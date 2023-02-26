Live stream: Kings 11, Thunder 10

The Sacramento Kings (34-25) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-31) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Sacramento Kings 11, Oklahoma City Thunder 10 (Q1 08:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub gets through the paint quickly! ➡️ pic.twitter.com/7POM6lXJK2 – 7:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Gary Gerould, just before tipoff, on his 3,000th game as the radio voice of the Sacramento Kings: “It’s a milestone and I certainly am honored to have been in this seat on so many occasions for 38 years.” – 7:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
BOOM. Talked about how deadly Jaylin Williams is working out of the high post. So many options, including facing up toward the basket and shooting as often time his defender drops. – 7:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
One of the prettier moves by Jalen Williams to get to the rim, but missed the dunk. Love the ball handling he has shown each time OKC has missed a handler. – 7:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Remarkable: 3,000 hits for the G-Man Gary Gerould. Congratulations @ggerould! You’re the best and Sacramento has been so lucky to have you all these years! 💜 pic.twitter.com/waqtDqLJUu – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey, who has not shot well the last two games, just had a tough finish. They could get him out of the little cold stretch. – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Given the circumstances and the weather, this is a nice showing on a Sunday evening for Thunder basketball. Here we go. – 7:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/xxID4Q23DV – 7:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
look good, play good 💧
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“I just can’t think of the Kings without The G-Man.”
Before @GGerould makes call No. 3,000 tonight, take a look back at his 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐘 career and hear from those who he’s inspired along the way 🎙 pic.twitter.com/GAjVRcWxcc – 6:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starting 🖐
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/jKT9oMkNp4 – 6:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 6:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Spent many rainy days and nights in the car listening to @ggerould call games in my life. A voice synonymous with my love of the Kings & basketball.
Congratulations Mr. 3000! pic.twitter.com/O7pgNMnNHk – 6:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Kings
Giddey
Joe
Dort
JDub
JWill
SGA remains day to day with an abdominal strain. – 6:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It also speaks to SGA day-to-day status. Sounds like he wasn’t officially ruled out until this morning. – 6:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on why Wiggins was recalled before the Blue game today: “Us looking at tonight and what we had and realizing that we want him available tonight without any G League minutes in the day.”
Safe to assume Wiggins’ call-up was related to SGA’s status. – 6:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
G-Man gets some love as he arrives in style for call No. 3️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tonight 🤝👑 pic.twitter.com/6nxjMllM4q – 6:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
A door has opened for the Kings to have a very good day. Both the Suns and Mavs have lost and Sacramento faces an OKC team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If they take care of business, they can bolster their spot in the standings. – 6:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers storm back from down by 27, to win 111-108 in Dallas. Their largest comeback of the season. AD 30p on 12-for-20 15r 4a 3b; LeBron 26p 8r; Vanderbilt 15p 17r 4s; Schroder 16p 8a. That’s three wins in a row for LAL. They continue road trip with b2b in MEM & OKC on Tues &… – 6:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Let’s basketball. First game back from the break in OKC. pic.twitter.com/hAVqxMC4HA – 5:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings go into today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with the highest scoring average in the NBA (120.6 ppg) and the highest offensive rating in league history (118.8). pic.twitter.com/8J4kvplNDn – 5:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Brown on the Thunder: “Mark (Daigneault) has done a fantastic job with these guys… They don’t take many possessions off. That’s unusual for a young team.” – 5:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
“ Vooch” with his 39th double-double of 14-11–ranks 3rd in the NBA behind Sabonis and Jokic. Bulls lead by 9–=a grind it out-defensive game 8:26 left 4th @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls – 5:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out tonight) remains day-to-day, Mark Daigneault said. The change in designation to abdominal strain, which was just a specification of the same injury, doesn’t change when he might return.
More on the injury: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked why the Thunder recalled Aaron Wiggins from the Blue before he had a chance to play a G League game, Mark Daigneault said they wanted him available for tonight – 5:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on SGA’s injury being changed from a hip flexor to an abdominal strain: “It’s the same area… (our medical team) got more specific with it.”
Also still considered day-to-day – 5:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aleksej Pokusevski “has no date to return,” Mark Daigneault said, but Poku remains on his return-to-play plan. – 5:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
3️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣
Tonight we celebrate the legendary @ggerould! 👑 pic.twitter.com/lUMkljSRbp – 5:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder kicks off a six-game homestand tonight and looks to lock in on both ends of the floor against the Sacramento Kings.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/4DnQ5p8edV – 5:00 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Mr. 3000.
The legend @ggerould is calling his 3,000th Kings game tonight vs. OKC.
We’re so lucky to have him in Sacramento. The ultimate pro and the ultimate person.
I can’t think of the Kings without thinking of him.
Congratulations, G-Man. pic.twitter.com/23J8fjJe6K – 4:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
For anyone coming to the Thunder-Kings game tonight in OKC:
“Game will be played as scheduled,” Thunder says. “We are monitoring the weather and we encourage people to be aware and safe.” – 4:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest on the Kings from @ChrisBiderman in Oklahoma City …
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Relive the #BeamTeam‘s epic 176-175 double overtime win in Los Angeles. 🎥🔦🟣 – 4:12 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
A Dallas win would mean Clippers, Suns and Mavs will be in 3-way tie for 4th at 33-29 entering tonight. That Sacramento loss is going to be murder – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns and Clippers are both now four games behind the Kings in the loss column.
Never say never, and both of them could try to tank their way to No. 6 to get the Kings, but it’s starting to feel like we’re getting Clippers-Suns in the first round. – 3:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Isaiah Joe drops a career-high
🏀 Jaylin Williams brings so much to the offense, he had his Al Horford game
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s injury
🏀 What OKC needs moving forward
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/wpqR22djCe – 3:09 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I wrote about the tanking discourse on Thursday after the Sacramento game rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 2:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Saturday night was amazing, but it’s done now. Still work to do. Kings can’t follow it up with a bad game in OKC.
The race continues! – 1:19 PM
