LeBron James 'good' after injury scare

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There were a lot of reasons the Lakers won that game. I think this is the most important:
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were great in the fourth quarter and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren’t.
The Lakers can beat anyone when their duo is better than the other duo. – 6:51 PM
There were a lot of reasons the Lakers won that game. I think this is the most important:
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were great in the fourth quarter and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren’t.
The Lakers can beat anyone when their duo is better than the other duo. – 6:51 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The yin and yang of LeBron: he goes down, proclaiming he heard “a pop” in his foot or ankle, and then proceeds to demonstrate exquisite footwork in the post with that same foot to cook the Mavs down the stretch. – 6:35 PM
The yin and yang of LeBron: he goes down, proclaiming he heard “a pop” in his foot or ankle, and then proceeds to demonstrate exquisite footwork in the post with that same foot to cook the Mavs down the stretch. – 6:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said that LeBron’s “Good”, when asked about his foot/ankle, after that early 4th Q scare.
LeBron obviously stayed in and closed the game. The medical staff will evaluate him as usual, with any update pending. – 6:32 PM
Darvin Ham said that LeBron’s “Good”, when asked about his foot/ankle, after that early 4th Q scare.
LeBron obviously stayed in and closed the game. The medical staff will evaluate him as usual, with any update pending. – 6:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Great win for Lakers. AD was awesome. LeBron is LeBron. But Vanderbilt was def the MVP for LA – 6:30 PM
Great win for Lakers. AD was awesome. LeBron is LeBron. But Vanderbilt was def the MVP for LA – 6:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is “good.” He’s being evaluated by the team’s medical staff currently. He’ll be re-evaluated in the morning and then they’ll determine his status moving forward. – 6:29 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is “good.” He’s being evaluated by the team’s medical staff currently. He’ll be re-evaluated in the morning and then they’ll determine his status moving forward. – 6:29 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
LeBron James and the LA Lakers overcame a 27-point first half deficit to beat Dallas 111-108.
The result was the third-largest blown lead in Mavericks history.
The new-look Lakers are now just 2.5 games out of sixth place in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/jX11y0jAsV – 6:19 PM
LeBron James and the LA Lakers overcame a 27-point first half deficit to beat Dallas 111-108.
The result was the third-largest blown lead in Mavericks history.
The new-look Lakers are now just 2.5 games out of sixth place in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/jX11y0jAsV – 6:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s clear what the new acquisitions do for the Lakers.
They allow LeBron and AD to close games without having to be superhuman in the first 36 minutes
Bron had 11 in the fourth after coasting for three. AD was a monster down the stretch. A full team allows for this to happen – 6:17 PM
It’s clear what the new acquisitions do for the Lakers.
They allow LeBron and AD to close games without having to be superhuman in the first 36 minutes
Bron had 11 in the fourth after coasting for three. AD was a monster down the stretch. A full team allows for this to happen – 6:17 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Statement win for the Lakers over the Mavericks in Dallas. Anthony Davis (30pts, 15rebs), LeBron James (26pts, 8rebs) and Jarred Vanderbilt (15pts, 17rebs) set the tone. Dennis Schroder was crucial at crunch time. Playoff atmosphere game and huge effort by the Lakers. #LakeShow – 6:15 PM
Statement win for the Lakers over the Mavericks in Dallas. Anthony Davis (30pts, 15rebs), LeBron James (26pts, 8rebs) and Jarred Vanderbilt (15pts, 17rebs) set the tone. Dennis Schroder was crucial at crunch time. Playoff atmosphere game and huge effort by the Lakers. #LakeShow – 6:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Statement win for the Lakers over the Mavericks in Dallas. Anthony Davis (30pts, 15rebs), LeBron James (26pts, 8rebs) and Jarred Vanderbilt (15pts, 17rebs) set the tone. Dennis Schroder was crucial at crunch time. Playoff athmosphere game and huge effort by the Lakers. #LakeShow – 6:15 PM
Statement win for the Lakers over the Mavericks in Dallas. Anthony Davis (30pts, 15rebs), LeBron James (26pts, 8rebs) and Jarred Vanderbilt (15pts, 17rebs) set the tone. Dennis Schroder was crucial at crunch time. Playoff athmosphere game and huge effort by the Lakers. #LakeShow – 6:15 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
From down 27, to one of the biggest WINS of the year…Lakers over the Mavs, 111-108…
-AD 30pts 15 rebs 3blks
-Vanderbilt 15pts 17rebs 4stls
-Bron 26pts 8rebs
-Schroder 16pts 8ast
Big Time W, next game, Tuesday Night in Memphis…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 6:15 PM
From down 27, to one of the biggest WINS of the year…Lakers over the Mavs, 111-108…
-AD 30pts 15 rebs 3blks
-Vanderbilt 15pts 17rebs 4stls
-Bron 26pts 8rebs
-Schroder 16pts 8ast
Big Time W, next game, Tuesday Night in Memphis…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 6:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 111, Mavs 108
The Lakers rallied from a 27-point first-half deficit to defeat Dallas and improve to 29-32. Huge win. Anthony Davis had 30 pts and 15 rebs. LeBron James had 26 pts. Jarred Vanderbilt had 15 pts, 17 rebs and 4 stls.
