Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Toronto Raptors are spending $5,017,753 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $3,973,966 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: Sportsnet 590
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!