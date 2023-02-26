Live stream: Nets 9, Hawks 6

The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) play against the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 9, Atlanta Hawks 6 (Q1 08:54)
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Nets could use a win with the white-hot Bucks coming to BK on Tuesday with the Celtics later in the week. Updates to come. – 3:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks will start their regular unit:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
now that Collins has returned from concussion protocol/injury. – 2:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins returns to the starting lineup vs. the Nets. pic.twitter.com/FJZ8Xn0M2T – 2:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for Nets today at Atlanta:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 2:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
End-of-warmup dunk for John Collins: pic.twitter.com/bpzTeRo5KG – 2:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
John Collins pre-game warm up. He’s listed as questionable with lower back tightness. pic.twitter.com/lnHxAdKpCY – 1:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets got 34 points out of their starting five vs the #Bulls. But Jacque Vaughn said the lineup will stay the same today at the #Hawks. Says Cam Thomas is best suited in his current punch-off-the-bench role. – 1:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hawks interim coach Joe Prunty coached Mikal Bridges as a rookie in Phoenix under Igor Kokoškov. Calls Bridges “one of the greatest human beings he’s ever met.” Adds his career has gone as he foresaw. – 1:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
John Collins is out of concussion protocol according to Prunty, but is now dealing with a back issue. The #Hawks will monitor his pregame workout. #nets – 1:22 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Pregame, Joe Prunty said that John Collins (low back tightness) will go through warm ups and they’ll see from there. – 1:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s a phrase I never thought I’d use. Former Nets shooting consultant Kyle Korver, who is now the Hawks assistant GM, catches up with Joe Harris and Tiago Splitter. pic.twitter.com/1ckyyUOdWz – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have won 5 straight and are a 1/2 game back of Nets for fifth place in the East. Talked with @ChelseaSherrod about why Pat Riley’s Heat – despite recent struggles – still loom as a test for NYK & on Jalen Brunson’s continued winning impact: pic.twitter.com/ozJrxPrgTV – 12:42 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
February, in @TheAthletic:
•LeBron is the NBA’s all-time scoring champ, but don’t forget Kareem: bit.ly/3XnOlfi
•The Nets’ implosion won’t mean the end of SuperTeams: bit.ly/3JTCgLE
•Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1983 anthem, 40 years later: bit.ly/3jZfaJ4 – 12:30 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Wesley Matthews will also miss Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. It’s more significant than day to day but they’re hopeful it’s not anything long term – 11:27 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ICYMI we had our 4th straight dub last night 🔥😜
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/cjkcrfahDK – 10:45 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
60 of 82.
📺 @YESNetwork
📻 @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/sC7NNspu9C – 10:45 AM