Up next: at MEM on Tuesday. – 6:14 PM
Final: Lakers 111, Mavs 108
The Lakers rallied from a 27-point first-half deficit to defeat Dallas and improve to 29-32. Huge win. Anthony Davis had 30 pts and 15 rebs. LeBron James had 26 pts. Jarred Vanderbilt had 15 pts, 17 rebs and 4 stls.
Up next: at MEM on Tuesday. – 6:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lmaoooo LeBron was thoroughly disinterested in even contesting that corner 3 – 6:12 PM
Lmaoooo LeBron was thoroughly disinterested in even contesting that corner 3 – 6:12 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
AD is playing with confidence. Huge with LeBron being less than ideal health wise – 6:06 PM
AD is playing with confidence. Huge with LeBron being less than ideal health wise – 6:06 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
And on the last two Lakers scores he tipped the ball on AD’s putback to take a body and then his stop led to LeBron’s take off a miss. – 6:05 PM
And on the last two Lakers scores he tipped the ball on AD’s putback to take a body and then his stop led to LeBron’s take off a miss. – 6:05 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I know LeBron isn’t moving well but targeting him instead of using Kyrie to target Schroder? Bizarre decision – 6:05 PM
I know LeBron isn’t moving well but targeting him instead of using Kyrie to target Schroder? Bizarre decision – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s been terrific backing the smaller Mavs wings into the paint, patiently up-faking, stepping through and finishing. – 6:04 PM
LeBron’s been terrific backing the smaller Mavs wings into the paint, patiently up-faking, stepping through and finishing. – 6:04 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron is just taking it to the basket. Ankle isn’t feeling great and he’s taking it to the hoop. – 6:03 PM
LeBron is just taking it to the basket. Ankle isn’t feeling great and he’s taking it to the hoop. – 6:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
LeBron doing what he does. Coaxes in a reverse layup and the Lakers are up 106-103 with 1:26 to go. He has 26. AD has 27. Luka with 26 and Irving with 19 for the Mavericks. – 6:03 PM
LeBron doing what he does. Coaxes in a reverse layup and the Lakers are up 106-103 with 1:26 to go. He has 26. AD has 27. Luka with 26 and Irving with 19 for the Mavericks. – 6:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
You can see how LeBron’s ankle is bothering him in that he’s avoiding drives. He’s moving, but not in that particular way. AK – 6:01 PM
You can see how LeBron’s ankle is bothering him in that he’s avoiding drives. He’s moving, but not in that particular way. AK – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Vanderbilt and AD vs. Irving, Holiday, Bullock, Luka and Powell for the final 3 minutes. – 5:58 PM
Schröder, Reaves, LeBron, Vanderbilt and AD vs. Irving, Holiday, Bullock, Luka and Powell for the final 3 minutes. – 5:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Mavs 81, Lakers 78
Anthony Davis has 22 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James has 15 points. Jarred Vanderbilt has 13 points, 13 rebounds and 4 steals. LA has made just 3 of 26 3s (11.5%), but they’re making up for it at the FT line (17-22, 77.3%). – 5:35 PM
Third quarter: Mavs 81, Lakers 78
Anthony Davis has 22 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James has 15 points. Jarred Vanderbilt has 13 points, 13 rebounds and 4 steals. LA has made just 3 of 26 3s (11.5%), but they’re making up for it at the FT line (17-22, 77.3%). – 5:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t know where LeBron is physically, but…
We’re about to see LeBron-AD’s first competitive crunch time since the Russ trade. In the past, that meant spamming pick-and-roll. They have the spacing to do that now. Will be curious to track their play-calling down the stretch. – 5:34 PM
I don’t know where LeBron is physically, but…
We’re about to see LeBron-AD’s first competitive crunch time since the Russ trade. In the past, that meant spamming pick-and-roll. They have the spacing to do that now. Will be curious to track their play-calling down the stretch. – 5:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
👀 @LeBron James is in this LeBron NXXT Gen today pic.twitter.com/zxqrs7l5xl – 5:29 PM
👀 @LeBron James is in this LeBron NXXT Gen today pic.twitter.com/zxqrs7l5xl – 5:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The need to win this one grows now that the chances of LeBron not being able to play Tuesday go up. BK – 5:28 PM
