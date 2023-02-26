Jimmy Butler: 'I'm tired of losing, we gotta figure this out very, very quickly'

Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler’s take postgame pretty simple: “We lost. I’m tired of losing.” “We gotta figure this out very, very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/lQrpaV1VoR
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Only four players have gotten to the line 20 times in at least two different games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 5
Luka Doncic, 3
Joel Embiid, 2
and now, Jimmy Butler, 2 – 9:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has 20 points on seven field-goal attempts. So, there’s that … – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Hornets 54, Heat 51. After falling behind by 22, the Heat closed the first half on a 25-6 run to cut the deficit to just three.
Jimmy Butler with 16 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. Kevin Love with 13 points and eight rebounds. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now at 3 of 15 shooting for the Heat for everybody not named Jimmy Butler – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Love again starting for Heat, again alongside Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent. – 6:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have been led by Bobby Portis (14 points, 6 rebounds), Jrue Holiday (12 points), Khris Middleton (10). Jimmy Butler has 19 and Tyler Herro 11 for the #Heat – 8:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Post All Star break Jimmy Butler is back
9 points to start
3 for 3 from the field – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo starts 2 for 4 for 4 points and Jimmy Butler has started 3 for 3 for 9 points.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 16-14 about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Already Kevin Love made his presence felt on the Heat’s offense with an assist to Jimmy Butler. Here we go… #HEATCulture – 7:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I don’t believe in hexes or curses really, but… foisting out the GM who drafted Joel Embiid and also left you enough picks to pair up Jimmy Butler and James Harden feels like bad karma.
What if the Sixers just need Hinkie to be a bell-ringer in order to win it all? – 4:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Perhaps not quite Samurai Jimmy Butler, but James Harden is going with a headband tonight. – 7:32 PM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
Carlisle on Brogdon: “I think Malcolm is a tremendous player. He’s one of a very small group of guys in this league who can do just about anything on a basketball court. You look at Jimmy Butler, Jrue Holiday, Malcolm. These are guys who can play multiple positions…” – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is this when the Heat have the right to ask for more from Jimmy Butler? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is this when the Heat have the right to ask for more from Jimmy Butler? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is this when the Heat have the right to ask for more from Jimmy Butler? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:28 AM
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler watched Carlos Alcaraz’s semi-final win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the Argentina Open. Alcaraz knew who Butler was, but this was their first meeting. “I have seen him play several times. I have a lot of respect for him, after all he is a legend of his sport, a star and to have him come to see me is a privilege.” Alcaraz said. “I thanked him and invited him to the final.” -via ATP Tour / February 19, 2023
Jimmy Butler: people hate what they don’t understand. maybe we run it back hit the link in bio to watch the full YouTube pic.twitter.com/SLBRrZIK1I -via Twitter @JimmyButler / February 12, 2023
Barry Jackson: Butler, asked if he’s at all disappointed about not making All Star team o OK with it: “Me no All-Star? Please. I’ll see you’all when I see you’all. But Bam does deserve that. He’s been carrying the load a lot this year. I’m happy for him. As for me? I’m happy I get a vacation.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / February 5, 2023