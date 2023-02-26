Kings vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,008,357 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,241,560 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
