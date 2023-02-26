Kyrie Irving expecting a max salary once he hits free agency

But Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and multiple league sources indicate he’s expecting a max salary in July. Based on the NBA’s current salary cap projection of $134 million for 2023-24, Dallas can pay Irving up to $272 million over five years. But will they need to go that high?
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka and Kyrie are 1-3 as a duo.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The one time they did run Kyrie/Luka p&r, they did it on one side of the floor and the angle was bad to hit Luka in the post vs. a switch. Vanderbilt also did an awesome job digging down. But clearly Kyrie and Luka have some kinks to work out. – 6:12 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Feels like shot creation should be a little easier than this if you employ Kyrie and Luka. – 6:07 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I know LeBron isn’t moving well but targeting him instead of using Kyrie to target Schroder? Bizarre decision – 6:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
LeBron doing what he does. Coaxes in a reverse layup and the Lakers are up 106-103 with 1:26 to go. He has 26. AD has 27. Luka with 26 and Irving with 19 for the Mavericks. – 6:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Vanderbilt and AD vs. Irving, Holiday, Bullock, Luka and Powell for the final 3 minutes. – 5:58 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s like Dallas knows what they’re supposed to do now that Kyrie is there, but still isn’t used to doing it. Odd dynamic. – 5:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Second half set to go off in Dallas between the Mavs and Lakers.
🏀 Anthony Davis & LeBron James: 23 total points
🏀 Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving: 26 total points
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Shades of the Mothers Day Massacre as the Mavs shot 12-23 from 3pt in the 1st half to take a 61-47 lead over the Lakers. A lead that as as large as 27 before Lakers went on 17-7 run to end the half. Luka and THJ 14. Kyrie 12. Davis 12 LeBron 11 for LA. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 4:55 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron sent Kyrie packing on this one pic.twitter.com/R8sTJgk1xo – 4:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
it had to be you, kyrie.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Question, and I specifically ask this now with Dallas leading 48-21, understanding this is just one game and much can change: Why would Kyrie Irving leave for the Lakers to join LeBron James instead of saying to James, “Hey, come on over to Dallas?” – 4:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs starters: Holiday, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic.
Mavs starters: Holiday, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Fans in Atlanta chanting “Where is Kyrie?” No mention of KD. Yet. – 3:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Holiday joins Irving, Powell, Bullock, Luka in the starting lineup for today’s match against the Lakers. – 3:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Holiday, Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Vanderbilt, Davis, Beasley, Schröder
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving’s Longterm Future with the Mavericks?
Latest @BleacherReport What Are NBA Insiders Saying About Kyrie Irving’s Longterm Future with the Mavericks?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I asked Ham what his first thought was when Mavs acquired Irving. He says it was similar to thoughts of Phoenix acquiring Durant, making matchups more difficult.
I asked Ham what his first thought was when Mavs acquired Irving. He says it was similar to thoughts of Phoenix acquiring Durant, making matchups more difficult.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Texas Tech great Darvin Ham calls Doncic-Irving a 2-headed monster, then adds this: pic.twitter.com/0LXImYgD22 – 2:07 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Happy birthday to @Mark Followill and @fatbellybella
Happy game day to @Kyrie Irving, @Luka Doncic and the @Dallas Mavericks
Happy birthday to @Mark Followill and @fatbellybella
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kyrie has scored at least 8 pts in all 5 4th qtrs he’s played with Mavs (59 total pts, not including 7 OT pts at SAC). In qtrs 1-3 of those 5 games he has 70 total pts. Also in those 5 games he’s 22-22 from the FT line – 9:56 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
It’s an early sample for sure, but yes, Luka and Kyrie can play together and well. 76 minutes in 3 games. 128.2 Off Rtg which you might expect (NBA best is SAC at 117.9). The Def Rtg of 113.4 is something you might not, that’s in the middle of the pack – 9:44 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Kyrie affect on Mavs offense? In their last 6 games, they have increased their season scoring avg by a full point (almost impossible to do at this time of the season) to 113.5. They were 24th in scoring, now 19th. In those 6: 122 pts/51.1 FG%/41.8 3pt%/78.6 FT% – 9:32 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka and Kyrie. LeBron and Davis. Serious star power matineé as Mavs and Lakers get together. 1st 2 games have been memorable Mavs wins (51-21 3rd qtr on Xmas. 2OT win in Jan). @PeasRadio pre at 2. Tip w/Brad and me at 2:40 @971TheFreak – 9:28 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington’s injury thrust Kai Jones into #Hornets lineup. Now, it’s up to him to take advantage and show he’s ready for the role.
PJ Washington’s injury thrust Kai Jones into #Hornets lineup. Now, it’s up to him to take advantage and show he’s ready for the role.
Rod Boone @rodboone
Another injury thrusted Kai Jones into the #Hornets lineup. It’s up to him to take advantage.
“For sure,” he told me, “just to gain the trust of the coaching staff and the organization, show them that I’m ready.”
Another injury thrusted Kai Jones into the #Hornets lineup. It’s up to him to take advantage.
“For sure,” he told me, “just to gain the trust of the coaching staff and the organization, show them that I’m ready.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
20 PTS
4 REB
2 BLK
6-11 FG
Joel Embiid tonight:
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For those who ask why is Thor playing over Kai, that first possession is the reason why. Miami go right at Kai putting him PnR action, they get the switch and draw the foul – 7:26 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers seem upbeat about their new direction with a roster of young, hot-shooting up-and-comers. The Mavericks want to see the potential of a superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
The Lakers seem upbeat about their new direction with a roster of young, hot-shooting up-and-comers. The Mavericks want to see the potential of a superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said JT Thor will start at power forward with PJ Washington’s likely unavailability. Kai Jones will see backup time at PF and should bring in some at point in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/grngFzqB84 – 6:02 PM
More on this storyline
One widespread perception of Irving is that he comes quickly to insult. Irving may look for a new home if the Mavericks aren’t offering the right money, years or are trying to tie his salary to incentives. “I’m not sure where else he goes,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “Unless the Los Angeles Lakers don’t re-sign [D’Angelo Russell], they can’t get to Kyrie’s max.” -via Bleacher Report / February 26, 2023
“Kyrie’s goal in pushing out of Brooklyn was to get his rights with a team willing to pay him,” one source said. “Dallas is where he’ll want to be.” -via Bleacher Report / February 26, 2023
Callie Caplan: Kyrie Irving on NBA using All-Star Weekend to donate more than $750,000 to local organizations: “Anytime you can selflessly serve humanity, I feel like you’re always going to be rewarded. Anytime we can donate and give to charities, I’m always for it.” pic.twitter.com/oHJ5fw1Hqv -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 20, 2023