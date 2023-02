Suns head coach on Kevin Durant debuting on Wednesday: We'll have to see

Derrick Rose insisted he hasn’t had any discussions with the Knicks about a buyout, though Kevin Durant’s new team reportedly is monitoring the guard’s availability. The former NBA MVP was identified as a “primary candidate” to join the Suns if the remainder of his contract is bought out by the Knicks, according to Bleacher Report. “No, I haven’t talked to anybody about that. I haven’t talked to anyone,” Rose said Saturday, before the Knicks beat the Pelicans 128-106, when asked if he had considered seeking a buyout. “I haven’t even thought about it. I’m locked in to my thing right now. It’s kind of hard to think about something that I’ve never pursued and never talked about with them.” -via New York Post / February 26, 2023