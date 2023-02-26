Live stream: Suns 7, Bucks 9

The Phoenix Suns (33-28) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Phoenix Suns 7, Milwaukee Bucks 9 (Q1 08:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie recovery, block on Allen. Out on #Bucks. Ayton 2 more. #Suns up 7-4. On 7-0 run. – 1:15 PM
Okogie recovery, block on Allen. Out on #Bucks. Ayton 2 more. #Suns up 7-4. On 7-0 run. – 1:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby gets the start and the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/CcHW2J4Ecr – 1:13 PM
Bobby gets the start and the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/CcHW2J4Ecr – 1:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks-Suns.
(Torrey Craig Revenge Game! Jae Crowder Revenge Game!) pic.twitter.com/3u2MwF5KQl – 1:10 PM
Bucks-Suns.
(Torrey Craig Revenge Game! Jae Crowder Revenge Game!) pic.twitter.com/3u2MwF5KQl – 1:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns going with recent starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/OeJCxbyd2w – 1:09 PM
#Suns going with recent starting lineup:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Josh Okogie
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/OeJCxbyd2w – 1:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
.@CassidyHubbarth reporting pregame that Kevin Durant is in his “final ramp-up phase.” Suns will fly right to Charlotte after the game today and then will have tomorrow and Tuesday to get more practice and 5-on-5 time in for KD. – 1:05 PM
.@CassidyHubbarth reporting pregame that Kevin Durant is in his “final ramp-up phase.” Suns will fly right to Charlotte after the game today and then will have tomorrow and Tuesday to get more practice and 5-on-5 time in for KD. – 1:05 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
No Durant.
No Antetokounmpo.
And then you wonder why NBA TV ratings are in the dumpster. – 1:05 PM
No Durant.
No Antetokounmpo.
And then you wonder why NBA TV ratings are in the dumpster. – 1:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Holiday season in full effect.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/RmLOuSVPJp – 12:59 PM
Holiday season in full effect.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/RmLOuSVPJp – 12:59 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
To say Erik Spolestra and Monty Williams had different vibes when asked about Jae Crowder would be the understatement of the year – 12:52 PM
To say Erik Spolestra and Monty Williams had different vibes when asked about Jae Crowder would be the understatement of the year – 12:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder will face his former team today. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/kTrw9n85T1 – 12:51 PM
Jae Crowder will face his former team today. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/kTrw9n85T1 – 12:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/26/gia… – 12:44 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo out Sunday vs. Suns due to right quad contusion nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/26/gia… – 12:44 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Get the early scout on the Phoenix Suns from @Bucks Assistant Coach Vince Legarza and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/ZcUik – 12:40 PM
Get the early scout on the Phoenix Suns from @Bucks Assistant Coach Vince Legarza and @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network
on.soundcloud.com/ZcUik – 12:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Who’s ready for some morning hoops?@PHNX_Suns is going live now to talk Jae Crowder and Suns-Bucks before tipoff! Come hang out:
https://t.co/55BIuNU9Sm pic.twitter.com/PC12Wtrg4h – 12:29 PM
Who’s ready for some morning hoops?@PHNX_Suns is going live now to talk Jae Crowder and Suns-Bucks before tipoff! Come hang out:
https://t.co/55BIuNU9Sm pic.twitter.com/PC12Wtrg4h – 12:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who is Jae Crowder looking to talk before the game?
Devin Booker.
He later talked with Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/nVUEMMWYyw – 12:23 PM
Who is Jae Crowder looking to talk before the game?
Devin Booker.
He later talked with Deandre Ayton. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/nVUEMMWYyw – 12:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker corner 3.
Stops and talks with Jrue Holiday.
Keeps launching. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/GP9XDwVIVn – 12:15 PM
Devin Booker corner 3.
Stops and talks with Jrue Holiday.
Keeps launching. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/GP9XDwVIVn – 12:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just trying to get his legs under him and see if he can accept the physicality of playing a little bit.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (foot), who hasn’t played since Jan. 16 at Memphis. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GWqxXHZh1t – 11:53 AM
“He’s just trying to get his legs under him and see if he can accept the physicality of playing a little bit.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (foot), who hasn’t played since Jan. 16 at Memphis. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GWqxXHZh1t – 11:53 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Jae’s a versatile player. He brought some versatility on defense. The ability to knock down a shot. I’m sure he’ll do the same thing for Milwaukee. Physical defender. Good communicator. We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes.”
Monty Williams on facing Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8rGOp0RiqP – 11:50 AM
“Jae’s a versatile player. He brought some versatility on defense. The ability to knock down a shot. I’m sure he’ll do the same thing for Milwaukee. Physical defender. Good communicator. We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes.”
Monty Williams on facing Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8rGOp0RiqP – 11:50 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks 13 game win streak is the longest in the NBA since the Suns won 18 in a row from 10/30-12/2/21 – 11:49 AM
The @Milwaukee Bucks 13 game win streak is the longest in the NBA since the Suns won 18 in a row from 10/30-12/2/21 – 11:49 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris Middleton dropped a season-high 44 points in the Bucks’ 132-122 win over the Suns on March 6, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/YYmlZ6oTuH – 11:48 AM
Khris Middleton dropped a season-high 44 points in the Bucks’ 132-122 win over the Suns on March 6, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/YYmlZ6oTuH – 11:48 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton is off the injury report for the #Bucks but head coach Mike Budenholzer said “we’ll be a little bit, kind of aware or cautious, w/ how much we play him. It’s a more a fluid, or it’s not a hard & fast (situation) with PC.”
