Rockets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $10,547,957 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,183,099 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
