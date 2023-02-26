Live stream: Raptors 7, Cavaliers 8

The Toronto Raptors (30-31) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-25) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Toronto Raptors 7, Cleveland Cavaliers 8 (Q1 08:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s one way to start off the game, @Jarrett Allen. 🤷
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lUIARxgR6a – 6:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Very curious how things look differently for the #Cavs against this Raptors team that features a traditional center as compared to the first three matchups. – 6:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors sticking with Barnes, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl as FVV back home for the very personal reason of becoming a Dad for the third time – 6:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S GAME TIME aka time to jump on over to @BallySportsCLE for #CavsRaptors! 😉 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xEuFdw9vnd – 6:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
30 minutes until tipoff and another chance to play Cavs Pick ‘Em presented by @fuboTV!
$10,000 cash will be given away this season along with premium Cavs tickets, team shop gift cards and more!
PLAY NOW: yi.nzc.am/07/FPycUs – 5:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starters for the evening matchup.
📺 #CavsRaptors on @BallySportsCLE at 6PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Qsqb6NNbik – 5:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report deemed that Scottie Barnes’ foul on Marvin Bagley III with 4.1 seconds left was prior to his upward shooting motion, therefore a correct call.
It also revealed that Killian Hayes should’ve been charged with a 5-second violation on the same play. – 4:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In our Sunday best.
@stockx | #ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/m5P1bUZLKu – 4:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakeland Magic update: Caleb Houstan averaged 17 PPG (36.7% shooting, 50% on 3s), 6 RPG and 2 SPG in the back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Charge.
Kevon Harris: 12 PPG (29% shooting), 5.5 RPG
Zavier Simpson: 20 PPG (48.2%), 7.5 APG
Jay Scrubb: 18 PPG (37%), 5.5 RPG pic.twitter.com/602cDJVNng – 4:11 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Everyone is available for the Cavs vs. Toronto tonight. For the Raptors, F Otto Porter Jr. (surgery toe) and G Fred VanFleet (personal reasons) are out. – 4:06 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
He said he used Clint’s chase down block on Darius Garland in Friday’s win over the Cavs as an example and then there’s another today. – 3:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
EV4 posted his second 31-point showing of the season on Thursday.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 2:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet remains out of Raptors lineup for personal reasons. They play in Cleveland tonight. – 1:19 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet is out tonight vs. Cavaliers for ‘personal reasons’; also known as ‘became a Dad for the third time’. – 1:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The Raptors will not have Fred VanVleet (personal) for today’s game against #Cavs. – 12:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Final quarter of LA Clippers regular season begins tonight. Last 20 games.
The slate (slashes are b2bs, gaps are 2+ days rest):
at DEN
vs MIN
at GS/at SAC
vs MEM
vs TOR
vs NY
vs GS
vs ORL/at POR
vs OKC
vs OKC
vs NO
vs CHI
at MEM
at MEM/at NO
vs LAL
vs POR/at PHO – 12:18 PM
