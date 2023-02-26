Live stream: Rockets 2, Blazers 4

The Houston Rockets (13-46) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) at Moda Center

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023

Houston Rockets 2, Portland Trail Blazers 4 (Q1 10:09)

Sean Highkin @highkin

Joe Cronin congratulating Dame for his 3-point contest win in Salt Lake City

Blazers starters: Lillard, Thybulle, Reddish, Grant, Eubanks

Blazers starters: Lillard, Thybulle, Reddish, Grant, Eubanks

Silas said before the game he thinks both Porter (foot) & Green (groin) will be able to play at some point on homestand (games on Tues & Wed) – #Rockets starters at Blazers: Washington, Tate, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun

PG – TyTy Washington

SG – Jae’Sean Tate

SF – KJ Martin

PF – Jabari Smith Jr.

PG – TyTy Washington
SG – Jae'Sean Tate
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr.
C – Alperen Sengun

Chauncey Billups says he's seen a "renewed energy" in Cam Reddish and praises the extra work he's put in to get up to speed since the trade.

Chauncey Billups says Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish will once again start at 2 and 3. Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant are back in the lineup.

Ready for some Sunday night hoops!

⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN 5:00 PM Ready for some Sunday night hoops!⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off📺 @ATTSportsNetSW📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/a7khAxaQky

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Another suitor has entered the mix to buy the Washington Commanders.

Rockets team owner Tilman Fertitta has reportedly submitted a bid to purchase the NFL team 👀

➡️ pic.twitter.com/zvQBEk1DZh – 3:59 PM Another suitor has entered the mix to buy the Washington Commanders.Rockets team owner Tilman Fertitta has reportedly submitted a bid to purchase the NFL team 👀➡️ yhoo.it/3EF09Dd

