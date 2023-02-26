Live stream: Clippers 0, Nuggets 0

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29) play against the Denver Nuggets (42-19) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Marcus’ pace, athleticism, foot speed, etc. are issues. They are for all three power forward options at some level.

The minutes have already been down, and the part of the game where Clippers have been at their worst, Marcus isn’t even in the damn game.

Michael Singer @msinger

Calvin Booth: “Everybody in our starting lineup makes our starting lineup makes sense.”

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets GM Calvin Booth said the team’s deadline additions were more a result of wanting to improve their roster rather than other additions that came to the West, but conceded it was a little bit of both. – 9:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Starters in Denver:

Russell Westbrook

Paul George

Kawhi

Marcus Morris Sr.

Mason Plumlee

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 2/26

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Mason Plumlee

Paul George

Russell Westbrook

DEN

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

AG is back! Let’s pregame.

✅ Guessing which of Jokic’s scars are real or fake

✅ Bench tweaks

✅ Full starting lineup is back

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Final: Kings 124, Thunder 115

Michael Singer @msinger

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Katy Winge @katywinge

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are all active for tonight’s game.

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon is officially available for tonight, I’m told.

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Asked T Lue about Reggie Jackson, who has observed that Reggie is getting used to his new surroundings (5/17 FGs so far in 37 minutes for Jackson)

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Turnovers — Clippers were best in the league at taking care of ball during 10-4 sprint before break.

They allowed 42 points off turnovers Friday night, the most in an NBA game in 4 seasons.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Friday’s on/off splits when Mason Plumlee was LAC’s only available big. It’s the same case tonight with Zubac out. How do Clips make the non-center minutes better?

Katy Winge @katywinge

Katy Winge @katywinge

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: Aaron Gordon is now probable for tonight’s game against the Clippers

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Michael Malone called Mason Plumlee, the former Nugget, probably the NBA’s best backup big, heaping praise on him as a big part of Denver’s culture.

Asked by

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon was upgraded to questionable. Told of that, Malone gasped (sarcastically).

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Singer @msinger

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Katy Winge @katywinge

Katy Winge @katywinge

Latest Nuggets injury report.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Folks, we’re trying something new for tonight’s Nuggets vs Clippers game.

I’m going to be taking over the @MileHighSports account for the evening. Nothing changes except you will find all of MY tweets over there starting when I get to the arena.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Joker is getting a deep bucket 🤔

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The West is full of individual players that can dominate a playoff series

But the only team that has played consistently well throughout the season and has a player like that are the Nuggets

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Dan Favale @danfavale

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Katy Winge @katywinge

