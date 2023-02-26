Wizards vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $5,390,062 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $5,614,325 per win
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 26, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: NBCSWA+
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: The Team 980
