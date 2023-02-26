Live stream: Raptors 7, Cavaliers 8

The Toronto Raptors (30-31) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023

Toronto Raptors 7, Cleveland Cavaliers 8 (Q1 08:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Very curious how things look differently for the #Cavs against this Raptors team that features a traditional center as compared to the first three matchups.

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors sticking with Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl as FVV back home for the very personal reason of becoming a Dad for the third time

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

IT'S GAME TIME aka time to jump on over to @BallySportsCLE for #CavsRaptors! 😉 #LetEmKnow

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report deemed that Scottie Barnes’ foul on Marvin Bagley III with 4.1 seconds left was prior to his upward shooting motion, therefore a correct call.

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report deemed that Scottie Barnes' foul on Marvin Bagley III with 4.1 seconds left was prior to his upward shooting motion, therefore a correct call.

It also revealed that Killian Hayes should've been charged with a 5-second violation on the same play.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Lakeland Magic update: Caleb Houstan averaged 17 PPG (36.7% shooting, 50% on 3s), 6 RPG and 2 SPG in the back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Charge.

Kevon Harris: 12 PPG (29% shooting), 5.5 RPG

Zavier Simpson: 20 PPG (48.2%), 7.5 APG

Lakeland Magic update: Caleb Houstan averaged 17 PPG (36.7% shooting, 50% on 3s), 6 RPG and 2 SPG in the back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Charge.

Kevon Harris: 12 PPG (29% shooting), 5.5 RPG

Zavier Simpson: 20 PPG (48.2%), 7.5 APG

Jay Scrubb: 18 PPG (37%), 5.5 RPG

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Everyone is available for the Cavs vs. Toronto tonight. For the Raptors, F Otto Porter Jr. (surgery toe) and G Fred VanFleet (personal reasons) are out.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

He said he used Clint's chase down block on Darius Garland in Friday's win over the Cavs as an example and then there's another today.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

EV4 posted his second 31-point showing of the season on Thursday.

EV4 posted his second 31-point showing of the season on Thursday.

@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet remains out of Raptors lineup for personal reasons. They play in Cleveland tonight.

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

New father Fred VanVleet remains out today for personal reasons

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

VanVleet is out tonight vs. Cavaliers for 'personal reasons'; also known as 'became a Dad for the third time'.