Connaughton hasn’t played since Feb. 14 – 11:45 AM
Pat Connaughton is off the injury report for the #Bucks but head coach Mike Budenholzer said “we’ll be a little bit, kind of aware or cautious, w/ how much we play him. It’s a more a fluid, or it’s not a hard & fast (situation) with PC.”
Connaughton hasn’t played since Feb. 14 – 11:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s great to kind of have 6-7, 6-8 wing defender that can guard multiple positions.
Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/MpOt5bOmk1 – 11:41 AM
“It’s great to kind of have 6-7, 6-8 wing defender that can guard multiple positions.
Mike Budenholzer on Jae Crowder. #Suns #Bucks pic.twitter.com/MpOt5bOmk1 – 11:41 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Wesley Matthews will also miss Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. It’s more significant than day to day but they’re hopeful it’s not anything long term – 11:27 AM
Wesley Matthews will also miss Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn. It’s more significant than day to day but they’re hopeful it’s not anything long term – 11:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out of 2021 NBA Finals rematch with Suns on Sunday
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:26 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star ruled out of 2021 NBA Finals rematch with Suns on Sunday
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:26 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It must be early – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Bobby Portis will start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 11:26 AM
It must be early – #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Bobby Portis will start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 11:26 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bobby Portis will get the start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns #Bucks – 11:25 AM
Bobby Portis will get the start for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Suns #Bucks – 11:25 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul added: “It’s gonna be good to see him, but one of the reasons why we ended up being teammates is ’cause we competitors, you know what I mean? So once the ball thrown up, we gon’ get to it.” – 11:24 AM
Chris Paul added: “It’s gonna be good to see him, but one of the reasons why we ended up being teammates is ’cause we competitors, you know what I mean? So once the ball thrown up, we gon’ get to it.” – 11:24 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT vs. Phoenix Suns today.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:21 AM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT vs. Phoenix Suns today.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:21 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) will not play this afternoon against the Phoenix Suns.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “We’re confident this is a very common occurrence in our league…takes a day or two and its nothing more than that” – 11:20 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) will not play this afternoon against the Phoenix Suns.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “We’re confident this is a very common occurrence in our league…takes a day or two and its nothing more than that” – 11:20 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Connaughton’s Coffee Crew. ☕️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/mPhPXU1zao – 11:17 AM
Connaughton’s Coffee Crew. ☕️
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/mPhPXU1zao – 11:17 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
“Don’t you hope: “May this book, idea, course, trip, job, country, or relationship fulfill my deepest desire”? But as long as you are waiting for that mysterious moment you will go on running helter-skelter, always anxious and restless, always lustful and angry, never satisfied. – 11:14 AM
“Don’t you hope: “May this book, idea, course, trip, job, country, or relationship fulfill my deepest desire”? But as long as you are waiting for that mysterious moment you will go on running helter-skelter, always anxious and restless, always lustful and angry, never satisfied. – 11:14 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The #Knicks are 11 games over .500 (25-14) dating back to the first week of December. The Bucks, Nuggets, Celtics and Sixers are the only teams with a better record during this stretch, and only two clubs have posted a better Net Rating. – 11:11 AM
The #Knicks are 11 games over .500 (25-14) dating back to the first week of December. The Bucks, Nuggets, Celtics and Sixers are the only teams with a better record during this stretch, and only two clubs have posted a better Net Rating. – 11:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder takes on his former team today for the first time since the mutual holdout. When asked about playing against him again, Devin Booker said: “I’m sure he’s gonna be excited. He’s gonna be amped up. But we are too.” – 11:02 AM
Jae Crowder takes on his former team today for the first time since the mutual holdout. When asked about playing against him again, Devin Booker said: “I’m sure he’s gonna be excited. He’s gonna be amped up. But we are too.” – 11:02 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Milwaukee Bucks pushed their win streak to an NBA season high 13 on Friday night, in @Jae Crowder debut. He talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP and me after the win
on.soundcloud.com/kbu6Q – 10:52 AM
The @Milwaukee Bucks pushed their win streak to an NBA season high 13 on Friday night, in @Jae Crowder debut. He talks w/ @DaveKoehnPxP and me after the win
on.soundcloud.com/kbu6Q – 10:52 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for afternoon hoops.
🎰 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/8JFfgB0VSc – 10:31 AM
Final prep for afternoon hoops.
🎰 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/8JFfgB0VSc – 10:31 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 50 points in the paint today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/R2c0IoW7Cd – 9:31 AM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 50 points in the paint today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/R2c0IoW7Cd – 9:31 AM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
RISE & SHINE, early hoops today!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕚 11 AM
📺 ABC
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/E9FRaRxAFt – 8:37 AM
RISE & SHINE, early hoops today!
🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
🕚 11 AM
📺 ABC
📻 @AZSports | @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/E9FRaRxAFt – 8:37 AM