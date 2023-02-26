Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-31) play against the Golden State Warriors (30-30) at Chase Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Minnesota Timberwolves 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Not good news for the Warriors: Steve Kerr said during pregame that Draymond Green suffered a setback today in his recovery from a right knee bruise. Kerr added that Green will likely have to undergo an MRI tomorrow. #dubnation – 7:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert (Illness), Jaylen Nowell (Left Knee Tendinopathy), Taurean Prince (Personal Reasons) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Golden State. pic.twitter.com/5HtwHRqEEp – 7:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight on #WarriorsGround
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/Im0sCvS6Os – 7:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Minor note: Important game potentially for tiebreaker purposes. Wolves would be 2-1 over the Warriors with a win tonight with one matchup left in San Francisco in late March. Lose and put yourselves at risk of losing the tiebreaker then. – 7:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocked in and locked in
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/wSOPccNH6l – 6:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
yeahhhhh, Ant is feeling it pic.twitter.com/89Kp1b1EX6 – 6:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on why Wiggins was recalled before the Blue game today: “Us looking at tonight and what we had and realizing that we want him available tonight without any G League minutes in the day.”
Safe to assume Wiggins’ call-up was related to SGA’s status. – 6:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Minnesota really gave up Vanderbilt, Beasley and five picks to get Gobert.
Meanwhile, the Lakers gave up one pick and got Vanderbilt, Beasley and DLo. And got off Russ. – 6:25 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green to undergo additional testing on knee injury mercurynews.com/2023/02/26/war… – 6:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Putting in work behind the arc
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/FX9qyY2tvu – 6:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert, Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince are all out tonight. Finch said Prince isn’t currently on the trip. – 6:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused 👀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/LHTQV65h0X – 6:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green was ‘on track’ to return today vs. Timberwolves, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but a ‘setback’ in pregame forced him out.
He’ll receive further evaluation from the medical staff in hopes of more clarity – 6:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reps on reps
@Oracle || #GameReady pic.twitter.com/LfuLk7jnmT – 5:52 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“What was going through your mind when it left your fingertips?” “Honestly I thought it was money.”
That reminded me of something Steph Curry would say after hitting a buzzer beating 3. Elite shooters have elite confidence. Caitlin Clark is HER. pic.twitter.com/B46MTCLrjp – 5:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is out tonight with that knee contusion. Steve Kerr said it “flared up today” unexpectedly. Called it a setback. Training staff will get more of a look today. Probably an MRI. – 5:48 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
UPDATED WARRIORS INJURY REPORT:
Draymond Green: *OUT*, right knee bruise
Steph Curry: out, left shin injury
Andrew Wiggins: out, personal reasons
Andre Iguodala: out, right hip soreness
GPII: out, right adductor soreness
Ryan Rollins: out, right foot surgery
#dubnation – 5:47 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green has been downgraded from questionable to out with right knee contusion for tonight again Minnesota. This is his second game missed with this injury. – 5:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green ruled out with a right knee contusion for today’s game vs. Minnesota. – 5:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors F/C Draymond Green (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to out vs. Timberwolves – 5:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Assuming Gobert doesn’t play tonight, Wolves are gonna need a lot of this from Ant (and Naz) tonight pic.twitter.com/7FsTjfvoQ1 – 5:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaylen Nowell, who’s on the injury report as questionable because of a left knee injury, is out here running through his pregame routine. No brace or anything on his knee. – 5:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked why the Thunder recalled Aaron Wiggins from the Blue before he had a chance to play a G League game, Mark Daigneault said they wanted him available for tonight – 5:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sunday fits
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/U0TpmFZFM0 – 5:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
On our way in
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/owtMX8ALDW – 5:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
workin’ on the weekend like usual. pic.twitter.com/Cm9YrDD67z – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is obviously awesome at the point of attack on D. But if you can afford to play him off-ball, it’s a luxury.
The addition of Conley and NAW make it so the Wolves have enough to competently guard LaMelo, Rozier and Hayward — which allows McDaniels to guard the 4. pic.twitter.com/XJvONKuhbf – 4:26 PM
Jaden McDaniels is obviously awesome at the point of attack on D. But if you can afford to play him off-ball, it’s a luxury.
The addition of Conley and NAW make it so the Wolves have enough to competently guard LaMelo, Rozier and Hayward — which allows McDaniels to guard the 4. pic.twitter.com/XJvONKuhbf – 4:26 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/hdY9KLhv7x – 4:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, and Royce will have trade value.
Curry is gone this summer. Harris and Mills are negative value and will be gone after next season.
Yuta, Sumner could be back next year using exceptions. Depends on their markets. Sharpe a project.
Simmons who knows. – 4:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
They play Juvenile’s Slow Motion in the stadium now whenever Kyle Anderson gets an And 1 pic.twitter.com/ejSDmuaC6J – 4:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s start the road trip off right. pic.twitter.com/cvLCMCOl8D – 4:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to a fiery 42-point performance in a shorthanded win for the Warriors, Klay Thompson drilled 12 triples over the Rockets on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
Gobert – Illness
Nowell – Left Knee Tendinopathy
Prince – Personal Reasons
OUT
Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks have done well working the matchups so that Seth Curry gets stuck defensively on a big under the rim. – 3:51 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
2017-18 Lakers: just a bizarre Basketball Reference team.
Brook Lopez, Randle, Ingram, Clarkson, Kuzma, Caruso, Josh Hart, Nance Jr., healthy Lonzo and Caldwell-Pope, plus cameos from Isaiah Thomas, Thomas Bryant + GPII. That’s a good team now!
basketball-reference.com/teams/LAL/2018… – 3:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
📽️ The Trail, Chapter 5: Changing Tides
Dame’s historic run, the trade deadline, our beloved broadcast crew, and a tribute to the late, great Bill Schonely and John Curry.
Watch here: https://t.co/fPPJzKgVCh pic.twitter.com/sRbIdZ7Uf7 – 2:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Next possession Finch brings back Gobert and Anderson early. And that’s helpful in that you now have overall better players on the floor, but it doesn’t really do anything about the scoring punch.
It’s this stuff behind why the Wolves have to be a really good defensive team now. pic.twitter.com/TqOCa7zydr – 2:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Here’s a cleaner and probably more necessary euro from Gobert later in the same quarter pic.twitter.com/xrcA6IZxhs – 1:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert has progressively upped the volume of these eurostep drives as the season has gone on. Still a work in progress, for sure — but it’s actually been pretty effective.
I’d like to see him next add a little floater/flip shot when he catches at the nail w/ this much space pic.twitter.com/mNwGdgqynH – 1:55 PM
