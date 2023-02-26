Live stream: Wizards 27, Bulls 32

The Washington Wizards (28-31) play against the Chicago Bulls (27-33) at United Center

Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023

Washington Wizards 27, Chicago Bulls 32 (Q2 08:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

DeMar DeRozan certainly sold that offensive foul on Deni Avdija who didn't extend his elbow as much as official Simone Jelks demonstrated on the call

Deni on the bench with 2 first quarter PFs asking how that is a foul as buddy Kristaps Porzingis probably tells him that’s enough – DeMar DeRozan certainly sold that offensive foul on Deni Avdija who didn’t extend his elbow as much as official Simone Jelks demonstrated on the callDeni on the bench with 2 first quarter PFs asking how that is a foul as buddy Kristaps Porzingis probably tells him that’s enough – 4:08 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the Wiz are up 27-25 on the Bulls. Good effort balancing out 6 turnovers early.

Gafford: 8p

Beal: 7p

Gafford: 8p

Beal: 7p – After one, the Wiz are up 27-25 on the Bulls. Good effort balancing out 6 turnovers early.Gafford: 8pBeal: 7p – 4:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It's 27-25 Wizards over the Bulls after one. Wiz leading despite 6 TOs and zero FTAs.

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Who wants that play-in spot more? After 1stQ, Wizards lead #Bulls 27-25. Daniel Gafford having his usual revenge game with 8 pts, LaVine has 11.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

This is Game 60 for the Wizards, but they seem to be playing with a bit of desperation in today's first quarter. They've chased down loose basketballs and dived to the floor, and Jordan Goodwin and Daniel Gafford have collected high-impact offensive rebounds.

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls honor Pam Kunkel during timeout. Just the kindest person to ever work for the organization.

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Jordan Goodwin checked in for the first time since signing his standard nba deal, subbed for Deni Avdija. Looked like Avdija got swiped on the neck/head area going for a loose ball before coming out

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Now that the transition take foul exists, there's all the more reason for the NBA to instruct referees to stop play when a player is down on the court in pain. The Wizards got tagged with a transition take foul in that situation against Chicago.

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Looks like Deni Avdija took a shot from Zach LaVine's forearm to the temple head area, but he looks like he will be ok (checking out, but probably normal spot).

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Beal serving hard time on Caruso lockdown today.

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Wizards Injury Report- Two starters are OUT: Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris

Wizards Injury Report- Two starters are OUT: Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris

Bulls starters: DeRozan, Caruso, Vucevic, LaVine and Beverley

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Monte Morris also now out for Wizards, along with Kristaps Porzingis. Big opportunity for Bulls.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Shout out to the Bulls fans who've been locked in since Drew Gooden was on the squad.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Shout out to the Bulls fans who’ve been locked in since Drew Gooden was on the squad. 3:06 PM Shout out to the Bulls fans who’ve been locked in since Drew Gooden was on the squad. pic.twitter.com/AhRhIiUFyF

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Monte Morris is out today in Chicago, the Wizards just announced.

Monte Morris is out today in Chicago, the Wizards just announced.

Kristaps Porzingis is also out with left knee soreness, Wes Unseld Jr. said Deni Avdija will start in his place.

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Taj Gibson just walked into United Center wearing a Jonathan Toews sweater. 🔥

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn described Friday's loss in Chicago as "a scrimmage with referees." We found it funny.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

#BullsNation, it’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌

#BullsNation, it's time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss 🙌

RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Wizards (A) Cherry Blossoms

Jersey Matchup of the Day:

Bulls (H) Traditional Home Whites vs. Wizards (A) Cherry Blossoms

8.3/10

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Monte Morris has been added to the Wizards' injury report with lower back soreness. He's questionable. Kristaps Porzingis is also out with left knee soreness.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have added Monté Morris to their injury report for this afternoon's game in Chicago, listing Morris as questionable to play because of a sore lower back. Morris had a heating pad applied to his back when he was on the bench during Washington's last game.