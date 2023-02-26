Magic adding Michael Carter-Williams

Khobi Price: NEWS: The Orlando Magic are using their final standard roster spot to bring back a familiar face. The Magic are signing free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams, league sources told the Orlando Sentinel. adding a veteran voice in the locker room. orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Magic are set to sign free agent Michael Carter-Williams to a two-year deal per @Shams Charania
The 2014 NBA Rookie of the year spent 2019-2022 with Orlando, averaging 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his last season with the team. pic.twitter.com/BTnEdZaAzO – 1:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEWS: The Orlando Magic are using their final standard roster spot to bring back a familiar face.
The Magic are signing free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams, league sources told the Orlando Sentinel. adding a veteran voice in the locker room.
Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @Orlando Magic sign free agent guard @Michael Carter-Williams #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/N0rrYtmv2M -via Twitter @Magic_PR / February 26, 2023
Shams Charania: Free agent Michael Carter-Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Orlando Magic, second year team option, source tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Carter-Williams spent 2019-2022 with Orlando. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 26, 2023