The need to win this one grows now that the chances of LeBron not being able to play Tuesday go up. BK – 5:28 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Man, LeBron is running out of feet and ankles to bother him. AK – 5:27 PM
Man, LeBron is running out of feet and ankles to bother him. AK – 5:27 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
It sure sounded like LeBron said he heard a pop. Still doesn’t look right getting up and down the court. – 5:26 PM
It sure sounded like LeBron said he heard a pop. Still doesn’t look right getting up and down the court. – 5:26 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron is going to test it out. Should be interesting to see how his ankle responds in the next few days. – 5:26 PM
LeBron is going to test it out. Should be interesting to see how his ankle responds in the next few days. – 5:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron is down, appears to be grabbing his ankle, but all the Lakers are gathered around him so it’s hard to tell. – 5:24 PM
LeBron is down, appears to be grabbing his ankle, but all the Lakers are gathered around him so it’s hard to tell. – 5:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Second half set to go off in Dallas between the Mavs and Lakers.
🏀 Anthony Davis & LeBron James: 23 total points
🏀 Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving: 26 total points
Dallas is up 61-47, can LA make this a game? pic.twitter.com/fA2W4TRh8C – 5:01 PM
Second half set to go off in Dallas between the Mavs and Lakers.
🏀 Anthony Davis & LeBron James: 23 total points
🏀 Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving: 26 total points
Dallas is up 61-47, can LA make this a game? pic.twitter.com/fA2W4TRh8C – 5:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Shades of the Mothers Day Massacre as the Mavs shot 12-23 from 3pt in the 1st half to take a 61-47 lead over the Lakers. A lead that as as large as 27 before Lakers went on 17-7 run to end the half. Luka and THJ 14. Kyrie 12. Davis 12 LeBron 11 for LA. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 4:55 PM
Shades of the Mothers Day Massacre as the Mavs shot 12-23 from 3pt in the 1st half to take a 61-47 lead over the Lakers. A lead that as as large as 27 before Lakers went on 17-7 run to end the half. Luka and THJ 14. Kyrie 12. Davis 12 LeBron 11 for LA. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 4:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks led by 27 at one point, now up 61-47 at halftime. LeBron and AD got interested in the final five minutes and second half could be a bit more entertaining, although that LeBron blocked shot was plenty entertaining on its own. – 4:47 PM
Mavericks led by 27 at one point, now up 61-47 at halftime. LeBron and AD got interested in the final five minutes and second half could be a bit more entertaining, although that LeBron blocked shot was plenty entertaining on its own. – 4:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Mavs 61, Lakers 47
LeBron James has 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points and 6 rebounds. LA is shooting 32.0%. Their defense was much better to close the half. Dallas has made 12 of 23 3s (52.2%). Luka Doncic has 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 4:47 PM
Halftime: Mavs 61, Lakers 47
LeBron James has 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points and 6 rebounds. LA is shooting 32.0%. Their defense was much better to close the half. Dallas has made 12 of 23 3s (52.2%). Luka Doncic has 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. – 4:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
LeBron sent Kyrie packing on this one pic.twitter.com/R8sTJgk1xo – 4:46 PM
LeBron sent Kyrie packing on this one pic.twitter.com/R8sTJgk1xo – 4:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
First Hardaway Jr. blocked a LeBron James shot, now he’s put Schroder on skates. What is going on here? – 4:31 PM
First Hardaway Jr. blocked a LeBron James shot, now he’s put Schroder on skates. What is going on here? – 4:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Question, and I specifically ask this now with Dallas leading 48-21, understanding this is just one game and much can change: Why would Kyrie Irving leave for the Lakers to join LeBron James instead of saying to James, “Hey, come on over to Dallas?” – 4:28 PM
Question, and I specifically ask this now with Dallas leading 48-21, understanding this is just one game and much can change: Why would Kyrie Irving leave for the Lakers to join LeBron James instead of saying to James, “Hey, come on over to Dallas?” – 4:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Mavs 28, Lakers 16
