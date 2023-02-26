Live stream: Nets 9, Hawks 6

The Brooklyn Nets (34-25) play against the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) at State Farm Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023

Brooklyn Nets 9, Atlanta Hawks 6 (Q1 08:54)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Nets could use a win with the white-hot Bucks coming to BK on Tuesday with the Celtics later in the week. Updates to come. – Greetings from Atlanta. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. Nets could use a win with the white-hot Bucks coming to BK on Tuesday with the Celtics later in the week. Updates to come. – 3:07 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks will start their regular unit:

Trae Young

Dejounte Murray

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela

now that Collins has returned from concussion protocol/injury. – Hawks will start their regular unit:Trae YoungDejounte MurrayDe’Andre HunterJohn CollinsClint Capelanow that Collins has returned from concussion protocol/injury. – 2:37 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Same starters for Nets today at Atlanta:

Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – Same starters for Nets today at Atlanta:Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 2:31 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Hawks interim coach Joe Prunty coached Mikal Bridges as a rookie in Phoenix under Igor Kokoškov. Calls Bridges “one of the greatest human beings he’s ever met.” Adds his career has gone as he foresaw. – Hawks interim coach Joe Prunty coached Mikal Bridges as a rookie in Phoenix under Igor Kokoškov. Calls Bridges “one of the greatest human beings he’s ever met.” Adds his career has gone as he foresaw. – 1:26 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

John Collins is out of concussion protocol according to Prunty, but is now dealing with a back issue. The 1:22 PM John Collins is out of concussion protocol according to Prunty, but is now dealing with a back issue. The #Hawks will monitor his pregame workout. #nets

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Pregame, Joe Prunty said that John Collins (low back tightness) will go through warm ups and they’ll see from there. – Pregame, Joe Prunty said that John Collins (low back tightness) will go through warm ups and they’ll see from there. – 1:22 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Here’s a phrase I never thought I’d use. Former Nets shooting consultant Kyle Korver, who is now the Hawks assistant GM, catches up with Joe Harris and Tiago Splitter. 1:16 PM Here’s a phrase I never thought I’d use. Former Nets shooting consultant Kyle Korver, who is now the Hawks assistant GM, catches up with Joe Harris and Tiago Splitter. pic.twitter.com/1ckyyUOdWz

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks have won 5 straight and are a 1/2 game back of Nets for fifth place in the East. Talked with @ChelseaSherrod about why Pat Riley’s Heat – despite recent struggles – still loom as a test for NYK & on Jalen Brunson’s continued winning impact: 12:42 PM Knicks have won 5 straight and are a 1/2 game back of Nets for fifth place in the East. Talked with @ChelseaSherrod about why Pat Riley’s Heat – despite recent struggles – still loom as a test for NYK & on Jalen Brunson’s continued winning impact: pic.twitter.com/ozJrxPrgTV

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Wesley Matthews will also miss Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. It’s more significant than day to day but they’re hopeful it’s not anything long term – Wesley Matthews will also miss Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. It’s more significant than day to day but they’re hopeful it’s not anything long term – 11:27 AM