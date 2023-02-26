Live stream: Clippers 0, Nuggets 0

The Los Angeles Clippers (33-29) play against the Denver Nuggets (42-19) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Denver def one of my favorite road cities. Can’t put a number on it. But atmosphere A1 every time I’m here – 10:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
ICYMI: “I may not be able to sleep man”
@Bones Hyland tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why he couldn’t wait for the matchup. Hear the Clippers take on the Nuggets right now on NBA Radio! https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/Gj6DzATvtp – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth on the Bones Hyland trade: “Just because you got to play a lot last year because guys were injured, doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s going to be a role for you to play a lot this year. I think that was always going to be a point of friction.” – 10:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus’ pace, athleticism, foot speed, etc. are issues. They are for all three power forward options at some level.
The minutes have already been down, and the part of the game where Clippers have been at their worst, Marcus isn’t even in the damn game.
But we’ll see how it go – 9:52 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Calvin Booth: “Everybody in our starting lineup makes our starting lineup makes sense.”
Question was about MPJ, and he said he thinks he’s lived up to his max contract. – 9:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth says the Nuggets had internal discussions about playing Aaron Gordon at backup center, but wanted to add another big at the trade deadline, so they got Thomas Bryant. That door is still open, Booth said. I’d watch for Gordon at center potentially in the playoffs. – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Calvin Booth on the Bones trade: Said he expressed his desire to have bigger role but said it came down to chemistry. And when he was on the floor with Jamal Murray, Murray had to guard the better guard. Said that wasn’t fair to Murray. Said his goal was to add more defense. – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets GM Calvin Booth said the team’s deadline additions were more a result of wanting to improve their roster rather than other additions that came to the West, but conceded it was a little bit of both. – 9:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Before Bones Hyland’s return to Denver tonight, he discussed Ty Lue having a plan for him after Russ addition, what happened in Denver and his relationship with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic with ESPN espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Starters in Denver:
Russell Westbrook
Paul George
Kawhi
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Aaron Gordon is available and starting for Denver. – 9:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets are starting Aaron Gordon tonight with rest of regular lineup: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic – 9:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/26
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Paul George
Russell Westbrook
DEN
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 9:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
AG is back! Let’s pregame.
✅ Guessing which of Jokic’s scars are real or fake
✅ Bench tweaks
✅ Full starting lineup is back
youtube.com/live/jp7Er-Fy1… – 9:30 PM
Final: Kings 124, Thunder 115
Final: Kings 124, Thunder 115
The Kings have won three in a row and six of their last eight. They are third in the Western Conference, 1 ½ games behind the Grizzlies for second and three games ahead of the Suns and Clippers for fourth. – 9:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach ahead of tonight’s game against the Clippers 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/SI9TRjBmX9 – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is available tonight. Looks like he’ll be wearing a protective brace around his mid-section. pic.twitter.com/uRWzvrTYxp – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Clippers:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:15 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray and AG both warming up at usual times. Looking like they’ll both probably play tonight vs Clippers. pic.twitter.com/RwxsC76fAi – 9:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are all active for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3yX7GgRi2K – 9:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon is officially available for tonight, I’m told.
He’s missed the last five games with a rib contusion. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon looks like he’s playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/bGZtK0DtIC – 9:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue about Reggie Jackson, who has observed that Reggie is getting used to his new surroundings (5/17 FGs so far in 37 minutes for Jackson)
Michael Malone added that he trusts Reggie due to his experience. pic.twitter.com/tjGPIxpWR0 – 9:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Turnovers — Clippers were best in the league at taking care of ball during 10-4 sprint before break.
They allowed 42 points off turnovers Friday night, the most in an NBA game in 4 seasons.
T Lue expects there to be an acclimation period (again) pic.twitter.com/Q9d28tmACm – 8:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Friday’s on/off splits when Mason Plumlee was LAC’s only available big. It’s the same case tonight with Zubac out. How do Clips make the non-center minutes better?