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 6 points and 4 rebounds. LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 4 points. LA is shooting 23.1%. Dallas is 7-for-13 on 3s; LA is 0-for-10. Luka Doncic is dominating with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 4:13 PM
First quarter: Mavs 28, Lakers 16
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 6 points and 4 rebounds. LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 4 points. LA is shooting 23.1%. Dallas is 7-for-13 on 3s; LA is 0-for-10. Luka Doncic is dominating with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 4:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Maybe LeBron’s hand is a real problem… 6/26 FGs last 5 quarters – 4:13 PM
Maybe LeBron’s hand is a real problem… 6/26 FGs last 5 quarters – 4:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
That’ll be on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s career highlight reel: Leaping to block a LeBron James shot like he’s Dikembe Mutombo or something. Doncic scores on the other end to give Dallas a 28-16 lead after one quarter. – 4:13 PM
That’ll be on Tim Hardaway Jr.’s career highlight reel: Leaping to block a LeBron James shot like he’s Dikembe Mutombo or something. Doncic scores on the other end to give Dallas a 28-16 lead after one quarter. – 4:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tim Hardaway Jr. blocking LeBron James in transition is not something I ever expected to see. – 4:12 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. blocking LeBron James in transition is not something I ever expected to see. – 4:12 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron has touched the ball way too little to open this game. AK – 3:52 PM
LeBron has touched the ball way too little to open this game. AK – 3:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Christian Wood signs autographs for kids from Uvalde. The kids were guests of Luka Doncic for the Christmas Mavs-Lakers game, bit they didn’t get to meet LeBron James that day, so the Mavs invited them back. pic.twitter.com/TzdVkjlsXh – 2:38 PM
Christian Wood signs autographs for kids from Uvalde. The kids were guests of Luka Doncic for the Christmas Mavs-Lakers game, bit they didn’t get to meet LeBron James that day, so the Mavs invited them back. pic.twitter.com/TzdVkjlsXh – 2:38 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
February, in @TheAthletic:
•LeBron is the NBA’s all-time scoring champ, but don’t forget Kareem: bit.ly/3XnOlfi
•The Nets’ implosion won’t mean the end of SuperTeams: bit.ly/3JTCgLE
•Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1983 anthem, 40 years later: bit.ly/3jZfaJ4 – 12:30 PM
February, in @TheAthletic:
•LeBron is the NBA’s all-time scoring champ, but don’t forget Kareem: bit.ly/3XnOlfi
•The Nets’ implosion won’t mean the end of SuperTeams: bit.ly/3JTCgLE
•Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1983 anthem, 40 years later: bit.ly/3jZfaJ4 – 12:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka and Kyrie. LeBron and Davis. Serious star power matineé as Mavs and Lakers get together. 1st 2 games have been memorable Mavs wins (51-21 3rd qtr on Xmas. 2OT win in Jan). @PeasRadio pre at 2. Tip w/Brad and me at 2:40 @971TheFreak – 9:28 AM
Luka and Kyrie. LeBron and Davis. Serious star power matineé as Mavs and Lakers get together. 1st 2 games have been memorable Mavs wins (51-21 3rd qtr on Xmas. 2OT win in Jan). @PeasRadio pre at 2. Tip w/Brad and me at 2:40 @971TheFreak – 9:28 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I don’t know who’ll win MVP. But these are the 10 Best Players in the world right now at this very moment:
1. Giannis 2. Embiid 3. Joker 4. Luka 5. Steph 6. LeBron 7. KD 8. Tatum 9. Dame 10. SGA 11. Ja – 11:30 PM
I don’t know who’ll win MVP. But these are the 10 Best Players in the world right now at this very moment:
1. Giannis 2. Embiid 3. Joker 4. Luka 5. Steph 6. LeBron 7. KD 8. Tatum 9. Dame 10. SGA 11. Ja – 11:30 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Lakers storm back from down by 27, to win 111-108 in Dallas. Their largest comeback of the season. AD 30p on 12-for-20 15r 4a 3b; LeBron 26p 8r; Vanderbilt 15p 17r 4s; Schroder 16p 8a. That’s three wins in a row for LAL. They continue road trip with b2b in MEM & OKC on Tues &… -via Twitter @mcten / February 26, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is on the floor and appears to have tweaked his right ankle. -via Twitter @mcten / February 26, 2023
NBA Central: “I heard it pop” – LeBron pic.twitter.com/bP9aLeRFvv -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 26, 2023