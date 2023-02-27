Bryce McGowens' salary for 2023-24 with Charlotte fully guaranteed

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets signed Bryce McGowens to a four-year deal, which is fully guaranteed the rest of this season and the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. The 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed and the 2025-26 season includes a team option.
I wrote about the Hornets converting Bryce McGowens last week. a 4 year deal at under $2 million per year with a 4th year team option is pretty much the best case scenario I outlined.
Bryce McGowens – Had some nice scoring moments which you would expect, mid range pull ups and rim attacks, could have gotten a better whistle. Needs to effect the game outside of scoring, took two possessions off defensively. Just 1 rebound and no assists – 7:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Charlotte Hornets are converting two-way guard Bryce McGowens on a four-year, $7.4 million deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kyle McAlarney of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. The deal includes a fourth-year team option. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 26, 2023