Derrick Rose on Suns interest: 'I haven't talked to anybody about that'

Derrick Rose insisted he hasn’t had any discussions with the Knicks about a buyout, though Kevin Durant’s new team reportedly is monitoring the guard’s availability. The former NBA MVP was identified as a “primary candidate” to join the Suns if the remainder of his contract is bought out by the Knicks, according to Bleacher Report. “No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said Saturday, before the Knicks beat the Pelicans 128-106, when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.”
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Derrick Rose is set to check in with 2:21 to go and the Garden crowd is on its feet. Knicks players standing and cheering as well. – 10:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Derrick Rose is checking in for the first time since Dec. 31 and the Garden is going nuts. – 10:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Loud chants of Derrick Rose here — but I’m pretty sure this one won’t be answered. – 9:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
We have a pretty loud ‘Derrick Rose’ chant in garbage time. Julius Randle is egging on the crowd. – 9:59 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As legends are honored, these Knicks showing steady improvement; And Derrick Rose buyout? Not that he’s heard newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns reportedly eyeing Derrick Rose if Knicks buy him out nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/24/sun… – 6:23 PM
Rose, who is making $14.5 million this season with a club option for the 2023-24 season worth $15.6 milliona, said he had no dialogue with team president Leon Rose about receiving a chance to play elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline or about a buyout after it passed. “No. Y’all heard something? I’ve just been locked in, doing my recovery. [I] talk to Thibs about the team, talk to Leon about the team, but other than that, I haven’t talked to them about [a buyout],” Rose said. “I think that we’ve been so transparent in the past that if I was thinking about moving, or they was to move me somewhere, they’d give me a heads up.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2023
“So I wasn’t worried at the trade deadline. Normally guys get a little bit of anxiety and all that type of stuff. But that wasn’t something that I worried about.” Rose said family considerations — for instance, his son plays for the Gauchos AAU team in Manhattan — would make it difficult for him to leave New York. “Exactly. He loves it over here. I’d probably have to talk it over with him, even before Thibs,” Rose joked. -via New York Post / February 26, 2023
Ian Begley: Julius Randle says Derrick Rose ‘obviously’ can still play. Eventhough he’s not in NYK rotation, Rose still has ‘huge’ impact on club, per Randle. “For a guy whose accomplished as much as he has, he’s the most selfless person. He has no ego; I’ve learned that from him, honestly.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 26, 2023