Lue said point of attack defense to keep DEN out of the paint. “Guys have to be better one-on-one defensively.” pic.twitter.com/G29ZCdoONH – 8:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
In case anyone wondered what I do before our Nuggets pregame show starts on @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/vd8dfcqkiV – 8:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets back at home where they are their BEST selves. Bounce back time. pic.twitter.com/1kboaBnhb3 – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon just got upgraded to probable. He’s now on track to play tonight. – 8:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Aaron Gordon is now probable for tonight’s game against the Clippers
#MileHighBasketball – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue is preparing for Aaron Gordon, a major issue for Clippers, to play tonight. – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George remains on a minutes restriction, Ty Lue says, but he’s the only Clipper who will be restricted. – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone also asked about Bones Hyland and his growth in Denver. He was brief: “I wish him all the best.” – 8:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Malone called Mason Plumlee, the former Nugget, probably the NBA’s best backup big, heaping praise on him as a big part of Denver’s culture.
Asked by @Law Murray about Bones Hyland’s progression as a Nugget, Malone was much more brief:
“I wish him all the best.” – 8:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Mason Plumlee: “I love Mase. I felt he was a really important piece to our team when he was here in Denver. The IQ, the unselfishness and that guy was a pro…What a great get for the Clippers.” – 8:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First home game as a Nugget for the Colorado kid 🏔 pic.twitter.com/45zaIj2DHk – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon was upgraded to questionable. Told of that, Malone gasped (sarcastically).
Said it all comes down to his comfort level whether he’s able to play. – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon has been upgraded to questionable. TBD on if he plays tonight. – 8:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he expects Jamal Murray to play tonight. Said silver-lining of debacle last night was Jamal didn’t have to play fourth quarter. – 8:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Malone says his “silver lining of last night’s debacle” loss for Denver was that Jamal Murray didn’t play many minutes so he should be available to play tonight. – 8:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone says that “The silver lining of last night’s debacle” is that Jamal Murray should have his normal allotment of minutes tonight. – 8:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Latest Nuggets injury report.
Biggest note: AG upgraded to questionable pic.twitter.com/ZpoHipvGO1 – 8:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is back in Denver and just wrapped up his warmup. pic.twitter.com/zRgJvW8xPZ – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Folks, we’re trying something new for tonight’s Nuggets vs Clippers game.
I’m going to be taking over the @MileHighSports account for the evening. Nothing changes except you will find all of MY tweets over there starting when I get to the arena.
Go follow MHS! – 7:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker is getting a deep bucket 🤔
@PointsBetUSA | #MileHighBasketball – 7:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook begins his pregame routine famously early. Three hours till tip in Denver, he’s working with Brian Shaw, Dahntay Jones and Beau Levesque. pic.twitter.com/LZlf4nNu3g – 7:02 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Already bumped into Reggie Jackson at Ball Arena. Still chatting up everyone from security guards to staffers. Same Reggie. Just a different uniform tonight in his reunion game vs. the Clippers. – 6:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The West is full of individual players that can dominate a playoff series
But the only team that has played consistently well throughout the season and has a player like that are the Nuggets
And it’s hard to take any West team if Boston or Milwaukee come out East as expected – 6:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
“ Vooch” with his 39th double-double of 14-11–ranks 3rd in the NBA behind Sabonis and Jokic. Bulls lead by 9–=a grind it out-defensive game 8:26 left 4th @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 5:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Some light reading before tonight’s Mile High Matchup 📰
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 5:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Good luck today and the rest of the way, @ColoradoRapids 🫡
#MileHighBasketball x #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/tHf4QXLGws – 5:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Clippers ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2cXgQRsxNQ – 4:14 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Clippers ⬇️
Katy Winge @katywinge
I live in sweat sets. None are better than Tomboi. I asked Crystal to make something with Nuggets colors – which was a tough task since everything is hand died – and she delivered this masterpiece. If you’re in Denver, you can get your own: https://t.co/ZTg2bphsUA pic.twitter.com/uVHwkwq17s – 4:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon (rib contusion) is out tonight, as is Zeke Nnaji (shoulder). Jamal Murray (right foot inflammation), MPJ (left heel strain injury management) and Christian Braun (left thumb contusion) are all probable. – 4:00 PM
