.” -via EuroHoops.net / February 26, 2023
