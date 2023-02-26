Live stream: Rockets 2, Blazers 4

The Houston Rockets (13-46) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Houston Rockets 2, Portland Trail Blazers 4 (Q1 10:09)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
pregame goofin’ 🙂
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/YZ6DNXL4Sy – 9:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Joe Cronin congratulating Dame for his 3-point contest win in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/LQxE8veODU – 9:04 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters at Blazers: Washington, Tate, Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun
Blazers starters: Lillard, Thybulle, Reddish, Grant, Eubanks
Silas said before the game he thinks both Porter (foot) & Green (groin) will be able to play at some point on homestand (games on Tues & Wed) – 9:00 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#Rockets starters tonight:
PG – TyTy Washington
SG – Jae’Sean Tate
SF – KJ Martin
PF – Jabari Smith Jr.
C – Alperen Sengun – 8:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Houston Rockets
⌚️ 6:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/b2C0C5UPGu – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says he’s seen a “renewed energy” in Cam Reddish and praises the extra work he’s put in to get up to speed since the trade. – 7:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish will once again start at 2 and 3. Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant are back in the lineup. – 7:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How Rockets are adjusting without Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. ift.tt/sw4oICn – 6:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will score first in the 2nd half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Ready for some Sunday night hoops!
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/a7khAxaQky – 5:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
It’s HBCU to the Pros Night, #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CE0gRQmeY6 – 4:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Greg Brown @gb3elite
